Taiwan Business Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA





EQUITIES

TAIEX rebounds on tech

TAIEX shares yesterday rebounded from a fall on Monday as the bellwether electronics sector got a boost from a solid showing by the tech-heavy NASDAQ Composite overnight. Led by contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電), the market cleared technical hurdles ahead of the 12,700-point mark to finish above it by the end of the session, dealers said. The TAIEX closed up 196.89 points, or 1.57 percent, at the day’s high of 12,709.92, on turnover of NT$211.511 billion (US$7.16 billion). Foreign institutional investors bought a net NT$5.47 billion in shares after a net sell of NT$30.24 billion on Monday, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.

MANUFACTURING

Fabrics firm to be listed

The Securities Listing Review Committee of the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) yesterday approved an initial listing application submitted by technical fabrics manufacturer Cathay Consolidated Inc (八貫企業), the TWSE said in a statement. Cathay Consolidated produces thermoplastic polyurethane for applications in the healthcare and aviation sectors. The company reported earnings per share of NT$2.2, NT$2.8 and NT$3.08 from 2017 to last year respectively. In the first quarter, it posted earnings per share of NT$0.97.

ELECTRONICS

Sinbon sales increase 12%

Sinbon Electronics Co (信邦電子), which produces cables, connectors and modems, yesterday reported consolidated sales of NT$1.91 billion for last month, up 4 percent month-on-month and 12.1 percent year-on-year. Cable assemblies contributed 77.52 percent of the company’s total sales last month, while connectors and other components and accessories made up 22.48 percent, Sinbon said in a statement. Last month’s figure represented a new monthly sales record for the company, it said. The company attributed the increase to contributions from the automotive, green energy, and communications and electronic peripheral component sectors. Accumulated revenue for the first seven months of this year reached NT$11.77 billion, up 10.5 percent from a year earlier, Sinbon said.

TEXTILES

Firms’ ratings downgraded

Taiwan Ratings Corp (台灣信評) yesterday lowered its long-term issuer credit rating on fiber and textile maker Far Eastern New Century Corp (FENC, 遠東新世紀) and its investment holding company, Yuan Ding Investment Corp (遠鼎投資), from stable to negative to reflect uncertainty over FENC’s ability to recover its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization — which last year was NT$44 billion — and to keep debt down. Taiwan Ratings affirmed its “twA/twA-1” issuer credit ratings on the companies, according to a release.

MANUFACTURER

Sunjuice revenue rises 15%

Sunjuice Holdings Co Ltd (鮮活果汁), a supplier of concentrated fruit juice, yesterday said that its revenue last month rose for the fifth consecutive month to the highest this year, aided by seasonal demand and improved consumption in China. Consolidated revenue rose 8.49 percent month-on-month and 15.29 percent year-on-year to NT$394 million, Sunjuice said in a statement. While revenue growth continued in recent months as demand recovered, cumulative revenue in the first seven months of this year declined 19.43 percent to NT$1.67 billion due to lockdowns earlier this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the company said.