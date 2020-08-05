EQUITIES
TAIEX rebounds on tech
TAIEX shares yesterday rebounded from a fall on Monday as the bellwether electronics sector got a boost from a solid showing by the tech-heavy NASDAQ Composite overnight. Led by contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電), the market cleared technical hurdles ahead of the 12,700-point mark to finish above it by the end of the session, dealers said. The TAIEX closed up 196.89 points, or 1.57 percent, at the day’s high of 12,709.92, on turnover of NT$211.511 billion (US$7.16 billion). Foreign institutional investors bought a net NT$5.47 billion in shares after a net sell of NT$30.24 billion on Monday, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.
MANUFACTURING
Fabrics firm to be listed
The Securities Listing Review Committee of the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) yesterday approved an initial listing application submitted by technical fabrics manufacturer Cathay Consolidated Inc (八貫企業), the TWSE said in a statement. Cathay Consolidated produces thermoplastic polyurethane for applications in the healthcare and aviation sectors. The company reported earnings per share of NT$2.2, NT$2.8 and NT$3.08 from 2017 to last year respectively. In the first quarter, it posted earnings per share of NT$0.97.
ELECTRONICS
Sinbon sales increase 12%
Sinbon Electronics Co (信邦電子), which produces cables, connectors and modems, yesterday reported consolidated sales of NT$1.91 billion for last month, up 4 percent month-on-month and 12.1 percent year-on-year. Cable assemblies contributed 77.52 percent of the company’s total sales last month, while connectors and other components and accessories made up 22.48 percent, Sinbon said in a statement. Last month’s figure represented a new monthly sales record for the company, it said. The company attributed the increase to contributions from the automotive, green energy, and communications and electronic peripheral component sectors. Accumulated revenue for the first seven months of this year reached NT$11.77 billion, up 10.5 percent from a year earlier, Sinbon said.
TEXTILES
Firms’ ratings downgraded
Taiwan Ratings Corp (台灣信評) yesterday lowered its long-term issuer credit rating on fiber and textile maker Far Eastern New Century Corp (FENC, 遠東新世紀) and its investment holding company, Yuan Ding Investment Corp (遠鼎投資), from stable to negative to reflect uncertainty over FENC’s ability to recover its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization — which last year was NT$44 billion — and to keep debt down. Taiwan Ratings affirmed its “twA/twA-1” issuer credit ratings on the companies, according to a release.
MANUFACTURER
Sunjuice revenue rises 15%
Sunjuice Holdings Co Ltd (鮮活果汁), a supplier of concentrated fruit juice, yesterday said that its revenue last month rose for the fifth consecutive month to the highest this year, aided by seasonal demand and improved consumption in China. Consolidated revenue rose 8.49 percent month-on-month and 15.29 percent year-on-year to NT$394 million, Sunjuice said in a statement. While revenue growth continued in recent months as demand recovered, cumulative revenue in the first seven months of this year declined 19.43 percent to NT$1.67 billion due to lockdowns earlier this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the company said.
Softbank Group Corp plans to keep a stake in the chip designer Arm Ltd, even if it sells a partial interest to Nvidia Corp, the Nikkei reported. The companies are negotiating terms, the newspaper reported, citing sources. Softbank might take a stake in Nvidia after it buys Arm, the report said. Nvidia and Arm might also merge through a share swap, and Softbank would become a major shareholder in the combined company, it said. The two parties aim to reach a deal in the next few weeks, the sources said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. Nvidia is the
Gold surged to a fresh record on Friday, fueled by US dollar weakness and low interest rates, while silver headed for its best month since 1979. Spot bullion is up more than 10 percent this month, as US real yields lingered near record lows. While the ferocity of rallies in gold and silver cooled in the middle of the week, most market watchers predict there might be more gains ahead. Both metals have added about 30 percent this year, with gold and silver exchange-traded funds boosting holdings to a record, as concern about the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic fuels demand for
MOVING FROM CHINA? The article did not name the company, but Foxconn, Wistron and Pegatron were among firms chosen for a production-linked incentive plan in India An Apple Inc vendor is looking at shifting six production lines to India from China, which could result in US$5 billion of iPhone exports from the South Asian nation, the Times of India reported, citing people familiar with the matter who it did not identify. The establishment of the facility would create about 55,000 jobs over about a year, the newspaper reported, not naming the Apple vendor. It would also cater to the domestic market and expand operations to include tablets and laptops, the newspaper reported. Samsung Electronics Co and Apple’s assembly partners are among 22 companies that have pledged 110 billion
MediaTek Inc (聯發科) has hired a former US Department of Commerce official to help it navigate worsening US-China tensions that have already ensnared its customer Huawei Technologies Co (華為). Patrick Wilson, who most recently served as director of the department’s Office of Business Liaison, has been appointed vice president of government affairs at MediaTek USA to lead its public policy initiatives, the chip designer said in a draft press statement seen by Bloomberg News. Wilson previously worked at the Semiconductor Industry Association, where he led the trade group’s dealings with the US federal government. Technology companies with ties to or operations in China