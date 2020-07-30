Taiwan Business Quick Take

Staff writer, with agencies





EQUITIES

TAIEX falls with TSMC

The TAIEX yesterday fell as the bellwether electronics sector came under pressure, led by contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), whose American depositary receipts (ADRs) fell more than 7 percent overnight. Buying rotated to non-tech stocks throughout the session, having lagged far behind their tech counterparts and the broader market, dealers said. The TAIEX ended down 45.76 points, or 0.36 percent, at 12,540.97, on turnover of NT$217.970 billion (US$7.39 billion), Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed. Foreign institutional investors sold a net NT$6.22 billion of shares, the data showed.

SEMICONDUCTORS

AMD gains market share

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) is gaining share in the lucrative server chip market, the latest sign it is benefiting from close ties to TSMC to win orders from larger rival Intel Corp. Strides in server chips would help propel third-quarter revenue to about US$2.55 billion, Santa Clara, California-based AMD said on Tuesday, topping analysts’ average forecast of US$2.3 billion. AMD also said it sees revenue this year rising about 32 percent, driven by strength in PC, gaming and data center products. AMD reported second-quarter net income of US$157 million, or US$0.13 a share, on revenue of US$1.93 billion.

RETAIL

Momo Q2 revenue up 34%

TV and online retailer Momo.com Inc (富邦媒) yesterday reported that consolidated revenue in the second quarter rose 34 annually to NT$15.83 billion, the highest for the same period on record, while earnings per share also hit a fresh high at NT$3.36, up 50.9 percent annually. The company attributed the increase to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, which drove up sales of home cooking, exercise and entertainment products. In the first half of the year, the company posted revenue of NT$30.94 billion, up 31.4 percent from a year earlier, while earnings per share were NT$6.51, an increase of 28.9 percent.

AIRLINES

Scoot restarting flights

Budget airline Scoot Tigerair Pte Ltd yesterday that it would resume flights between Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport and Seoul, and increase flights between the Taoyuan airport and Singapore starting on Aug. 16, as it gradually recovers from disruptions to its schedule caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Singaporean carrier is to operate two round-trip flights a week on both routes using Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft. Scoot’s move followed an announcement by All Nippon Airways on Monday that it would restart services between Taipei International Airport and Haneda Airport in Tokyo on Monday, with two round-trip flights per week between the two destinations using Boeing 787-8 aircraft.

SEMICONDUCTORS

TSMC takes RE100 pledge

TSMC on Monday announced that it is taking the RE100 pledge to source 100 percent its power from renewable energy sources by 2050. TSMC is the first semiconductor maker among more than 240 businesses worldwide to take the pledge. The chipmaker said in a news release it has been the largest buyer of renewable energy in Taiwan for the past three consecutive years. TSMC early this month signed a 20-year offshore wind energy deal with Orsted Taiwan Ltd (沃旭能源) that would reduce its carbon emissions by 2.19 million tonnes per year. Five Taiwanese companies have taken the RE100 pledge so far.