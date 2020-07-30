EQUITIES
TAIEX falls with TSMC
The TAIEX yesterday fell as the bellwether electronics sector came under pressure, led by contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), whose American depositary receipts (ADRs) fell more than 7 percent overnight. Buying rotated to non-tech stocks throughout the session, having lagged far behind their tech counterparts and the broader market, dealers said. The TAIEX ended down 45.76 points, or 0.36 percent, at 12,540.97, on turnover of NT$217.970 billion (US$7.39 billion), Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed. Foreign institutional investors sold a net NT$6.22 billion of shares, the data showed.
SEMICONDUCTORS
AMD gains market share
Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) is gaining share in the lucrative server chip market, the latest sign it is benefiting from close ties to TSMC to win orders from larger rival Intel Corp. Strides in server chips would help propel third-quarter revenue to about US$2.55 billion, Santa Clara, California-based AMD said on Tuesday, topping analysts’ average forecast of US$2.3 billion. AMD also said it sees revenue this year rising about 32 percent, driven by strength in PC, gaming and data center products. AMD reported second-quarter net income of US$157 million, or US$0.13 a share, on revenue of US$1.93 billion.
RETAIL
Momo Q2 revenue up 34%
TV and online retailer Momo.com Inc (富邦媒) yesterday reported that consolidated revenue in the second quarter rose 34 annually to NT$15.83 billion, the highest for the same period on record, while earnings per share also hit a fresh high at NT$3.36, up 50.9 percent annually. The company attributed the increase to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, which drove up sales of home cooking, exercise and entertainment products. In the first half of the year, the company posted revenue of NT$30.94 billion, up 31.4 percent from a year earlier, while earnings per share were NT$6.51, an increase of 28.9 percent.
AIRLINES
Scoot restarting flights
Budget airline Scoot Tigerair Pte Ltd yesterday that it would resume flights between Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport and Seoul, and increase flights between the Taoyuan airport and Singapore starting on Aug. 16, as it gradually recovers from disruptions to its schedule caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Singaporean carrier is to operate two round-trip flights a week on both routes using Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft. Scoot’s move followed an announcement by All Nippon Airways on Monday that it would restart services between Taipei International Airport and Haneda Airport in Tokyo on Monday, with two round-trip flights per week between the two destinations using Boeing 787-8 aircraft.
SEMICONDUCTORS
TSMC takes RE100 pledge
TSMC on Monday announced that it is taking the RE100 pledge to source 100 percent its power from renewable energy sources by 2050. TSMC is the first semiconductor maker among more than 240 businesses worldwide to take the pledge. The chipmaker said in a news release it has been the largest buyer of renewable energy in Taiwan for the past three consecutive years. TSMC early this month signed a 20-year offshore wind energy deal with Orsted Taiwan Ltd (沃旭能源) that would reduce its carbon emissions by 2.19 million tonnes per year. Five Taiwanese companies have taken the RE100 pledge so far.
Intel Corp’s decision to consider outsourcing manufacturing heralds the end of an era in which the company, and the US, dominated the semiconductor industry. The move could reverberate well beyond Silicon Valley, influencing global trade and geopolitics. The Santa Clara, California-based company has been the largest chipmaker for most of the past 30 years by combining the best designs with cutting-edge factories, several of which are still based in the US. Most other US chip companies shut or sold domestic plants years ago, and had other firms make the components, mostly in Asia. Intel held out, arguing that doing both improved each
A ‘PAINFUL EPISODE’: The Taiwan office of the GPS and wearable device manufacturer Garmin Ltd yesterday declined to confirm if a service outage had been the result of a ransomware attack, saying that it is working to restore its systems as quickly as possible. Following reports that the company was the target of cyberattacks, the Olathe, Kansas-based multinational technology company said that it is working to resolve the issue and is unable to give an estimate of when its services would resume. Garmin’s product support call centers have been unable to receive any telephone calls, e-mails or online chats, as they are also affected by
For people stuck at home tending their stockpiles of masks and toilet paper, it is hard to think of a simpler pleasure than the prospect of heading on holiday to some sun-kissed beach. Travel bubbles — the limited openings of international borders as COVID-19 transmission weakens in some parts of the world — are starting to spring up. The EU last month lifted restrictions on movement within its passport-free Schengen Zone, causing cross-border flights to quadruple in frequency. Singapore has been allowing some business travel from six Chinese provinces since last month, and is looking to set up a similar arrangement
Taipei Times (TT): Offshore wind power development is a new field to Taiwanese. How does HSBC Taiwan Ltd (匯豐台灣商銀) assess the risks of lending to the offshore wind developers working on their projects? Adam Chen (陳志堅): First of all, we focus on the developers themselves. We check if they are HSBC’s existing clients, if they have experience in offshore wind power and if they can deliver in Taiwan. If the foreign companies are already clients of HSBC, we would have access to their credit profile. So, in principle, we prioritize the developers that HSBC is familiar with, as we would feel