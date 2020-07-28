World Business Quick Take

Agencies





CHINA

HSBC denies Huawei plot

HSBC Holdings PLC has denied Chinese media reports that it had “framed” telecom giant Huawei Technologies Co (華為) or “fabricated evidence” that led to the arrest of Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou (孟晚舟) in Canada. Washington’s investigations into Huawei started before the bank’s involvement with the company in late 2016, HSBC said on Saturday in its first public comments on Huawei’s legal battle in North America. “HSBC has no malice against Huawei, nor has it framed Huawei,” the bank said in a statement. “HSBC has not fabricated evidence or concealed facts, nor will it distort facts or harm any customers for our own benefit.”

PHARMACEUTICALS

AstraZeneca to buy drug

AstraZeneca PLC could pay up to US$6 billion to Japan’s Daiichi Sankyo Co to develop and market a type of targeted cancer treatment in the second multibillion-dollar cancer drug collaboration between the two companies. The London-listed company yesterday said that it would pay Daiichi an upfront payment of US$1 billion for DS-1062, a type of antibody drug conjugate. The remaining amount would be paid when regulatory and sales milestones are achieved, it said.

PHARMACEUTICALS

Gates touts vaccine maker

SK Bioscience, the South Korean pharmaceutical company backed by Bill Gates, might be capable of producing 200 million COVID-19 vaccine kits by June next year, the Microsoft Corp cofounder said in a letter to South Korean President Moon Jae-in. Gates is seeking to cooperate closely with South Korea, the presidential office in Seoul said on Sunday, citing the July 20 letter, without elaborating on what else it said. The US billionaire’s foundation gave US$3.6 million in May to SK Bioscience to accelerate the development of COVID-19 vaccines. Besides working on its own vaccine candidates, the company is also one of the contract manufacturers tapped by AstraZeneca PLC to make its vaccine. The company declined to comment further yesterday.

RETAIL

Debenhams might be sold

Debenhams PLC, one of the UK’s biggest department stores, has initiated a plan that could see new owners as the struggling retailer assesses ways to exit its protective administration. Possible outcomes include the owners retaining the business, potential joint-venture arrangements that could involve new investors or a sale to a third party, the company said in a statement. Investment bank Lazard would be appointed to oversee the process to determine Debenhams’s future and handle any talks with possible buyers, the Mail on Sunday reported. The existing backers want to conclude the process by the end of September, the Mail said, citing unidentified sources.

BANKING

Credit Suisse backs Ant

Credit Suisse Group AG invested nearly US$100 million in Ant Group (螞蟻集團) during its last funding round, according to people familiar with the matter, setting the Swiss bank up for a potential windfall as the Chinese Internet giant prepares to go public. The Zurich-based lender stands to make paper gains on the previously undisclosed investment if the offering gets a strong reception. One estimate from Bernstein projected Ant’s valuation at US$210 billion, meaning a 40 percent increase from the earlier investment level. The bank does not plan to sell its stake, the people said.