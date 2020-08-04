DBS Bank Ltd yesterday revised upward its forecast for Taiwan’s GDP growth this year to 0 percent, compared with the minus-1 percent estimate it made in April, citing the nation’s success in containing the COVID-19 pandemic and competitiveness in the technology sector.
The adjusted forecast came after a quarterly contraction of 8.8 percent in the second quarter was more moderate than expected, DBS economist Ma Tieying (馬鐵英) said in a report.
The lender expects Taiwan’s economy this quarter to post a 7 percent quarterly gain followed by a quarterly increase of 2 to 3 percent in the fourth quarter, Ma said.
Photo: I-Hwa Cheng / Bloomberg
With the number of domestic COVID-19 cases in Taiwan contained at near zero for about 100 consecutive days, Taiwan’s retail and recreation activities, as measured by Google’s location services data, almost normalized last month, compared with a 6 percent fall in June and a 12 percent decline during the April-to-May period, she said.
A second wave of infections, which would be a drag on economic recovery in many countries, would not affect domestic demand, given that there has been no tightening of COVID-19 restrictions after most of them were lifted in June, she added.
However, a second wave of infections and renewed lockdowns in other countries could indirectly hurt Taiwan, as the US, Europe and Japan, where the number of COVID-19 cases is resurging, are important export markets for Taiwan, accounting for a combined share of about 30 percent of exports, Ma said.
Private investment is likely to grow, given that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) last month revised up its capital expenditure plan for this year to top US$17 billion, from an original budget of US$15 billion to US$16 billion, Ma said.
TSMC is also likely to benefit from Intel Corp’s plan to outsource some chip production to a third-party due to the delay in its 7-nanometer rollout, as well as Apple Inc’s plan to replace Intel processors used in Mac computers with chips designed in-house, she said.
For the second half of this year, the geopolitical picture is complicated, as China-US tensions look set to intensify as the US presidential elections near, Ma said.
Chip orders received by Taiwanese firms and their South Korean peers from China’s Huawei Technologies Co (華為) would likely decline from September, when the 120-day grace period of the US’ technology ban expires, she said.
Should Washington adopt broader sanctions on Chinese tech companies and Beijing move to retaliate by restricting US tech firms’ operations in China, it would further hurt Taiwanese businesses highly involved in the US-China tech supply chain, she said.
Meanwhile, DBS said it expects Taiwan’s central bank to keep its policy interest rate unchanged at 1.125 percent throughout the year.
Softbank Group Corp plans to keep a stake in the chip designer Arm Ltd, even if it sells a partial interest to Nvidia Corp, the Nikkei reported. The companies are negotiating terms, the newspaper reported, citing sources. Softbank might take a stake in Nvidia after it buys Arm, the report said. Nvidia and Arm might also merge through a share swap, and Softbank would become a major shareholder in the combined company, it said. The two parties aim to reach a deal in the next few weeks, the sources said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. Nvidia is the
‘ONE-STOCK SHOW’: Turnover hit an all-time high as TSMC continued to determine the local market’s direction and surpassed Visa in market capitalization The TAIEX early yesterday hit an all-time intraday high on the back of soaring Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) shares, before tumbling back to the previous day’s close as the contract chipmaker could not single-handedly prop up the index. The TAIEX rose more than 400 points in the first 20 minutes of trading to hit a record 13,031.7 points, but later pared its gains to close down 0.01 percent at 12,586.73. Turnover was NT$343.252 billion (US$11.63 billion), the highest in the Taiwan Stock Exchange’s history. TSMC continued to dictate the market’s direction, as its early surge by the daily
MOVING FROM CHINA? The article did not name the company, but Foxconn, Wistron and Pegatron were among firms chosen for a production-linked incentive plan in India An Apple Inc vendor is looking at shifting six production lines to India from China, which could result in US$5 billion of iPhone exports from the South Asian nation, the Times of India reported, citing people familiar with the matter who it did not identify. The establishment of the facility would create about 55,000 jobs over about a year, the newspaper reported, not naming the Apple vendor. It would also cater to the domestic market and expand operations to include tablets and laptops, the newspaper reported. Samsung Electronics Co and Apple’s assembly partners are among 22 companies that have pledged 110 billion
Gold surged to a fresh record on Friday, fueled by US dollar weakness and low interest rates, while silver headed for its best month since 1979. Spot bullion is up more than 10 percent this month, as US real yields lingered near record lows. While the ferocity of rallies in gold and silver cooled in the middle of the week, most market watchers predict there might be more gains ahead. Both metals have added about 30 percent this year, with gold and silver exchange-traded funds boosting holdings to a record, as concern about the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic fuels demand for