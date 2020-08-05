Google has started selling a long-delayed budget smartphone boasting the same high-quality camera and several other features available in fancier Pixel models that cost hundreds of US dollars more.
The Pixel 4a unveiled on Monday is to be available on Aug. 20 after months of delay caused by supply problems triggered by the pandemic.
It costs US$349, a US$50 discount from a cheap Pixel released last year. It is also a major markdown from other higher-end models in the existing product lineup that start at US$799.
Photo: Google via AP
The next versions of Google’s top-of-the-line Pixel phones would be released sometime this fall, Google said, without revealing their prices.
“Last year, Pixel 3a gave people a chance to get the helpful features of Pixel at a more affordable price,” Google product management vice president Brian Rakowski said.
“This year, Pixel 4a and the first 5G-enabled Pixels, Pixel 4a (5G) and Pixel 5 coming this fall, will continue to bring the features people love packaged in sleek new hardware at more affordable prices,” he said.
The coming Pixel 4a synched to 5G networks still being built would start at US$499, and be available in Australia, Britain Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, Japan, Taiwan and the US, Rakowski said.
The budget-minded Pixel 4a is coming out four months after Apple Inc released a discount iPhone, the SE, priced at US$399.
The low price helped spur iPhone sales at a time of soaring unemployment, as the US economy plunged into a deep recession that is causing millions of households to curb their spending so that they can pay rent and buy food.
The availability of a lower-priced model was one of the big reasons iPhone shipments during the April-to-June period climbed 11 percent from the same time, research firm Internal Data Corp (IDC) said.
That was in stark contrast to the overall smartphone market, which registered a 16 percent decline in shipments from last year during the same three months, the steepest drop in the industry’s history, IDC said.
It is doubtful that the Pixel 4a will reel in as many consumers as the iPhone SE, based on Google’s inability to make significant inroads as a device maker so far, despite generally positive reviews for the devices, especially their cameras.
Google so far has been selling fewer than 10 million Pixel phones a year since rolling out the product line in 2016, barely making a dent in a market where more than 1 billion phones are shipped annually, IDC said.
Additional reporting by AFP
