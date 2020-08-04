HSBC Holdings PLC yesterday said profits for the first half of this year plunged by 69 percent year-on-year as the banking giant was hammered by the COVID-19 pandemic and spiraling China-US tensions.
The lender reported post-tax profit of US$3.1 billion while pretax profit was US$4.3 billion, a 64 percent drop on the same period last year. Reported revenue was down 9 percent at US$26.7 billion.
The figures missed analyst forecasts and the bank also raised its estimate for loan losses from US$8 billion to US$13 billion.
Photo: Reuters
Its shares plunged more than 4 percent on the Hong Kong stock exchange after the results were released in the lunch break, trading at HK$33.55.
HSBC chief executive officer Noel Quinn described the first six months of the year as “some of the most challenging in living memory.”
“Our first-half performance was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, falling interest rates, increased geopolitical risk and heightened levels of market volatility,” he said in a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange.
Even by the standards of the current economic maelstrom engulfing global banks, HSBC has had a torrid time.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic it was beset by disappointing profit growth, ground down by US-China trade dispute uncertainties and Britain’s departure from the EU.
The Asia-focused lender embarked on a huge cost-cutting initiative at the start of the year, including plans to slash about 35,000 jobs, as well as trimming fat from less profitable divisions, primarily in the US and Europe.
The pandemic upended some of that cost-cutting drive with banks hammered by market volatility and the economic slowdown caused by the pandemic.
However, HSBC has a further headache — geopolitical tensions from its status as a major business conduit between China and Western nations.
HSBC makes 90 percent of its profit in Asia, with China and Hong Kong being the major drivers of growth.
“Current tensions between China and the US inevitably create challenging situations for an organization with HSBC’s footprint,” Quinn said. “However, the need for a bank capable of bridging the economies of East and West is acute, and we are well placed to fulfill this role.”
The bank’s Asia operations continued to show “good resilience,” Quinn said, with profit before tax of US$7.4 billion.
Earlier this year Quinn put some of the job cuts on hold as the pandemic struck.
In Monday’s statement he vowed to press ahead with the cost-cutting.
“As we seek to accelerate our transformation in the second half of the year, I am mindful of the impact it will have for some of our people, particularly those leaving us,” he said.
