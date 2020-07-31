US lawmakers grill four big tech CEOs

NO WINNER: The five-hour testimony and questioning of the heads of Facebook, Amazon.com, Google and Apple on big tech’s dominance ended with few revelations

AP, WASHINGTON





US Congressional lawmakers on Wednesday finally got a chance to grill the CEOs of big tech over their dominance and allegations of monopolistic practices that stifle competition. However, it is not clear how much they advanced their goal of bringing some of the world’s largest companies to heel.

Invective flew as legislators questioned Facebook Inc’s Mark Zuckerberg, Amazon.com Inc’s Jeff Bezos, Sundar Pichai of Google and Tim Cook of Apple Inc at a hearing of the US House of Representatives’ Judiciary Subcommittee on Antitrust, Commercial and Administrative Law.

However, in nearly five hours of testimony and questioning, there were few startling revelations or striking confrontations.

While the executives faced hostile questioning and frequent interruptions from lawmakers of both parties, little seemed to land more than glancing blows.

The CEOs testified via video to lawmakers, at times appearing together on the committee room display as tiny individual figures in a mostly empty array of squares. Most committee members were seated, masks on, in the hearing room in Washington.

The executives provided lots of data purporting to show how much competition they face, and just how valuable their innovation and essential services are to consumers. However, they sometimes struggled to answer pointed questions about their business practices. They also confronted a range of other concerns about alleged political bias, their effect on US democracy and their role in China.

The panel’s chairman, US Representative David Cicilline, said that each platform controlled by Facebook, Amazon, Google and Apple “is a bottleneck for a key channel of distribution.”

“Whether they control access to information or to a marketplace, these platforms have the incentive and ability to exploit this power,” he said. “They can charge exorbitant fees, impose oppressive contracts, and extract valuable data from the people and businesses that rely on them.”

“Simply put: They have too much power,” he said.

The four CEOs had a few rough moments during the testimony and questioning. Pichai and Zuckerberg, for instance, appeared discomfited when pressed about unsavory aspects of their companies’ businesses, but got respites when their inquisitors ran out of time.

Bezos also acknowledged that alleged misdeeds at Amazon — such as reports that the company has used data generated by independent sellers on its platform to compete against them — would be “unacceptable” if proven to be true.

Outside observers were able to draw radically different conclusions from the event.

Richard Hamilton Jr, a former US Department of Justice antitrust lawyer, said that everyone on the committee seemed to be in agreement on the need for tougher regulation of all four companies — an “ominous” sign, he said.

However, Stephen Beck, CEO of the management consulting firm cg42, said the tech companies and their brands emerged relatively unscathed.

He said that Cook was particularly polished and well prepared, enabling the Apple CEO to put on what he called “a master class in terms of how to handle these situations.”

Cook drew less attention from lawmakers than the other CEOs after arguing that Apple is not dominant in any of its markets.

Among the toughest questions for Google and Amazon involved accusations that they used their dominant platforms to scoop up data about competitors in a way that gave them an unfair advantage.

Bezos, who was appearing before Congress for the first time, said he could not guarantee that the company had not accessed seller data to make competing products, an allegation that the company and its executives have previously denied.

“We have a policy against using seller specific data to aid our private label business,” Bezos said in a response to a question from US Representative Pramila Jayapal. “But I can’t guarantee to you that that policy hasn’t been violated.”