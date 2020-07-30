UMC’s results in Q2 exceed expectations

PROFITABILITY UP: A company executive said that a rise in wafer shipments was mostly due to demand for connectivity, display drivers, flash controllers and others

By Chen Cheng-hui / Staff reporter





Contract chipmaker United Microelectronics Corp (UMC, 聯電) yesterday reported second-quarter results that beat market expectations, driven by robust shipments, a higher factory utilization rate and improved gross margin.

Net income last quarter was NT$6.68 billion (US$226.43 million), up 202.7 percent from NT$2.21 billion a quarter earlier and NT$1.74 billion a year earlier. Earnings per share were NT$0.55, the highest since the first quarter of 2013.

The results reflected a significant improvement in the company’s profitability, with gross margin rising to 23.1 percent, the highest in five years, due to strong demand for 28-nanometer (nm) chips used in mobile phones, the company said.

Revenue from 28nm chips contributed 13 percent of total revenue last quarter, compared with 9 percent in the first quarter, UMC said.

Operating margin was 13.2 percent, up 5.1 percentage points from the previous quarter and 8.3 percentage points higher than a year earlier, company data showed.

“During the second quarter, consolidated operating margin reached 13.2 percent, while the utilization rate increased to 98 percent, lifting wafer shipments to 2.22 million 8-inch equivalent wafers,” UMC copresident Jason Wang (王石) said in a statement after the company’s earnings call.

“The increase in wafer shipments mainly reflected the computing segment’s demand for connectivity, display drivers and flash controllers, as well as inventory replenishment in computing markets,” Wang said.

Higher wafer shipments pushed the company’s consolidated revenue to NT$44.39 billion last quarter, up 5 percent sequentially and 23.2 percent annually, company data showed.

UMC said that it is cautiously optimistic for this quarter.

Wafer shipments are expected to remain flat from last quarter and average selling prices are likely to remain unchanged, it said in the statement.

Gross margin this quarter is forecast to be about 20 percent and its factory utilization rate might be in the mid-90 percent range, the company said, adding that it woud earmark US$1 billion for capital expenditure this year.

“Looking into the third quarter, current market demand remains strong. We have experienced a surge in 28nm tape-outs during the first half of 2020 compared with a year earlier, and expect additional 28nm and 22nm product tape-outs in the third quarter,” Wang said.

In the semiconductor industry, a tape-out refers to the final stage of the chip design cycle before it is sent out for manufacturing.

“We are also moving new 28nm products into volume production for wireless applications such as 4G and 5G smartphones, which will enhance our business traction and diversify UMC’s customer exposure across different 28nm market segments,” Wang said.

“Moreover, we have observed efforts to minimize supply chain disruptions amid uncertainty during the COVID-19 pandemic, while inventory replenishment is continuing across multiple market segments,” he said.