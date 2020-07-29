AUTOMAKERS
Nissan warns of loss
Nissan Motor Co yesterday warned of a US$6.4 billion net loss for the current fiscal year as it reels from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Nissan, which had delayed an annual forecast because of uncertainty, issued the warning as it reported a first-quarter net loss of ￥285.6 billion (US$2.7 billion) on plunging sales. “These results ... reflect a full quarter of COVID-19 disruption that we knew would undermine our performance in key markets,” chief operating officer Ashwani Gupta said while announcing the results.
AUTOMAKERS
VW payout hits US$9.5bn
Volkswagen AG (VW) has since 2016 paid about US$9.5 billion to US motorists misled by devices installed by the German automaker to cheat emission standards, the US federal consumer protection authority said on Monday. The international scandal has tarnished Volkswagen’s image ever since. The total bill for the Volkswagen scandal is expected to exceed 30 billion euros (US$35 billion), including the US$9.5 billion already paid out in the US to compensate customers.
MANUFACTURING
Benckiser beats forecast
Consumer products maker Reckitt Benckiser PLC yesterday reported better-than-expected quarterly results as cautious customers stocked up on Lysol and Dettol disinfectants and Mucinex cough syrup during the COVID-19 pandemic. Like-for-like sales for the three months that ended on June 30 rose 10.5 percent, handily beating company-provided estimates of 7.8 percent. The Slough, England-based company also said it expects high-single-digit underlying revenue performance this year, compared with the mid-single-digit sales growth initially expected.
E-COMMERCE
Amazon selling groceries
Amazon.com Inc was yesterday to begin fast and free deliveries of groceries in London, with the aim of rolling out the service across the UK by the year-end as a coronavirus-driven lockdown boosted online sales of essentials. The e-commerce giant said it has added the “Fresh” service to its UK Web site to deliver meat, produce, snacks and other household essentials in two-hour windows for orders above ￡40 (US$52), with no shipping charges for its “Prime” members.
FOOD MAKERS
Greggs sales down 72%
Greggs PLC, the British food-to-go retailer known for its sausage rolls, bakes and sandwiches, said that sales at it company-managed stores stood at 72 percent of last year’s level in the most recent week, as trading recovers from the COVID-19 lockdown. Greggs had made a great start to this year before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, causing it to close its more than 2,000 stores for most of the second quarter, chief executive Roger Whiteside said. The company said all of its stores had reopened by this month, offering a limited range of its best-sellers to takeaway customers.
BANKING
ING issues profit warning
ING Groep NV yesterday issued a surprise profit warning, saying that the COVID-19 pandemic triggered a 300 million euro writedown in the second quarter related to past acquisitions. A goodwill impairment would be reported under operating expenses and would not impact the company’s capital ratios, the Amsterdam-based bank said in a statement.
Intel Corp’s decision to consider outsourcing manufacturing heralds the end of an era in which the company, and the US, dominated the semiconductor industry. The move could reverberate well beyond Silicon Valley, influencing global trade and geopolitics. The Santa Clara, California-based company has been the largest chipmaker for most of the past 30 years by combining the best designs with cutting-edge factories, several of which are still based in the US. Most other US chip companies shut or sold domestic plants years ago, and had other firms make the components, mostly in Asia. Intel held out, arguing that doing both improved each
A ‘PAINFUL EPISODE’: The Taiwan office of the GPS and wearable device manufacturer Garmin Ltd yesterday declined to confirm if a service outage had been the result of a ransomware attack, saying that it is working to restore its systems as quickly as possible. Following reports that the company was the target of cyberattacks, the Olathe, Kansas-based multinational technology company said that it is working to resolve the issue and is unable to give an estimate of when its services would resume. Garmin’s product support call centers have been unable to receive any telephone calls, e-mails or online chats, as they are also affected by
CURRENCY MANIPULATION: Taiwan was removed from the US Treasury’s list in 2017, but could be added again if the US maintains its criteria regarding forex intervention Taiwan and Thailand might be added to the US watch list for currency manipulation after meeting all of the criteria set out by the US Department of the Treasury, UBS Group AG has said. A country is included in the monitoring list if it fulfills two of three benchmarks: a trade surplus with the US of at least US$20 billion; a current-account surplus of at least 2 percent of GDP; and persistent, one-sided intervention in the currency equivalent to 2 percent of GDP in six months of a year. Taiwan, which dropped off the US monitoring list in 2017, and Thailand now
For people stuck at home tending their stockpiles of masks and toilet paper, it is hard to think of a simpler pleasure than the prospect of heading on holiday to some sun-kissed beach. Travel bubbles — the limited openings of international borders as COVID-19 transmission weakens in some parts of the world — are starting to spring up. The EU last month lifted restrictions on movement within its passport-free Schengen Zone, causing cross-border flights to quadruple in frequency. Singapore has been allowing some business travel from six Chinese provinces since last month, and is looking to set up a similar arrangement