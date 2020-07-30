EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) yesterday started selling tickets for a special Father’s Day flight next month, which is to fly close to Japanese territory without landing and then return to Taiwan, as international air travel restrictions remain in effect in many countries due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Flight BR-5288, which sounds similar to “BR I love Dad” in Chinese, is to depart from Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport at 10:30am on Saturday next week — Father’s Day in Taiwan — and return at 1:15pm, the airline said.
The aircraft, decorated with Japanese cartoon character Hello Kitty, is to take a route across northeastern Taiwan, toward the Ryukyu Islands in Japan, then head south along Taiwan’s east coast, EVA said.
When the Airbus 330-300 gets to Taiwan’s southern tip, it would turn around and fly back to Taoyuan airport, it said.
Tickets for the “semi-travel experience” went on sale at a cost of NT$5,288 (US$179) for economy class and NT$6,288 for business class.
In-flight services would include the sale of Hello Kitty souvenirs and a meal prepared from a recipe by a Michelin-starred chef, EVA said.
Passengers would also receive amenity kits and discounts on duty-free merchandise, it said.
Earlier this month, Taipei International Airport (Songshan airport) attracted thousands of applicants for its free three-hour “fake trip,” which allowed people to check in, clear security and board an aircraft that remained on the tarmac.
Intel Corp’s decision to consider outsourcing manufacturing heralds the end of an era in which the company, and the US, dominated the semiconductor industry. The move could reverberate well beyond Silicon Valley, influencing global trade and geopolitics. The Santa Clara, California-based company has been the largest chipmaker for most of the past 30 years by combining the best designs with cutting-edge factories, several of which are still based in the US. Most other US chip companies shut or sold domestic plants years ago, and had other firms make the components, mostly in Asia. Intel held out, arguing that doing both improved each
A ‘PAINFUL EPISODE’: The Taiwan office of the GPS and wearable device manufacturer Garmin Ltd yesterday declined to confirm if a service outage had been the result of a ransomware attack, saying that it is working to restore its systems as quickly as possible. Following reports that the company was the target of cyberattacks, the Olathe, Kansas-based multinational technology company said that it is working to resolve the issue and is unable to give an estimate of when its services would resume. Garmin’s product support call centers have been unable to receive any telephone calls, e-mails or online chats, as they are also affected by
For people stuck at home tending their stockpiles of masks and toilet paper, it is hard to think of a simpler pleasure than the prospect of heading on holiday to some sun-kissed beach. Travel bubbles — the limited openings of international borders as COVID-19 transmission weakens in some parts of the world — are starting to spring up. The EU last month lifted restrictions on movement within its passport-free Schengen Zone, causing cross-border flights to quadruple in frequency. Singapore has been allowing some business travel from six Chinese provinces since last month, and is looking to set up a similar arrangement
Taipei Times (TT): Offshore wind power development is a new field to Taiwanese. How does HSBC Taiwan Ltd (匯豐台灣商銀) assess the risks of lending to the offshore wind developers working on their projects? Adam Chen (陳志堅): First of all, we focus on the developers themselves. We check if they are HSBC’s existing clients, if they have experience in offshore wind power and if they can deliver in Taiwan. If the foreign companies are already clients of HSBC, we would have access to their credit profile. So, in principle, we prioritize the developers that HSBC is familiar with, as we would feel