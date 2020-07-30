The profitability of banks in the Asia-Pacific region would deteriorate over the next few years as the COVID-19 pandemic accelerates structural changes, Moody’s Investors Service said in a report on Tuesday.
“Protracted low interest rates, rising credit costs and operating expenses, and in some countries aging populations will all weigh on the profitability of the region’s banks in coming years, with many of these trends exacerbated by the coronavirus outbreak,” Moody’s assistant vice president and analyst Rebaca Tan said in the report.
While the region’s banks are all facing a growing need to change their business models to overcome these challenges, lagging institutions are at a greater disadvantage and would become targets for acquisition or would have to merge with other banks to survive in the long term, Tan said.
The agency’s data showed that from 2014 to last year, banks’ average return on assets already declined in 12 out of 17 banking systems, and the situation is likely to remain soft at least through this and next year, she said.
Interest rates are likely to remain low for a prolonged period due to weak demand and low oil prices, Moody’s said, adding that banks would likely see declines in interest income and net interest margin, despite reductions in funding costs.
Another drag on profitability is likely to come from higher credit costs as banks’ asset quality weakens, while the shift to digital banking would drive up operating expenses, the agency said.
To reduce their dependence on net interest income from domestic markets, banks would increasingly pursue other revenue sources or expand their overseas businesses, it said.
These options, though, have their own challenges, especially for below-par lenders that lack the vision or resources to innovate, the agency said, adding that the gap between agile large banks and laggard peers is expected to grow larger.
Intel Corp’s decision to consider outsourcing manufacturing heralds the end of an era in which the company, and the US, dominated the semiconductor industry. The move could reverberate well beyond Silicon Valley, influencing global trade and geopolitics. The Santa Clara, California-based company has been the largest chipmaker for most of the past 30 years by combining the best designs with cutting-edge factories, several of which are still based in the US. Most other US chip companies shut or sold domestic plants years ago, and had other firms make the components, mostly in Asia. Intel held out, arguing that doing both improved each
A ‘PAINFUL EPISODE’: The Taiwan office of the GPS and wearable device manufacturer Garmin Ltd yesterday declined to confirm if a service outage had been the result of a ransomware attack, saying that it is working to restore its systems as quickly as possible. Following reports that the company was the target of cyberattacks, the Olathe, Kansas-based multinational technology company said that it is working to resolve the issue and is unable to give an estimate of when its services would resume. Garmin’s product support call centers have been unable to receive any telephone calls, e-mails or online chats, as they are also affected by
For people stuck at home tending their stockpiles of masks and toilet paper, it is hard to think of a simpler pleasure than the prospect of heading on holiday to some sun-kissed beach. Travel bubbles — the limited openings of international borders as COVID-19 transmission weakens in some parts of the world — are starting to spring up. The EU last month lifted restrictions on movement within its passport-free Schengen Zone, causing cross-border flights to quadruple in frequency. Singapore has been allowing some business travel from six Chinese provinces since last month, and is looking to set up a similar arrangement
Taipei Times (TT): Offshore wind power development is a new field to Taiwanese. How does HSBC Taiwan Ltd (匯豐台灣商銀) assess the risks of lending to the offshore wind developers working on their projects? Adam Chen (陳志堅): First of all, we focus on the developers themselves. We check if they are HSBC’s existing clients, if they have experience in offshore wind power and if they can deliver in Taiwan. If the foreign companies are already clients of HSBC, we would have access to their credit profile. So, in principle, we prioritize the developers that HSBC is familiar with, as we would feel