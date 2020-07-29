French automaker PSA Group, which is in the process of merging with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, yesterday said that it had remained profitable during the first half of this year, despite sales plunging due to COVID-19 lockdowns.
The firm — whose brands include Peugeot, Citroen and Opel — managed a net profit of 595 million euros (US$698 million), a two-thirds drop from the same period last year.
The automaker had earlier said that sales fell 34.5 percent to 25.1 billion euros during the period, as stay-at-home orders by authorities kept clients out of showrooms.
PSA chief executive Carlos Tavares in an earnings statement said that the result “proves the group’s resilience, as a reward of six consecutive years of intense work to increase our agility and lower our break-even point.”
The company has been focused on boosting profit margins in the past few years rather than chasing sales volumes, and it moved to quickly cut costs during the pandemic.
Operating profit came in at 517 million euros, a drop of 84.5 percent, or 2.1 percent of sales. For strictly automotive sales, the profit margin was 3.7 percent.
For the 2019-to-2021 period, the automaker intends to keep profitability above 4.5 percent on average thanks to a rebound in sales expected in the second half of this year.
“We still consider this figure as the minimum, with a strong possibility of doing better given the results of the first half,” financial director Philippe de Rovira said on a conference call with reporters.
Tavares expressed confidence in completing the merger with Fiat Chrysler and a rebound in the auto market.
“We are determined to achieve solid rebound in the second half of the year, while finalizing the birth of Stellantis before the end of” the first quarter of 2021, he said in the earnings statement.
The automakers earlier this month announced that the new group formed by their mega-merger would be called Stellantis.
The tie-up, which was announced at the end of October last year, would create the world’s fourth-largest automaker in terms of volume, and No. 3 in terms of sales.
