CHINA
HSBC denies Huawei plot
HSBC Holdings PLC has denied Chinese media reports that it had “framed” telecom giant Huawei Technologies Co (華為) or “fabricated evidence” that led to the arrest of Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou (孟晚舟) in Canada. Washington’s investigations into Huawei started before the bank’s involvement with the company in late 2016, HSBC said on Saturday in its first public comments on Huawei’s legal battle in North America. “HSBC has no malice against Huawei, nor has it framed Huawei,” the bank said in a statement. “HSBC has not fabricated evidence or concealed facts, nor will it distort facts or harm any customers for our own benefit.”
PHARMACEUTICALS
AstraZeneca to buy drug
AstraZeneca PLC could pay up to US$6 billion to Japan’s Daiichi Sankyo Co to develop and market a type of targeted cancer treatment in the second multibillion-dollar cancer drug collaboration between the two companies. The London-listed company yesterday said that it would pay Daiichi an upfront payment of US$1 billion for DS-1062, a type of antibody drug conjugate. The remaining amount would be paid when regulatory and sales milestones are achieved, it said.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Gates touts vaccine maker
SK Bioscience, the South Korean pharmaceutical company backed by Bill Gates, might be capable of producing 200 million COVID-19 vaccine kits by June next year, the Microsoft Corp cofounder said in a letter to South Korean President Moon Jae-in. Gates is seeking to cooperate closely with South Korea, the presidential office in Seoul said on Sunday, citing the July 20 letter, without elaborating on what else it said. The US billionaire’s foundation gave US$3.6 million in May to SK Bioscience to accelerate the development of COVID-19 vaccines. Besides working on its own vaccine candidates, the company is also one of the contract manufacturers tapped by AstraZeneca PLC to make its vaccine. The company declined to comment further yesterday.
RETAIL
Debenhams might be sold
Debenhams PLC, one of the UK’s biggest department stores, has initiated a plan that could see new owners as the struggling retailer assesses ways to exit its protective administration. Possible outcomes include the owners retaining the business, potential joint-venture arrangements that could involve new investors or a sale to a third party, the company said in a statement. Investment bank Lazard would be appointed to oversee the process to determine Debenhams’s future and handle any talks with possible buyers, the Mail on Sunday reported. The existing backers want to conclude the process by the end of September, the Mail said, citing unidentified sources.
BANKING
Credit Suisse backs Ant
Credit Suisse Group AG invested nearly US$100 million in Ant Group (螞蟻集團) during its last funding round, according to people familiar with the matter, setting the Swiss bank up for a potential windfall as the Chinese Internet giant prepares to go public. The Zurich-based lender stands to make paper gains on the previously undisclosed investment if the offering gets a strong reception. One estimate from Bernstein projected Ant’s valuation at US$210 billion, meaning a 40 percent increase from the earlier investment level. The bank does not plan to sell its stake, the people said.
Intel Corp’s decision to consider outsourcing manufacturing heralds the end of an era in which the company, and the US, dominated the semiconductor industry. The move could reverberate well beyond Silicon Valley, influencing global trade and geopolitics. The Santa Clara, California-based company has been the largest chipmaker for most of the past 30 years by combining the best designs with cutting-edge factories, several of which are still based in the US. Most other US chip companies shut or sold domestic plants years ago, and had other firms make the components, mostly in Asia. Intel held out, arguing that doing both improved each
A ‘PAINFUL EPISODE’: The Taiwan office of the GPS and wearable device manufacturer Garmin Ltd yesterday declined to confirm if a service outage had been the result of a ransomware attack, saying that it is working to restore its systems as quickly as possible. Following reports that the company was the target of cyberattacks, the Olathe, Kansas-based multinational technology company said that it is working to resolve the issue and is unable to give an estimate of when its services would resume. Garmin’s product support call centers have been unable to receive any telephone calls, e-mails or online chats, as they are also affected by
CURRENCY MANIPULATION: Taiwan was removed from the US Treasury’s list in 2017, but could be added again if the US maintains its criteria regarding forex intervention Taiwan and Thailand might be added to the US watch list for currency manipulation after meeting all of the criteria set out by the US Department of the Treasury, UBS Group AG has said. A country is included in the monitoring list if it fulfills two of three benchmarks: a trade surplus with the US of at least US$20 billion; a current-account surplus of at least 2 percent of GDP; and persistent, one-sided intervention in the currency equivalent to 2 percent of GDP in six months of a year. Taiwan, which dropped off the US monitoring list in 2017, and Thailand now
For people stuck at home tending their stockpiles of masks and toilet paper, it is hard to think of a simpler pleasure than the prospect of heading on holiday to some sun-kissed beach. Travel bubbles — the limited openings of international borders as COVID-19 transmission weakens in some parts of the world — are starting to spring up. The EU last month lifted restrictions on movement within its passport-free Schengen Zone, causing cross-border flights to quadruple in frequency. Singapore has been allowing some business travel from six Chinese provinces since last month, and is looking to set up a similar arrangement