The European Central Bank (ECB) yesterday extended a request that banks hold off on returning capital to shareholders and show moderation in setting bonuses amid the COVID-19 pandemic, dealing a blow to some lenders who had lobbied to resume business as usual.
The supervisor asked in a statement that banks not pay dividends or buy back shares at least until January next year, three months longer than initially indicated, and “to be extremely moderate with regard to variable remuneration.”
Banks, including BNP Paribas SA, have been lobbying to resume dividend payments as they seek to shore up slumping share prices.
A historic trading rally, regulatory relief and extensive government loan guarantees have bolstered earnings at several banks.
Switzerland’s UBS Group AG last week said that it might return more capital to shareholders toward the end of the year.
The ECB in March first asked banks to not make dividend payments at least until October, in an effort to conserve capital as lockdowns to combat the pandemic brought the economy to a standstill.
While the move was painful for some lenders and their investors, the central bank said that it was a trade-off for unprecedented regulatory relief it had granted them to weather the crisis.
The ECB said it would review its stance again in the fourth quarter of this year to take into account the economic environment, stability of the financial system and banks’ ability to plan their capital levels.
“Once the uncertainty requiring this temporary and exceptional recommendation subsides, banks with sustainable capital positions may consider resuming dividend payments,” the ECB said.
That also applies if banks are operating below the non-binding portion of the ECB’s capital demands, as long as the lenders can show “that their capital positions are sustainable in the medium term,” the watchdog said.
The central bank has previously said that its dividend request kept about 30 billion euros (US$35 billion) of capital in the eurozone banking system.
It has urged banks to comply on a voluntary basis, although its chief watchdog has said that the ECB can take “legally binding measures” if the lenders do not do as asked.
The ECB reiterated a call for banks to dip into their capital buffers to maintain the flow of credit.
The supervisor said that it would not require banks to start replenishing buffers until after capital depletion reaches its peak, at any rate not before the end of 2022.
The central bank said that it would extend much of the operational relief it afforded banks in addressing deficiencies, such as inadequate risk models, although lenders with levels of bad debts would be granted an additional six months to submit their plans for dealing with such soured loans.
Intel Corp’s decision to consider outsourcing manufacturing heralds the end of an era in which the company, and the US, dominated the semiconductor industry. The move could reverberate well beyond Silicon Valley, influencing global trade and geopolitics. The Santa Clara, California-based company has been the largest chipmaker for most of the past 30 years by combining the best designs with cutting-edge factories, several of which are still based in the US. Most other US chip companies shut or sold domestic plants years ago, and had other firms make the components, mostly in Asia. Intel held out, arguing that doing both improved each
A ‘PAINFUL EPISODE’: The Taiwan office of the GPS and wearable device manufacturer Garmin Ltd yesterday declined to confirm if a service outage had been the result of a ransomware attack, saying that it is working to restore its systems as quickly as possible. Following reports that the company was the target of cyberattacks, the Olathe, Kansas-based multinational technology company said that it is working to resolve the issue and is unable to give an estimate of when its services would resume. Garmin’s product support call centers have been unable to receive any telephone calls, e-mails or online chats, as they are also affected by
CURRENCY MANIPULATION: Taiwan was removed from the US Treasury’s list in 2017, but could be added again if the US maintains its criteria regarding forex intervention Taiwan and Thailand might be added to the US watch list for currency manipulation after meeting all of the criteria set out by the US Department of the Treasury, UBS Group AG has said. A country is included in the monitoring list if it fulfills two of three benchmarks: a trade surplus with the US of at least US$20 billion; a current-account surplus of at least 2 percent of GDP; and persistent, one-sided intervention in the currency equivalent to 2 percent of GDP in six months of a year. Taiwan, which dropped off the US monitoring list in 2017, and Thailand now
For people stuck at home tending their stockpiles of masks and toilet paper, it is hard to think of a simpler pleasure than the prospect of heading on holiday to some sun-kissed beach. Travel bubbles — the limited openings of international borders as COVID-19 transmission weakens in some parts of the world — are starting to spring up. The EU last month lifted restrictions on movement within its passport-free Schengen Zone, causing cross-border flights to quadruple in frequency. Singapore has been allowing some business travel from six Chinese provinces since last month, and is looking to set up a similar arrangement