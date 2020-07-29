Virus Outbreak: ECB urges longer bank payouts freeze

‘UNCERTAINTY’: The European Central Bank asked eurozone banks to delay dividend payments until January next year, even as they were lobbying to remove the restriction

Bloomberg





The European Central Bank (ECB) yesterday extended a request that banks hold off on returning capital to shareholders and show moderation in setting bonuses amid the COVID-19 pandemic, dealing a blow to some lenders who had lobbied to resume business as usual.

The supervisor asked in a statement that banks not pay dividends or buy back shares at least until January next year, three months longer than initially indicated, and “to be extremely moderate with regard to variable remuneration.”

Banks, including BNP Paribas SA, have been lobbying to resume dividend payments as they seek to shore up slumping share prices.

A historic trading rally, regulatory relief and extensive government loan guarantees have bolstered earnings at several banks.

Switzerland’s UBS Group AG last week said that it might return more capital to shareholders toward the end of the year.

The ECB in March first asked banks to not make dividend payments at least until October, in an effort to conserve capital as lockdowns to combat the pandemic brought the economy to a standstill.

While the move was painful for some lenders and their investors, the central bank said that it was a trade-off for unprecedented regulatory relief it had granted them to weather the crisis.

The ECB said it would review its stance again in the fourth quarter of this year to take into account the economic environment, stability of the financial system and banks’ ability to plan their capital levels.

“Once the uncertainty requiring this temporary and exceptional recommendation subsides, banks with sustainable capital positions may consider resuming dividend payments,” the ECB said.

That also applies if banks are operating below the non-binding portion of the ECB’s capital demands, as long as the lenders can show “that their capital positions are sustainable in the medium term,” the watchdog said.

The central bank has previously said that its dividend request kept about 30 billion euros (US$35 billion) of capital in the eurozone banking system.

It has urged banks to comply on a voluntary basis, although its chief watchdog has said that the ECB can take “legally binding measures” if the lenders do not do as asked.

The ECB reiterated a call for banks to dip into their capital buffers to maintain the flow of credit.

The supervisor said that it would not require banks to start replenishing buffers until after capital depletion reaches its peak, at any rate not before the end of 2022.

The central bank said that it would extend much of the operational relief it afforded banks in addressing deficiencies, such as inadequate risk models, although lenders with levels of bad debts would be granted an additional six months to submit their plans for dealing with such soured loans.