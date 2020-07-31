US Congressional lawmakers on Wednesday finally got a chance to grill the CEOs of big tech over their dominance and allegations of monopolistic practices that stifle competition. However, it is not clear how much they advanced their goal of bringing some of the world’s largest companies to heel.
Invective flew as legislators questioned Facebook Inc’s Mark Zuckerberg, Amazon.com Inc’s Jeff Bezos, Sundar Pichai of Google and Tim Cook of Apple Inc at a hearing of the US House of Representatives’ Judiciary Subcommittee on Antitrust, Commercial and Administrative Law.
However, in nearly five hours of testimony and questioning, there were few startling revelations or striking confrontations.
While the executives faced hostile questioning and frequent interruptions from lawmakers of both parties, little seemed to land more than glancing blows.
The CEOs testified via video to lawmakers, at times appearing together on the committee room display as tiny individual figures in a mostly empty array of squares. Most committee members were seated, masks on, in the hearing room in Washington.
The executives provided lots of data purporting to show how much competition they face, and just how valuable their innovation and essential services are to consumers. However, they sometimes struggled to answer pointed questions about their business practices. They also confronted a range of other concerns about alleged political bias, their effect on US democracy and their role in China.
The panel’s chairman, US Representative David Cicilline, said that each platform controlled by Facebook, Amazon, Google and Apple “is a bottleneck for a key channel of distribution.”
“Whether they control access to information or to a marketplace, these platforms have the incentive and ability to exploit this power,” he said. “They can charge exorbitant fees, impose oppressive contracts, and extract valuable data from the people and businesses that rely on them.”
“Simply put: They have too much power,” he said.
The four CEOs had a few rough moments during the testimony and questioning. Pichai and Zuckerberg, for instance, appeared discomfited when pressed about unsavory aspects of their companies’ businesses, but got respites when their inquisitors ran out of time.
Bezos also acknowledged that alleged misdeeds at Amazon — such as reports that the company has used data generated by independent sellers on its platform to compete against them — would be “unacceptable” if proven to be true.
Outside observers were able to draw radically different conclusions from the event.
Richard Hamilton Jr, a former US Department of Justice antitrust lawyer, said that everyone on the committee seemed to be in agreement on the need for tougher regulation of all four companies — an “ominous” sign, he said.
However, Stephen Beck, CEO of the management consulting firm cg42, said the tech companies and their brands emerged relatively unscathed.
He said that Cook was particularly polished and well prepared, enabling the Apple CEO to put on what he called “a master class in terms of how to handle these situations.”
Cook drew less attention from lawmakers than the other CEOs after arguing that Apple is not dominant in any of its markets.
Among the toughest questions for Google and Amazon involved accusations that they used their dominant platforms to scoop up data about competitors in a way that gave them an unfair advantage.
Bezos, who was appearing before Congress for the first time, said he could not guarantee that the company had not accessed seller data to make competing products, an allegation that the company and its executives have previously denied.
“We have a policy against using seller specific data to aid our private label business,” Bezos said in a response to a question from US Representative Pramila Jayapal. “But I can’t guarantee to you that that policy hasn’t been violated.”
Intel Corp’s decision to consider outsourcing manufacturing heralds the end of an era in which the company, and the US, dominated the semiconductor industry. The move could reverberate well beyond Silicon Valley, influencing global trade and geopolitics. The Santa Clara, California-based company has been the largest chipmaker for most of the past 30 years by combining the best designs with cutting-edge factories, several of which are still based in the US. Most other US chip companies shut or sold domestic plants years ago, and had other firms make the components, mostly in Asia. Intel held out, arguing that doing both improved each
A ‘PAINFUL EPISODE’: The Taiwan office of the GPS and wearable device manufacturer Garmin Ltd yesterday declined to confirm if a service outage had been the result of a ransomware attack, saying that it is working to restore its systems as quickly as possible. Following reports that the company was the target of cyberattacks, the Olathe, Kansas-based multinational technology company said that it is working to resolve the issue and is unable to give an estimate of when its services would resume. Garmin’s product support call centers have been unable to receive any telephone calls, e-mails or online chats, as they are also affected by
For people stuck at home tending their stockpiles of masks and toilet paper, it is hard to think of a simpler pleasure than the prospect of heading on holiday to some sun-kissed beach. Travel bubbles — the limited openings of international borders as COVID-19 transmission weakens in some parts of the world — are starting to spring up. The EU last month lifted restrictions on movement within its passport-free Schengen Zone, causing cross-border flights to quadruple in frequency. Singapore has been allowing some business travel from six Chinese provinces since last month, and is looking to set up a similar arrangement
‘ONE-STOCK SHOW’: Turnover hit an all-time high as TSMC continued to determine the local market’s direction and surpassed Visa in market capitalization The TAIEX early yesterday hit an all-time intraday high on the back of soaring Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) shares, before tumbling back to the previous day’s close as the contract chipmaker could not single-handedly prop up the index. The TAIEX rose more than 400 points in the first 20 minutes of trading to hit a record 13,031.7 points, but later pared its gains to close down 0.01 percent at 12,586.73. Turnover was NT$343.252 billion (US$11.63 billion), the highest in the Taiwan Stock Exchange’s history. TSMC continued to dictate the market’s direction, as its early surge by the daily