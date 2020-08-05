Sony Corp yesterday said its net profit surged 53.3 percent in the April-to-June quarter, but warned that annual profits were likely to see double-digit declines as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to cloud the forecast.
The PlayStation giant said that net profit for the three months through June reached ￥233.25 billion (US$2.2 billion), with “significant increases” in its game and network services and financial services segments.
The surge was also helped by a strong performance in equities, which pushed up the firm’s pre-tax income.
However, operating profit slipped 1.1 percent to ￥228.39 billion on sales of ￥1.97 trillion, up 2.2 percent.
While global demand for game downloads spiked this year as lockdowns forced people to stay at home, the pandemic has brought a string of negative factors for Sony, including a slump in manufacturing, music event cancelations and movie theater shutdowns.
“Lockdowns have continued affecting Sony’s production lines while hitting hard sales of its electronics products and at theater-release movies,” Hideki Yasuda, an analyst at Ace Research Institute in Tokyo, told reporters ahead of the results. “It was quite a tough quarter for Sony, as negative factors outnumbered positive ones. Sony is still expected to recover gradually for the rest of the fiscal year, but on the condition that a major second wave of the pandemic doesn’t emerge.”
If there is a serious resurgence of the virus, “it will be a different story,” Yasuda said.
Annual net profit for the year to March would drop 12.4 percent to ￥510 billion, with annual operating profit dropping 26.7 percent to ￥620 billion, Sony said.
Annual sales are expected to edge up 0.5 percent to ￥8.3 trillion.
The much-anticipated next version of the PlayStation is expected later this year, which analysts say has helped sustain the firm’s share price.
During the April-to-June period, the company’s mainstay game segment saw sales rise 32 percent thanks to robust demand for titles and related services, with the segment’s annual sales also on course to rise 26 percent.
However, the news elsewhere was less positive, with sales falling 12 percent in the music division and 6 percent in the movie segment.
The firm’s electronics products business registered a whopping 31-percent plunge in sales, hit by the pandemic and unfavorable foreign-exchange rates.
For the year ahead, much is riding on how the PlayStation 5 performs, Yasuda said, adding: “But it’s too early to assess the new console’s popularity. No one can predict precisely how it will perform before its launch.”
Softbank Group Corp plans to keep a stake in the chip designer Arm Ltd, even if it sells a partial interest to Nvidia Corp, the Nikkei reported. The companies are negotiating terms, the newspaper reported, citing sources. Softbank might take a stake in Nvidia after it buys Arm, the report said. Nvidia and Arm might also merge through a share swap, and Softbank would become a major shareholder in the combined company, it said. The two parties aim to reach a deal in the next few weeks, the sources said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. Nvidia is the
Gold surged to a fresh record on Friday, fueled by US dollar weakness and low interest rates, while silver headed for its best month since 1979. Spot bullion is up more than 10 percent this month, as US real yields lingered near record lows. While the ferocity of rallies in gold and silver cooled in the middle of the week, most market watchers predict there might be more gains ahead. Both metals have added about 30 percent this year, with gold and silver exchange-traded funds boosting holdings to a record, as concern about the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic fuels demand for
MOVING FROM CHINA? The article did not name the company, but Foxconn, Wistron and Pegatron were among firms chosen for a production-linked incentive plan in India An Apple Inc vendor is looking at shifting six production lines to India from China, which could result in US$5 billion of iPhone exports from the South Asian nation, the Times of India reported, citing people familiar with the matter who it did not identify. The establishment of the facility would create about 55,000 jobs over about a year, the newspaper reported, not naming the Apple vendor. It would also cater to the domestic market and expand operations to include tablets and laptops, the newspaper reported. Samsung Electronics Co and Apple’s assembly partners are among 22 companies that have pledged 110 billion
MediaTek Inc (聯發科) has hired a former US Department of Commerce official to help it navigate worsening US-China tensions that have already ensnared its customer Huawei Technologies Co (華為). Patrick Wilson, who most recently served as director of the department’s Office of Business Liaison, has been appointed vice president of government affairs at MediaTek USA to lead its public policy initiatives, the chip designer said in a draft press statement seen by Bloomberg News. Wilson previously worked at the Semiconductor Industry Association, where he led the trade group’s dealings with the US federal government. Technology companies with ties to or operations in China