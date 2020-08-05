Banks’ overseas branches post pretax loss of NT$50m

By Kao Shih-ching / Staff reporter





Overseas branches of the nation’s banks reported a pretax loss of NT$50 million (US$1.69 million) in June as banks suffered sour loans amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) said yesterday.

That was the first loss for banks’ overseas branches during a single month in more than three years, the commission said.

The commission attributed the loss to CTBC Bank (中國信託銀行), which last month wrote off half of its US$90 million in loans to Singapore oil trader Hin Leong Trading Pte Ltd (興隆貿易) after writing off the first half of the bad loan in May, as the debtor filed for bankruptcy protection in April.

In light of higher credit risks, several other banks’ overseas branches also set aside more loan-loss provisions, which eroded their profits, Banking Bureau Deputy Director-General Lin Chih-chi (林志吉) told a news conference in New Taipei City.

The previous time that banks’ overseas branches reported a pretax loss was in August 2016, with a combined pretax loss of NT$3.74 billion, Lin said.

That was mainly attributed to Mega International Commercial Bank’s (兆豐銀行) New York branch being fined NT$180 million by the New York State Department of Financial Services for contravening the state’s rules against money laundering, he said.

In December 2009, banks’ overseas branches reported a pretax loss of NT$2.74 billion amid the global financial crisis, he added.

In the first six months of this year, banks’ overseas branches were still in the black, but they saw their combined profit before tax drop 46 percent from a year earlier to NT$11.73 billion, FSC data showed.

The banks’ domestic operations also reported an annual decline of 16.9 percent in their cumulative pretax profit to NT$97.12 billion for the first six months, whereas their offshore banking units and Chinese branches posted an annual gain of 1.7 percent and 19.6 percent respectively to NT$52.73 billion and NT$2.84, the data showed.