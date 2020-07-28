Pandemic: Pandemic forces change on Japanese businesses

The COVID-19 pandemic might be a drag on economies across the globe, but in Japan it is bringing long-overdue change in work habits and tools.

About 90 percent of Japanese refiner Idemitsu Kosan Co’s non-manufacturing employees have worked from home. Department store chain Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd is using video chats to offer shopping suggestions online, while smaller enterprises are embracing digital tools.

Digital signatures are finally taking hold, replacing official stamps and seals.

Kentaro Chen, celebrity chef at Shisen Hanten restaurant, prepares dishes in Tokyo, Japan, on July 10. While it closed its doors during April and May, the Szechwan Restaurant chain used the time to ditch manual schedules and set up spreadsheets instead, and hold meetings via video chats. Photo: Bloomberg

Despite being at the forefront of technologies ranging from imaging chips to electric vehicle batteries, Japan last year ranked 23rd out of 63 nations for digital competitiveness, the International Institute for Management Development said.

While a chronic labor shortage caused by a declining population was already spurring businesses to automate, the COVID-19 outbreak is pushing the transition to the digital workplace into higher gear.

“Many companies small and large have talked about digitization as being important, but put it off,” said Miku Hirano, chief executive officer of Cinnamon Inc, a provider of artificial intelligence-based business-solution services. “Now, the pandemic is making them take up the mission.”

Although Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe lifted Japan’s state of emergency in late May, companies such as Hitachi Ltd and Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp plan to keep work-from-home measures in place for better operational efficiency.

Earlier this month, Fujitsu Ltd said that it would halve its office space over the next three years, encouraging the electronics maker’s 80,000 staffers to work primarily from home.

Small and medium-sized companies, which make up more than 90 percent of the nation’s enterprises, are also embracing change.

While it closed its doors in April and May, the Szechwan Restaurant chain used the time to ditch manual schedules and set up spreadsheets instead, and hold meetings via video chats.

“A quick shift to digital tools wasn’t possible without the pause, because we were too busy with regular restaurant operations,” deputy director of marketing Ayami Kotani said.

Japan’s government is also playing catch-up, with plans to upgrade the digital infrastructure of ministries and public services next year after the pandemic revealed the dated nature of its administrative operations.

Japanese Minister of State for Economic and Fiscal Policy Yasutoshi Nishimura, who is leading Japan’s coronavirus response efforts, called on companies to have 70 percent of their employees work from home, shift work hours to avoid peak commuting periods and refrain from large gatherings for meals.