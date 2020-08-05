Sony reports April-to-June net profit rise of 53.3%

GAMBLE: The much-anticipated PlayStation 5 has helped sustain the firm’s share price, but one analyst warned that it is too early to judge the console’s popularity

AFP, TOKYO





Sony Corp yesterday said its net profit surged 53.3 percent in the April-to-June quarter, but warned that annual profits were likely to see double-digit declines as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to cloud the forecast.

The PlayStation giant said that net profit for the three months through June reached ￥233.25 billion (US$2.2 billion), with “significant increases” in its game and network services and financial services segments.

The surge was also helped by a strong performance in equities, which pushed up the firm’s pre-tax income.

However, operating profit slipped 1.1 percent to ￥228.39 billion on sales of ￥1.97 trillion, up 2.2 percent.

While global demand for game downloads spiked this year as lockdowns forced people to stay at home, the pandemic has brought a string of negative factors for Sony, including a slump in manufacturing, music event cancelations and movie theater shutdowns.

“Lockdowns have continued affecting Sony’s production lines while hitting hard sales of its electronics products and at theater-release movies,” Hideki Yasuda, an analyst at Ace Research Institute in Tokyo, told reporters ahead of the results. “It was quite a tough quarter for Sony, as negative factors outnumbered positive ones. Sony is still expected to recover gradually for the rest of the fiscal year, but on the condition that a major second wave of the pandemic doesn’t emerge.”

If there is a serious resurgence of the virus, “it will be a different story,” Yasuda said.

Annual net profit for the year to March would drop 12.4 percent to ￥510 billion, with annual operating profit dropping 26.7 percent to ￥620 billion, Sony said.

Annual sales are expected to edge up 0.5 percent to ￥8.3 trillion.

The much-anticipated next version of the PlayStation is expected later this year, which analysts say has helped sustain the firm’s share price.

During the April-to-June period, the company’s mainstay game segment saw sales rise 32 percent thanks to robust demand for titles and related services, with the segment’s annual sales also on course to rise 26 percent.

However, the news elsewhere was less positive, with sales falling 12 percent in the music division and 6 percent in the movie segment.

The firm’s electronics products business registered a whopping 31-percent plunge in sales, hit by the pandemic and unfavorable foreign-exchange rates.

For the year ahead, much is riding on how the PlayStation 5 performs, Yasuda said, adding: “But it’s too early to assess the new console’s popularity. No one can predict precisely how it will perform before its launch.”