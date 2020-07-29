FSC urges insurers to prepare for new solvency rules

By Kao Shih-ching / Staff reporter





The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) yesterday suggested that the nation’s life insurance companies adjust their insurance policies and investment strategy to comply with new international standards on insurers’ solvency.

The new Insurance Capital Standard (ICS), to be implemented in 2026, would be stricter than the current risk-based capital (RBC) calculation, as under the new rules insurers would need to evaluate their assets and liabilities at fair value every six months, while the RBC calculation allows insurers to adopt a mixed approach, it said.

Local insurers, which provide long-term insurance products, such as 30-year policies or whole life insurances, might have difficulty calculating their liabilities on a fair-value basis, as it could be challenging to select the discount rate for their future payment of pension benefits, Insurance Bureau Director-General Shih Chiung-hwa (施瓊華) told a news conference in New Taipei City.

“Insurers could use the yields on 10-year government bonds as the discount rate for their 10-year term products, but they would have difficulty calculating that for longer-term products,” Shih said.

Insurance companies are expected to refrain from selling 30-year or whole life insurance products after ICS takes effect, which would be a major change for the local industry, the commission said.

Meanwhile, insurers could use six-month average prices to value their shares under the RBC calculation, it said.

They would also need to calculate their equity assets at fair value after ICS takes effect, the commission said.

“As insurers would want to prevent volatility in the valuation of their assets to meet ICS standards, we expect them to prefer investing in fixed-income products rather than equities,” a commission official said.

If an insurer’s ICS ratio does not meet the legal standard of 100 percent, it would be considered to have inadequate capital and required to inject new funds, a move similar to the requirement for insurers whose RBC ratio is lower than 200 percent, Shih said.

The commission would ask all insurers to re-evaluate their assets and liabilities based on ICS this year and next year, after which the commission would determine whether to implement the global standards with moderate modifications, she said.

Major insurance companies are expected to continue improving their financial strength as International Financial Reporting Standards 17 is also to take effect in 2026, the commission said.