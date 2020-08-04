Ample Electronic Technology Co (勤凱科技), which supplies conductive paste to passive components maker Yageo Corp (國巨), yesterday said that net profit soared to a record high of NT$35.03 million (US$1.19 million) last quarter thanks to robust demand from solar and passive components customers.
Net profit jumped from NT$4.05 million a year earlier and surpassed the company’s net profit of NT$29.43 million for the whole of last year. On a quarterly basis, net profit grew 32.59 percent from NT$26.42 million.
Earnings per share (EPS) surged to NT$1.27 last quarter, compared with NT$0.14 a year earlier and NT$0.96 a quarter earlier.
In the first half of the year, Ample accumulated NT$61.44 million in net profit, up from NT$13.83 million a year earlier. EPS climbed to NT$2.23 from NT$0.49.
Revenue almost doubled to NT$557 million in the first half from NT$282 million a year earlier. The company generated 90 to 95 percent of its revenue from conductive paste used in passive components.
Ample expects growth momentum to extend into next quarter, driven by new orders and new customers.
Pent-up demand created by the COVID-19 pandemic is also expected to fuel growth later this year, it said.
In light of growing demand for cloud-based and artificial intelligence applications amid the pandemic, as well as 5G applications, the company in May added a second shift to its production lines to boost capacity, Ample said.
Yageo and its subsidiary Chilisin Electronics Corp (奇力新) are Ample’s biggest customers, although they make up less than 50 percent of the company’s annual revenue.
Ample said earlier this year that it was diversifying its customer portfolio by increasing shipments to Walsin Technology Corp (華新科) and securing new customers in South Korea and Japan.
Ample’s board of directors has approved the issuance of convertible corporate bonds worth NT$150 million to repay debts and replenish operational capital.
Softbank Group Corp plans to keep a stake in the chip designer Arm Ltd, even if it sells a partial interest to Nvidia Corp, the Nikkei reported. The companies are negotiating terms, the newspaper reported, citing sources. Softbank might take a stake in Nvidia after it buys Arm, the report said. Nvidia and Arm might also merge through a share swap, and Softbank would become a major shareholder in the combined company, it said. The two parties aim to reach a deal in the next few weeks, the sources said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. Nvidia is the
‘ONE-STOCK SHOW’: Turnover hit an all-time high as TSMC continued to determine the local market’s direction and surpassed Visa in market capitalization The TAIEX early yesterday hit an all-time intraday high on the back of soaring Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) shares, before tumbling back to the previous day’s close as the contract chipmaker could not single-handedly prop up the index. The TAIEX rose more than 400 points in the first 20 minutes of trading to hit a record 13,031.7 points, but later pared its gains to close down 0.01 percent at 12,586.73. Turnover was NT$343.252 billion (US$11.63 billion), the highest in the Taiwan Stock Exchange’s history. TSMC continued to dictate the market’s direction, as its early surge by the daily
MOVING FROM CHINA? The article did not name the company, but Foxconn, Wistron and Pegatron were among firms chosen for a production-linked incentive plan in India An Apple Inc vendor is looking at shifting six production lines to India from China, which could result in US$5 billion of iPhone exports from the South Asian nation, the Times of India reported, citing people familiar with the matter who it did not identify. The establishment of the facility would create about 55,000 jobs over about a year, the newspaper reported, not naming the Apple vendor. It would also cater to the domestic market and expand operations to include tablets and laptops, the newspaper reported. Samsung Electronics Co and Apple’s assembly partners are among 22 companies that have pledged 110 billion
Gold surged to a fresh record on Friday, fueled by US dollar weakness and low interest rates, while silver headed for its best month since 1979. Spot bullion is up more than 10 percent this month, as US real yields lingered near record lows. While the ferocity of rallies in gold and silver cooled in the middle of the week, most market watchers predict there might be more gains ahead. Both metals have added about 30 percent this year, with gold and silver exchange-traded funds boosting holdings to a record, as concern about the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic fuels demand for