Ample Electronic’s net profit soars to record NT$35.03m

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter





Ample Electronic Technology Co (勤凱科技), which supplies conductive paste to passive components maker Yageo Corp (國巨), yesterday said that net profit soared to a record high of NT$35.03 million (US$1.19 million) last quarter thanks to robust demand from solar and passive components customers.

Net profit jumped from NT$4.05 million a year earlier and surpassed the company’s net profit of NT$29.43 million for the whole of last year. On a quarterly basis, net profit grew 32.59 percent from NT$26.42 million.

Earnings per share (EPS) surged to NT$1.27 last quarter, compared with NT$0.14 a year earlier and NT$0.96 a quarter earlier.

In the first half of the year, Ample accumulated NT$61.44 million in net profit, up from NT$13.83 million a year earlier. EPS climbed to NT$2.23 from NT$0.49.

Revenue almost doubled to NT$557 million in the first half from NT$282 million a year earlier. The company generated 90 to 95 percent of its revenue from conductive paste used in passive components.

Ample expects growth momentum to extend into next quarter, driven by new orders and new customers.

Pent-up demand created by the COVID-19 pandemic is also expected to fuel growth later this year, it said.

In light of growing demand for cloud-based and artificial intelligence applications amid the pandemic, as well as 5G applications, the company in May added a second shift to its production lines to boost capacity, Ample said.

Yageo and its subsidiary Chilisin Electronics Corp (奇力新) are Ample’s biggest customers, although they make up less than 50 percent of the company’s annual revenue.

Ample said earlier this year that it was diversifying its customer portfolio by increasing shipments to Walsin Technology Corp (華新科) and securing new customers in South Korea and Japan.

Ample’s board of directors has approved the issuance of convertible corporate bonds worth NT$150 million to repay debts and replenish operational capital.