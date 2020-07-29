Virus Outbreak: LVMH profit hit by store closures, travel restrictions as cost cuts fail to keep up

Bloomberg





LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE’s customers are curbing purchases of high-end fashion faster than the company can cut costs and that is hitting the Louis Vuitton owner’s profit.

The French luxury conglomerate’s profit from recurring operations totaled 1.67 billion euros (US$1.96 billion) in the first half of this year, less than the 2.32 billion euros analysts expected.

With boutiques shut down worldwide and international tourism largely halted, revenue fell 38 percent on an organic basis in the three months through last month, the company said in a statement on Monday.

People walk past a Louis Vuitton store, operated by LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, at Ion Orchard Mall in Singapore on Saturday. Photo: Bloomberg

LVMH slashed operating costs by 29 percent, chief financial officer Jean-Jacques Guiony said.

“LVMH showed relative resilience at the revenue level in the first half of the year,” Bernstein & Co analyst Luca Solca said. “On the profit side, it’s obvious that it’s not been able to slash costs with the same pace as the revenue decline due to the fixed-cost base.”

LVMH follows Richemont SA and Burberry Group PLC in reporting what analysts expect would be the industry’s worst quarter ever because of the pandemic.

The company cited signs of recovery across several businesses last month and a particularly strong rebound in China, and said it expects further improvement this month.

The company reacted “swiftly to the adverse situation,” Guiony said on a call with analysts. “We expect to keep the cost base under control.”

Guiony said in an interview with Le Figaro that LVMH still expects to respect the contract signed for its planned purchase of jeweler Tiffany & Co.

“Tiffany’s results are clearly affected by the crisis,” Guiony said. “That said, we have signed a contract and we will respect it.”

Guiony told analysts on the call that LVMH is still waiting for about half a dozen antitrust approvals for the Tiffany deal, adding that “things are moving forward.”

Sales at LVMH’s fashion and leather goods unit, which includes top brand Louis Vuitton, fell 37 percent in the quarter. Analysts expected a 38 percent decline.

While shoppers are increasingly turning to online purchases, the luxury industry has notoriously been slow to generate more revenue that way.

LVMH noted a “significant acceleration” in online sales in the first half, which only partially offset the store closures.