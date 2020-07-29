World Business Quick Take

AUTOMAKERS

Nissan warns of loss

Nissan Motor Co yesterday warned of a US$6.4 billion net loss for the current fiscal year as it reels from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Nissan, which had delayed an annual forecast because of uncertainty, issued the warning as it reported a first-quarter net loss of ￥285.6 billion (US$2.7 billion) on plunging sales. “These results ... reflect a full quarter of COVID-19 disruption that we knew would undermine our performance in key markets,” chief operating officer Ashwani Gupta said while announcing the results.

AUTOMAKERS

VW payout hits US$9.5bn

Volkswagen AG (VW) has since 2016 paid about US$9.5 billion to US motorists misled by devices installed by the German automaker to cheat emission standards, the US federal consumer protection authority said on Monday. The international scandal has tarnished Volkswagen’s image ever since. The total bill for the Volkswagen scandal is expected to exceed 30 billion euros (US$35 billion), including the US$9.5 billion already paid out in the US to compensate customers.

MANUFACTURING

Benckiser beats forecast

Consumer products maker Reckitt Benckiser PLC yesterday reported better-than-expected quarterly results as cautious customers stocked up on Lysol and Dettol disinfectants and Mucinex cough syrup during the COVID-19 pandemic. Like-for-like sales for the three months that ended on June 30 rose 10.5 percent, handily beating company-provided estimates of 7.8 percent. The Slough, England-based company also said it expects high-single-digit underlying revenue performance this year, compared with the mid-single-digit sales growth initially expected.

E-COMMERCE

Amazon selling groceries

Amazon.com Inc was yesterday to begin fast and free deliveries of groceries in London, with the aim of rolling out the service across the UK by the year-end as a coronavirus-driven lockdown boosted online sales of essentials. The e-commerce giant said it has added the “Fresh” service to its UK Web site to deliver meat, produce, snacks and other household essentials in two-hour windows for orders above ￡40 (US$52), with no shipping charges for its “Prime” members.

FOOD MAKERS

Greggs sales down 72%

Greggs PLC, the British food-to-go retailer known for its sausage rolls, bakes and sandwiches, said that sales at it company-managed stores stood at 72 percent of last year’s level in the most recent week, as trading recovers from the COVID-19 lockdown. Greggs had made a great start to this year before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, causing it to close its more than 2,000 stores for most of the second quarter, chief executive Roger Whiteside said. The company said all of its stores had reopened by this month, offering a limited range of its best-sellers to takeaway customers.

BANKING

ING issues profit warning

ING Groep NV yesterday issued a surprise profit warning, saying that the COVID-19 pandemic triggered a 300 million euro writedown in the second quarter related to past acquisitions. A goodwill impairment would be reported under operating expenses and would not impact the company’s capital ratios, the Amsterdam-based bank said in a statement.