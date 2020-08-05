Overseas branches of the nation’s banks reported a pretax loss of NT$50 million (US$1.69 million) in June as banks suffered sour loans amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) said yesterday.
That was the first loss for banks’ overseas branches during a single month in more than three years, the commission said.
The commission attributed the loss to CTBC Bank (中國信託銀行), which last month wrote off half of its US$90 million in loans to Singapore oil trader Hin Leong Trading Pte Ltd (興隆貿易) after writing off the first half of the bad loan in May, as the debtor filed for bankruptcy protection in April.
In light of higher credit risks, several other banks’ overseas branches also set aside more loan-loss provisions, which eroded their profits, Banking Bureau Deputy Director-General Lin Chih-chi (林志吉) told a news conference in New Taipei City.
The previous time that banks’ overseas branches reported a pretax loss was in August 2016, with a combined pretax loss of NT$3.74 billion, Lin said.
That was mainly attributed to Mega International Commercial Bank’s (兆豐銀行) New York branch being fined NT$180 million by the New York State Department of Financial Services for contravening the state’s rules against money laundering, he said.
In December 2009, banks’ overseas branches reported a pretax loss of NT$2.74 billion amid the global financial crisis, he added.
In the first six months of this year, banks’ overseas branches were still in the black, but they saw their combined profit before tax drop 46 percent from a year earlier to NT$11.73 billion, FSC data showed.
The banks’ domestic operations also reported an annual decline of 16.9 percent in their cumulative pretax profit to NT$97.12 billion for the first six months, whereas their offshore banking units and Chinese branches posted an annual gain of 1.7 percent and 19.6 percent respectively to NT$52.73 billion and NT$2.84, the data showed.
Softbank Group Corp plans to keep a stake in the chip designer Arm Ltd, even if it sells a partial interest to Nvidia Corp, the Nikkei reported. The companies are negotiating terms, the newspaper reported, citing sources. Softbank might take a stake in Nvidia after it buys Arm, the report said. Nvidia and Arm might also merge through a share swap, and Softbank would become a major shareholder in the combined company, it said. The two parties aim to reach a deal in the next few weeks, the sources said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. Nvidia is the
Gold surged to a fresh record on Friday, fueled by US dollar weakness and low interest rates, while silver headed for its best month since 1979. Spot bullion is up more than 10 percent this month, as US real yields lingered near record lows. While the ferocity of rallies in gold and silver cooled in the middle of the week, most market watchers predict there might be more gains ahead. Both metals have added about 30 percent this year, with gold and silver exchange-traded funds boosting holdings to a record, as concern about the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic fuels demand for
MOVING FROM CHINA? The article did not name the company, but Foxconn, Wistron and Pegatron were among firms chosen for a production-linked incentive plan in India An Apple Inc vendor is looking at shifting six production lines to India from China, which could result in US$5 billion of iPhone exports from the South Asian nation, the Times of India reported, citing people familiar with the matter who it did not identify. The establishment of the facility would create about 55,000 jobs over about a year, the newspaper reported, not naming the Apple vendor. It would also cater to the domestic market and expand operations to include tablets and laptops, the newspaper reported. Samsung Electronics Co and Apple’s assembly partners are among 22 companies that have pledged 110 billion
MediaTek Inc (聯發科) has hired a former US Department of Commerce official to help it navigate worsening US-China tensions that have already ensnared its customer Huawei Technologies Co (華為). Patrick Wilson, who most recently served as director of the department’s Office of Business Liaison, has been appointed vice president of government affairs at MediaTek USA to lead its public policy initiatives, the chip designer said in a draft press statement seen by Bloomberg News. Wilson previously worked at the Semiconductor Industry Association, where he led the trade group’s dealings with the US federal government. Technology companies with ties to or operations in China