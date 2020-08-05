CS Aluminium Corp (中鋼鋁業) has asked the government to impose anti-dumping tariffs on Chinese-made aluminum foil products, the Ministry of Finance said in a public notice on its Web site yesterday.
An investigation is under way, and a provisional tariff could be put in place as early as late November if the allegations are verified, ministry sources said.
CS Aluminium’s petition says that artificially cheap Chinese-made aluminum foil products have been decimating local Taiwanese production, with prices as low as US$3,024 per tonne.
This is markedly lower than the price of similar South Korean products shipped to the US for at least US$4,197 per tonne, the petition says.
The dumping has caused almost all domestically produced aluminum products to be replaced by Chinese imports, resulting in a contraction in the domestic industry, it says.
Two key conditions have to be met before an anti-dumping tariff can be levied: There must be proof that the goods are being sold at below market prices and evidence that the artificially low pricing is hurting Taiwanese businesses, a Customs Administration auditor said in a telephone interview.
“If the same goods are being sold at higher prices domestically in China than here in Taiwan, that is evidence of possible dumping,” said the auditor, who asked not to be named.
“In addition, there must be cause and effect between the artificially low prices and Taiwanese businesses being negatively affected,” the auditor said.
While a provisional tariff could be put in place as early as late November, the final judgement would take approximately a year, they said.
Once the final judgement is reached, the tariff would remain in place for five years, with the possibility of being renewed.
Taiwan levies anti-dumping tariffs on 14 different product categories, all of them from China or China plus additional countries.
For example, Portland cement from China incurs an additional anti-dumping tariff of 91.58 percent, the Customs Administration’s Web site shows.
