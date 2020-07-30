World Business Quick Take

Agencies





FRANCE

Consumer confidence fizzles

A recovery in consumer confidence fizzled this month, data from the National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies showed yesterday, with households intending to save rather than spend. With consumer spending a key driver of the economy, the 2-point drop from last month in the index does not augur well for a quick recovery from the COVID-19-induced recession. At 94 points, the index remained below the long-term average of 100. The number of households saying it is a good time to save rose for a third month in a row and is now above the long-term average. Expectations for consumers’ own financial outlook and living standards for the coming year did not change from last month. Intentions of making major purchases also dipped slightly and were just below the long-term average.

BANKING

Barclays net profit nosedives

Barclays PLC yesterday said that first-half net profit sank by two thirds, as it set aside ￡3.7 billion (US$4.8 billion) to deal with the COVID-19 fallout. After-tax profit dived to ￡695 million in the first six months of this year, compared with ￡2.07 billion in the same period last year, Barclays said in a results statement. Net profit tanked 91 percent to just ￡90 million in the second quarter, when it took a ￡1.6 billion hit from pandemic turmoil. Barclays had already announced in April a ￡2.1 billion charge on the impact of the pandemic for the first quarter.

AIRLINES

ANA posts record losses

Japanese airline ANA Holdings Inc yesterday said that it posted a record quarterly loss of US$1 billion as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to hammer the global aviation industry with no clear end in sight. The company said its net loss during the April-to-June period came to ￥108.8 billion (US$1.04 billion), its worst three-month return since it began issuing quarterly financial figures in 2003 and a sharp fall from ￥11.4 billion in profit a year earlier. Its operating loss reached ￥159.0 billion, compared with an operating profit of ￥16.2 billion a year earlier. Sales plunged 75.7 percent to ￥121.6 billion.

MINING

Rio Tinto profit falls 20%

Rio Tinto Group yesterday reported a 20 percent drop in first-half net profit as the COVID-19 pandemic tempered global mineral prices. The mining giant’s US$3.3 billion net profit, down from US$4.1 billion the year before, was largely in line with estimates, despite a 12 percent drop in cash generated from operations — in part due to weaker aluminum and copper prices. Rio Tinto reported a 3 percent increase in iron ore shipments versus the first half of last year, “driven by strong demand from China and constraints in seaborne supply,” a company statement said.

RETAIL

L Brands to cut 850 jobs

The owner of Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works on Tuesday said that it is cutting 850 office jobs, or about 15 percent of its workforce. L Brands Inc, like other retailers, has been dealing with a sharp drop in sales after temporarily closing stores due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The company, based in Columbus, Ohio, said that it expects second-quarter revenue to have fallen 20 percent from a year earlier. It is in the middle of spinning off Victoria’s Secret into a separate company after a deal to sell it this year was scrapped. It plans to focus on running Bath & Body Works on its own.