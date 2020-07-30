Deutsche Bank AG reported the biggest gain in fixed-income trading in almost eight years as a market rally bolstered chief executive officer Christian Sewing’s turnaround efforts for a third straight quarter.
Income from buying and selling debt securities in the second quarter rose 39 percent from a year earlier, offsetting weaker revenue in asset and wealth management, the lender said yesterday.
While its traders could not quite keep up with the five biggest Wall Street banks, which roughly doubled fixed-income revenue, their gain was the biggest since the third quarter of 2012. Revenue from advising on stock and bond sales, as well as mergers, increased 73 percent.
Photo: Reuters
Sewing said that his overhaul of Germany’s largest lender, which he unveiled a year ago, was on track or ahead of plan, while cautioning that the trading environment would probably be less supportive in the second half of the year.
“We do expect a normalization” in the trading environment, Deutsche Bank chief financial officer James von Moltke said in an interview with Bloomberg TV. “The investment bank outperformance in the first half has essentially financed the corona-related impact” on earnings.
Even with the expected slowdown, the bank lifted its revenue outlook for the full year slightly, predicting that the top line would be “essentially flat” rather than down.
Deutsche Bank shares rose 2.9 percent at 9:03am yesterday in Frankfurt trading. The support from the trading boom helped fuel a 19 percent rally in the shares this year, the best performance of the large European banks.
Other Deutsche Bank units have struggled as negative interest rates erode income from lending, while market volatility hurts asset and fees for overseeing them. Its asset management unit and retail banking saw lower revenue in the second quarter.
On the positive side, the bank saw inflows of 8.7 billion euros (US$10.2 billion) at its DWS asset manager in the quarter, better than analysts had estimated.
Core bank revenue, which includes only the businesses that Deutsche Bank is keeping in its overhaul, rose 6 percent, driven by the investment bank.
The transaction bank — a centerpiece of Sewing’s effort to wean the lender off its reliance on trading — saw a 4 percent increase, reflecting higher credit loss recoveries and a portfolio rebalancing.
The bank set aside 761 million euros for bad loans, roughly in line with a guidance of about 800 million euros it had given last month.
Borrowers who had drawn down credit facilities during the early days of the pandemic have already started to pay them back or refinance, boosting the bank’s main measure of capital strength — the common equity Tier 1 ratio — to about 13.3 percent at the end of last month from 12.8 percent three months earlier, Deutsche Bank said last week.
Intel Corp’s decision to consider outsourcing manufacturing heralds the end of an era in which the company, and the US, dominated the semiconductor industry. The move could reverberate well beyond Silicon Valley, influencing global trade and geopolitics. The Santa Clara, California-based company has been the largest chipmaker for most of the past 30 years by combining the best designs with cutting-edge factories, several of which are still based in the US. Most other US chip companies shut or sold domestic plants years ago, and had other firms make the components, mostly in Asia. Intel held out, arguing that doing both improved each
A ‘PAINFUL EPISODE’: The Taiwan office of the GPS and wearable device manufacturer Garmin Ltd yesterday declined to confirm if a service outage had been the result of a ransomware attack, saying that it is working to restore its systems as quickly as possible. Following reports that the company was the target of cyberattacks, the Olathe, Kansas-based multinational technology company said that it is working to resolve the issue and is unable to give an estimate of when its services would resume. Garmin’s product support call centers have been unable to receive any telephone calls, e-mails or online chats, as they are also affected by
For people stuck at home tending their stockpiles of masks and toilet paper, it is hard to think of a simpler pleasure than the prospect of heading on holiday to some sun-kissed beach. Travel bubbles — the limited openings of international borders as COVID-19 transmission weakens in some parts of the world — are starting to spring up. The EU last month lifted restrictions on movement within its passport-free Schengen Zone, causing cross-border flights to quadruple in frequency. Singapore has been allowing some business travel from six Chinese provinces since last month, and is looking to set up a similar arrangement
Taipei Times (TT): Offshore wind power development is a new field to Taiwanese. How does HSBC Taiwan Ltd (匯豐台灣商銀) assess the risks of lending to the offshore wind developers working on their projects? Adam Chen (陳志堅): First of all, we focus on the developers themselves. We check if they are HSBC’s existing clients, if they have experience in offshore wind power and if they can deliver in Taiwan. If the foreign companies are already clients of HSBC, we would have access to their credit profile. So, in principle, we prioritize the developers that HSBC is familiar with, as we would feel