FRANCE
Consumer confidence fizzles
A recovery in consumer confidence fizzled this month, data from the National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies showed yesterday, with households intending to save rather than spend. With consumer spending a key driver of the economy, the 2-point drop from last month in the index does not augur well for a quick recovery from the COVID-19-induced recession. At 94 points, the index remained below the long-term average of 100. The number of households saying it is a good time to save rose for a third month in a row and is now above the long-term average. Expectations for consumers’ own financial outlook and living standards for the coming year did not change from last month. Intentions of making major purchases also dipped slightly and were just below the long-term average.
BANKING
Barclays net profit nosedives
Barclays PLC yesterday said that first-half net profit sank by two thirds, as it set aside ￡3.7 billion (US$4.8 billion) to deal with the COVID-19 fallout. After-tax profit dived to ￡695 million in the first six months of this year, compared with ￡2.07 billion in the same period last year, Barclays said in a results statement. Net profit tanked 91 percent to just ￡90 million in the second quarter, when it took a ￡1.6 billion hit from pandemic turmoil. Barclays had already announced in April a ￡2.1 billion charge on the impact of the pandemic for the first quarter.
AIRLINES
ANA posts record losses
Japanese airline ANA Holdings Inc yesterday said that it posted a record quarterly loss of US$1 billion as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to hammer the global aviation industry with no clear end in sight. The company said its net loss during the April-to-June period came to ￥108.8 billion (US$1.04 billion), its worst three-month return since it began issuing quarterly financial figures in 2003 and a sharp fall from ￥11.4 billion in profit a year earlier. Its operating loss reached ￥159.0 billion, compared with an operating profit of ￥16.2 billion a year earlier. Sales plunged 75.7 percent to ￥121.6 billion.
MINING
Rio Tinto profit falls 20%
Rio Tinto Group yesterday reported a 20 percent drop in first-half net profit as the COVID-19 pandemic tempered global mineral prices. The mining giant’s US$3.3 billion net profit, down from US$4.1 billion the year before, was largely in line with estimates, despite a 12 percent drop in cash generated from operations — in part due to weaker aluminum and copper prices. Rio Tinto reported a 3 percent increase in iron ore shipments versus the first half of last year, “driven by strong demand from China and constraints in seaborne supply,” a company statement said.
RETAIL
L Brands to cut 850 jobs
The owner of Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works on Tuesday said that it is cutting 850 office jobs, or about 15 percent of its workforce. L Brands Inc, like other retailers, has been dealing with a sharp drop in sales after temporarily closing stores due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The company, based in Columbus, Ohio, said that it expects second-quarter revenue to have fallen 20 percent from a year earlier. It is in the middle of spinning off Victoria’s Secret into a separate company after a deal to sell it this year was scrapped. It plans to focus on running Bath & Body Works on its own.
Intel Corp’s decision to consider outsourcing manufacturing heralds the end of an era in which the company, and the US, dominated the semiconductor industry. The move could reverberate well beyond Silicon Valley, influencing global trade and geopolitics. The Santa Clara, California-based company has been the largest chipmaker for most of the past 30 years by combining the best designs with cutting-edge factories, several of which are still based in the US. Most other US chip companies shut or sold domestic plants years ago, and had other firms make the components, mostly in Asia. Intel held out, arguing that doing both improved each
A ‘PAINFUL EPISODE’: The Taiwan office of the GPS and wearable device manufacturer Garmin Ltd yesterday declined to confirm if a service outage had been the result of a ransomware attack, saying that it is working to restore its systems as quickly as possible. Following reports that the company was the target of cyberattacks, the Olathe, Kansas-based multinational technology company said that it is working to resolve the issue and is unable to give an estimate of when its services would resume. Garmin’s product support call centers have been unable to receive any telephone calls, e-mails or online chats, as they are also affected by
For people stuck at home tending their stockpiles of masks and toilet paper, it is hard to think of a simpler pleasure than the prospect of heading on holiday to some sun-kissed beach. Travel bubbles — the limited openings of international borders as COVID-19 transmission weakens in some parts of the world — are starting to spring up. The EU last month lifted restrictions on movement within its passport-free Schengen Zone, causing cross-border flights to quadruple in frequency. Singapore has been allowing some business travel from six Chinese provinces since last month, and is looking to set up a similar arrangement
Taipei Times (TT): Offshore wind power development is a new field to Taiwanese. How does HSBC Taiwan Ltd (匯豐台灣商銀) assess the risks of lending to the offshore wind developers working on their projects? Adam Chen (陳志堅): First of all, we focus on the developers themselves. We check if they are HSBC’s existing clients, if they have experience in offshore wind power and if they can deliver in Taiwan. If the foreign companies are already clients of HSBC, we would have access to their credit profile. So, in principle, we prioritize the developers that HSBC is familiar with, as we would feel