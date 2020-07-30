Starbucks Corp chief executive officer Kevin Johnson said that a key measure of sales turned positive this month — a sign that the coffee giant’s recovery from COVID-19 lockdowns is gaining steam.
The shares extended gains in late trading.
“Our recovery strategy is working,” Johnson said in a call with analysts following the release of the company’s quarterly results.
Photo: AP
US comparable-store sales, a key gauge of restaurant performance, were positive this month for the 3,100 company-operated stores that have remained open during the entire quarter, which ended on June 28, he said.
For comparison, the company operates more than 8,800 stores in the US overall.
Even so, the effects of the lockdowns are clear: Global same-store sales fell 40 percent in the fiscal third quarter. That was slightly better than the estimate from Consensus Metrix.
Revenue was US$4.2 billion, beating analysts’ average projection.
Starbucks, like its restaurant peers around the globe, has been trying to adapt to diners preferring to order delivery, with hardly anyone popping in for a latte on the way to work or school.
The coffee seller this summer accelerated the rollout of its “pickup” store concept, with smaller-format locations that do not have customer seating, but with fewer drive-thrus and less delivery penetration than some rivals, the chain has a lot of work to do to draw in customers in the new era of consumer caution.
The coffee chain sees same-store sales down 12 percent to 17 percent for the full fiscal year, making it one of the first restaurant companies to offer an outlook amid the pandemic disruption of this year.
The impact of COVID-19 will “moderate meaningfully” during the current quarter, the firm said.
It estimates that comparable sales for all US stores it operates will fall approximately 14 percent this month — a sequential improvement from last month’s 19 percent decline.
The company said it dialed back some US operations this month amid regional virus flareups.
In China, a key market for Starbucks that is farther along in its recovery from COVID-19, comparable store sales declined 19 percent in the quarter and the company sees the business substantially recovering there by the end of the current calendar year. In the US, same-store sales were down 40 percent.
However, while overall transactions are down, when customers do treat themselves to Starbucks, they are spending more. Average ticket — or the total bill — was up 23 percent in the quarter globally.
Starbucks shares gained as much as 7.2 percent in late trading on Tuesday.
