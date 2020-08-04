World Business Quick Take

Agencies





EUROZONE

Factories rebound

Factories across the eurozone last month saw an even stronger return to growth than initially reported, marking the region’s first manufacturing expansion in one-and-a-half years. With consumer goods performing particularly well, IHS Markit’s manufacturing purchasing managers’ index came in at 51.8, beating a flash estimate and higher than June’s 47.4. Companies in the sector continued to see backlogs of work decline and cut jobs for the 15th successive month — a potential warning sign for future activity. The headline reading in Germany was also higher than initially estimated, but the report also showed “deep cuts” to employment.

JAPAN

Tourism scheme under fire

A US$16 billion campaign to revive domestic tourism is ill-timed and not the best use of taxpayer money, said Yutaka Harada, a former central bank board member and vocal advocate of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s “Abenomics” policies. Harada said that the central bank had taken sufficient steps to cushion the pandemic’s immediate blow to the economy, and that fiscal policy must now take a lead role in supporting growth. “I’m not sure whether fiscal policy is doing the job right,” he said yesterday, criticizing Abe’s campaign to promote travel across the country.

SINGAPORE

MAS revises banking rules

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) yesterday said it plans to revise rules governing foreign banks with a substantial local presence that might allow them to open digital-only banking subsidiaries. Under the enhanced framework, the MAS would consider granting an additional full banking license to foreign lenders which substantially exceed its Significantly Rooted Foreign Bank criteria, the central bank said in a statement. “This will enable them to have the same flexibility as Singapore-incorporated banking groups to establish subsidiaries, including with joint-venture partners, to operate new or alternative business models such as a digital-only bank,” the statement said.

BANKING

SocGen reports losses

Societe Generale SA (SocGen) yesterday said the COVID-19 pandemic pushed it into a second-quarter loss of 1.26 billion euros (US$1.5 billion) as it was forced to increase loss provisions sharply. It posted a loss of 326 million euros in the first quarter, while in the second quarter last year it reported a profit of more than 1 billion euros. Net banking income tumbled 13.5 percent, with all business areas affected except for private banking, asset management and financial and consultation services. It said it had put aside 653 million euros to cover losses during the three months.

AUSTRALIA

Housing prices tumble

House prices last month fell for a third month and risks are “skewed to the downside” with government wage support and mortgage holidays set to taper off in coming months. Property values in major cities fell 0.8 percent last month, CoreLogic data released yesterday showed. The slide was led by Sydney and Melbourne, which is at the center of a surge in COVID-19 cases. While home prices have so far remained resilient during the pandemic — falling just 1.6 percent from the most recent peak in April — the market has been propped up by record-low interest rates, government incentives for first-time buyers and loan relief for distressed borrowers, CoreLogic research head Tim Lawless said.