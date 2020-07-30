Sinyi Realty says profit tumbled 54% from a year earlier

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter





Sinyi Realty Inc (信義房屋), the nation’s only listed broker, on Tuesday said that its profit tumbled 54 percent from a year earlier to NT$381 million (US$12.91 million) in the first six months, weighed by the COVID-19 pandemic and a high comparison base.

The results translated into earnings of NT$0.52 per share, against a topline of NT$5.29 billion, Sinyi Realty said.

The pandemic weakened interest in house hunting from February to May, Sinyi Realty said, adding that recognition of profit from selling apartments in Shanghai in the first half of last year also raised the comparison base.

In the second quarter alone, net income was NT$343 million, or earnings per share of NT$0.46, accounting for 90 percent of the first-half profit, it said.

The second-quarter results were a retreat of 15 percent from a year earlier, but suggest significant improvement from the first quarter as the local market stabilized amid the pandemic, it said.

Sinyi Realty said it is confident that the market would resume a recovery that was snapped temporarily by the pandemic.

Transactions picked up last month, it said.

The nation’s mortgage operations and construction financing last month registered healthy increases, reflecting a recovery in confidence among home buyers and property developers, central bank data showed.

Ample liquidity and record-low interest rates would help fan buying interest, Sinyi Realty said.

However, the pandemic abroad might continue to affect its operations in overseas markets, the company said.

It has almost sold all of its units in a residential development project in Shanghai, Sinyi Realty said.

Sales rates hit 70 percent for a presale project in New Taipei City’s Banciao District (板橋), it said.