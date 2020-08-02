China’s stocks on Friday closed higher in choppy trading amid uncertainties regarding a resurgence of COVID-19, while liquidity and retail investor enthusiasm fueled the main indexes to post the biggest monthly percentage rises since February last year.
At the close, the Shanghai Composite Index was up 0.71 percent at 3,310.01. The ended last month with a 10.9 percent rise, its biggest monthly gain since February last year, and increased 3.54 percent for the week.
The blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.84 percent at 4,695.05, posting its biggest monthly gain since last February, an increase of 12.8 percent.
The financial sector sub-index increased 0.5 percent, the consumer staples sector rose 0.34 percent, the real-estate index gained 0.18 percent and the healthcare sub-index rose 1.39 percent.
The smaller Shenzhen Composite Index ended up 1.33 percent and the start-up board ChiNext Composite Index increased 1.887 percent.
China’s factories last month recovered at a faster pace, as improving prospects for electrical and pharmaceutical goods helped sustain a broader recovery from earlier coronavirus shutdowns, but the country’s health authority reported 127 new COVID-19 cases on the mainland on July 30, up from 105 the previous day, the highest daily increase since March 5.
Bleak US economy data, which showed that it suffered the biggest blow to GDP since the Great Depression in the second quarter, also overshadowed global recovery hopes.
In Taipei, the TAIEX ended down 58.12 points, or 0.46 percent, at 12,664.8, after moving between 12,635.71 and 12,733.48. Turnover was NT$207.84 billion (US$7.04 billion).
The index rose 2.93 percent for the week.
Elsewhere in the region, Tokyo’s benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 2.82 percent, or 629.23 points, to close at 21,710.00, extending its losing streak for a sixth trading day.
It lost 4.58 percent from Wednesday last week before a four-day holiday weekend.
The broader TOPIX also lost 2.82 percent, or 43.41 points, to 1,496.06, and dropped 4.89 percent over the week.
“Negative factors such as a strong yen and record infections in Tokyo are mounting,” said Shinichi Yamamoto, a broker at Okasan Securities in Tokyo.
“Risk-averse sentiment is getting stronger, prompting investors to flee the market,” Yamamoto said.
The US dollar fetched ￥104.28 in Asian afternoon trade, against ￥104.78 in New York late on Thursday.
Tokyo’s governor confirmed a record 463 new COVID-19 infections Friday, a day after the capital asked restaurants and bars to shut earlier to help contain the outbreak.
Investors largely shrugged off Japan’s key economic indicators released earlier in the day, brokers said.
Japan’s jobless rate in June stood at 2.8 percent, falling by 0.1 percentage points from the previous month, the first improvement in the past seven months, official figures issued by the Japanese Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications showed.
Hong Kong shares ended lower, as a resurgence in COVID-19 infections and likely delay in local elections countered optimism over faster recovery in Chinese factories and strong US tech earnings.
At the close of trade, the Hang Seng Index was down 115.24 points or 0.47 percent at 24,595.35. It was down 0.45 percent for the week.
South Korea’s KOSPI declined 0.78 percent to 2,249.37, but increased 2.22 percent for the week.
Additional reporting by staff writer, with AFP and CNA
A ‘PAINFUL EPISODE’: The Taiwan office of the GPS and wearable device manufacturer Garmin Ltd yesterday declined to confirm if a service outage had been the result of a ransomware attack, saying that it is working to restore its systems as quickly as possible. Following reports that the company was the target of cyberattacks, the Olathe, Kansas-based multinational technology company said that it is working to resolve the issue and is unable to give an estimate of when its services would resume. Garmin’s product support call centers have been unable to receive any telephone calls, e-mails or online chats, as they are also affected by
‘ONE-STOCK SHOW’: Turnover hit an all-time high as TSMC continued to determine the local market’s direction and surpassed Visa in market capitalization The TAIEX early yesterday hit an all-time intraday high on the back of soaring Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) shares, before tumbling back to the previous day’s close as the contract chipmaker could not single-handedly prop up the index. The TAIEX rose more than 400 points in the first 20 minutes of trading to hit a record 13,031.7 points, but later pared its gains to close down 0.01 percent at 12,586.73. Turnover was NT$343.252 billion (US$11.63 billion), the highest in the Taiwan Stock Exchange’s history. TSMC continued to dictate the market’s direction, as its early surge by the daily
Taipei Times (TT): Offshore wind power development is a new field to Taiwanese. How does HSBC Taiwan Ltd (匯豐台灣商銀) assess the risks of lending to the offshore wind developers working on their projects? Adam Chen (陳志堅): First of all, we focus on the developers themselves. We check if they are HSBC’s existing clients, if they have experience in offshore wind power and if they can deliver in Taiwan. If the foreign companies are already clients of HSBC, we would have access to their credit profile. So, in principle, we prioritize the developers that HSBC is familiar with, as we would feel
MediaTek Inc (聯發科) has hired a former US Department of Commerce official to help it navigate worsening US-China tensions that have already ensnared its customer Huawei Technologies Co (華為). Patrick Wilson, who most recently served as director of the department’s Office of Business Liaison, has been appointed vice president of government affairs at MediaTek USA to lead its public policy initiatives, the chip designer said in a draft press statement seen by Bloomberg News. Wilson previously worked at the Semiconductor Industry Association, where he led the trade group’s dealings with the US federal government. Technology companies with ties to or operations in China