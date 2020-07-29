LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE’s customers are curbing purchases of high-end fashion faster than the company can cut costs and that is hitting the Louis Vuitton owner’s profit.
The French luxury conglomerate’s profit from recurring operations totaled 1.67 billion euros (US$1.96 billion) in the first half of this year, less than the 2.32 billion euros analysts expected.
With boutiques shut down worldwide and international tourism largely halted, revenue fell 38 percent on an organic basis in the three months through last month, the company said in a statement on Monday.
Photo: Bloomberg
LVMH slashed operating costs by 29 percent, chief financial officer Jean-Jacques Guiony said.
“LVMH showed relative resilience at the revenue level in the first half of the year,” Bernstein & Co analyst Luca Solca said. “On the profit side, it’s obvious that it’s not been able to slash costs with the same pace as the revenue decline due to the fixed-cost base.”
LVMH follows Richemont SA and Burberry Group PLC in reporting what analysts expect would be the industry’s worst quarter ever because of the pandemic.
The company cited signs of recovery across several businesses last month and a particularly strong rebound in China, and said it expects further improvement this month.
The company reacted “swiftly to the adverse situation,” Guiony said on a call with analysts. “We expect to keep the cost base under control.”
Guiony said in an interview with Le Figaro that LVMH still expects to respect the contract signed for its planned purchase of jeweler Tiffany & Co.
“Tiffany’s results are clearly affected by the crisis,” Guiony said. “That said, we have signed a contract and we will respect it.”
Guiony told analysts on the call that LVMH is still waiting for about half a dozen antitrust approvals for the Tiffany deal, adding that “things are moving forward.”
Sales at LVMH’s fashion and leather goods unit, which includes top brand Louis Vuitton, fell 37 percent in the quarter. Analysts expected a 38 percent decline.
While shoppers are increasingly turning to online purchases, the luxury industry has notoriously been slow to generate more revenue that way.
LVMH noted a “significant acceleration” in online sales in the first half, which only partially offset the store closures.
Intel Corp’s decision to consider outsourcing manufacturing heralds the end of an era in which the company, and the US, dominated the semiconductor industry. The move could reverberate well beyond Silicon Valley, influencing global trade and geopolitics. The Santa Clara, California-based company has been the largest chipmaker for most of the past 30 years by combining the best designs with cutting-edge factories, several of which are still based in the US. Most other US chip companies shut or sold domestic plants years ago, and had other firms make the components, mostly in Asia. Intel held out, arguing that doing both improved each
A ‘PAINFUL EPISODE’: The Taiwan office of the GPS and wearable device manufacturer Garmin Ltd yesterday declined to confirm if a service outage had been the result of a ransomware attack, saying that it is working to restore its systems as quickly as possible. Following reports that the company was the target of cyberattacks, the Olathe, Kansas-based multinational technology company said that it is working to resolve the issue and is unable to give an estimate of when its services would resume. Garmin’s product support call centers have been unable to receive any telephone calls, e-mails or online chats, as they are also affected by
CURRENCY MANIPULATION: Taiwan was removed from the US Treasury’s list in 2017, but could be added again if the US maintains its criteria regarding forex intervention Taiwan and Thailand might be added to the US watch list for currency manipulation after meeting all of the criteria set out by the US Department of the Treasury, UBS Group AG has said. A country is included in the monitoring list if it fulfills two of three benchmarks: a trade surplus with the US of at least US$20 billion; a current-account surplus of at least 2 percent of GDP; and persistent, one-sided intervention in the currency equivalent to 2 percent of GDP in six months of a year. Taiwan, which dropped off the US monitoring list in 2017, and Thailand now
For people stuck at home tending their stockpiles of masks and toilet paper, it is hard to think of a simpler pleasure than the prospect of heading on holiday to some sun-kissed beach. Travel bubbles — the limited openings of international borders as COVID-19 transmission weakens in some parts of the world — are starting to spring up. The EU last month lifted restrictions on movement within its passport-free Schengen Zone, causing cross-border flights to quadruple in frequency. Singapore has been allowing some business travel from six Chinese provinces since last month, and is looking to set up a similar arrangement