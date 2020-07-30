Asia-Pacific region banks at crossroads, Moody’s says

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter





The profitability of banks in the Asia-Pacific region would deteriorate over the next few years as the COVID-19 pandemic accelerates structural changes, Moody’s Investors Service said in a report on Tuesday.

“Protracted low interest rates, rising credit costs and operating expenses, and in some countries aging populations will all weigh on the profitability of the region’s banks in coming years, with many of these trends exacerbated by the coronavirus outbreak,” Moody’s assistant vice president and analyst Rebaca Tan said in the report.

While the region’s banks are all facing a growing need to change their business models to overcome these challenges, lagging institutions are at a greater disadvantage and would become targets for acquisition or would have to merge with other banks to survive in the long term, Tan said.

The agency’s data showed that from 2014 to last year, banks’ average return on assets already declined in 12 out of 17 banking systems, and the situation is likely to remain soft at least through this and next year, she said.

Interest rates are likely to remain low for a prolonged period due to weak demand and low oil prices, Moody’s said, adding that banks would likely see declines in interest income and net interest margin, despite reductions in funding costs.

Another drag on profitability is likely to come from higher credit costs as banks’ asset quality weakens, while the shift to digital banking would drive up operating expenses, the agency said.

To reduce their dependence on net interest income from domestic markets, banks would increasingly pursue other revenue sources or expand their overseas businesses, it said.

These options, though, have their own challenges, especially for below-par lenders that lack the vision or resources to innovate, the agency said, adding that the gap between agile large banks and laggard peers is expected to grow larger.