Mortgages hit record high as property market thrives

By Chen Cheng-hui / Staff reporter





Mortgages issued by the five major state-run banks last month reached the highest level on record as the real-estate market continued to thrive in a low-interest-rate environment, central bank data showed on Monday.

The total value of mortgages granted by Bank of Taiwan (臺灣銀行), Land Bank of Taiwan (土地銀行), Taiwan Cooperative Bank (合作金庫銀行), Hua Nan Commercial Bank (華南銀行) and First Commercial Bank (第一銀行) increased 0.6 percent month-on-month and 6.59 percent year-on-year to NT$7.613 trillion (US$258.1 billion) last month, the data showed.

The average interest rate was 1.359 percent, higher than the previous month’s 1.349 percent, but still lower than 1.621 percent in June last year, the data showed.

In the first six months of the year, the total value of mortgages granted was NT$45.086 trillion, up 6.53 percent from NT$42.321 trillion a year earlier, the data showed.

Meanwhile, construction loans — indicative of the construction sector’s attitude toward the real-estate market — extended by the five banks rose for a 16th consecutive month last month to a record high of NT$2.246 trillion, a 1.69 percent month-on-month increase, central bank data showed.

On an annual basis, the amount increased 15 percent, implying that the property market remains on course for steady growth.

In the first six months of the year, construction loans totaled NT$13.019 trillion, up 14.2 percent from NT$11.4 trillion in the same period last year, the data showed.

The central bank’s data echoed positive sentiment in a survey issued on Friday last week by the Taiwan Institute of Economic Research (台灣經濟研究院).

The think tank’s latest survey of the local manufacturing sector showed that the composite index for the construction sector grew 4.18 points to 98.78, the highest level so far this year.

That indicated that business sentiment in the construction sector remained strong on the back of new housing and infrastructure projects, the institute said.