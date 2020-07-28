Taiwan Business Quick Take







OPTICAL MODULES

Young Optics posts loss

Optical module supplier Young Optics Inc (揚明光學) yesterday posted an operating loss of NT$37 million (US$1.25 million) and a net loss of NT$36 million for last quarter, or losses per share of NT$0.31. Gross margin rose to 19.1 percent last quarter from 15.9 percent in the first quarter, but down from 22.8 percent in the same period last year. It was the third consecutive quarterly loss, pushing its cumulative net loss to NT$121 million for the first half of the year, or losses per share of NT$1.06. The company predicted shipments of optical components this quarter would grow at the same pace as the second quarter, but that shipments of micro-projectors, TV walls and 3D printers would likely decline quarter-on-quarter.

STEELMAKERS

CSC’s pretax loss improves

China Steel Corp (CSC, 中鋼) yesterday posted a pretax loss of NT$225 million for last month, or losses per share of NT$0.01, 58 percent less than May’s pretax loss of NT$535 million, the company said in a statement. That brought the company’s cumulative pretax loss for last quarter to NT$1.253 billion, or losses per share of NT$0.08, down more than 50 percent from the first quarter. As steel prices in this quarter are likely to rise month-on-month while end-market demand warms up, the company’s operations are expected to improve and it could turn a profit, analysts said.

AUTOMAKERS

Yulon reshuffles personnel

Yulon Group (裕隆集團) yesterday said that its chief executive officer Lilian Chen (嚴陳莉蓮) would also head the company’s general administration division to fill the vacancy left by Chen Kuo-rong (陳國榮), who tendered his resignation due to personal reasons. The function of the general administration division is mainly to assist the group chief executive, executive committee and the board of directors of the group’s various subsidiaries. The personnel adjustment took effect immediately. The move came after the group began a corporate restructuring and adopted a value-chain transformation strategy, aiming to coordinate and integrate its research and development, procurement, manufacturing and marketing resources.

AIRLINES

Emirates adds Dubai flight

Emirates is to add an additional weekly round-trip flight between Dubai and Taipei starting on Thursday next week, increasing its service on the route to four flights per week. The Dubai, United Arab Emirates-based carrier originally offered daily flights between Dubai and Taipei, but suspended the route on March 16 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It subsequently resumed the service on June 17, but provided only three round-trip flights per week on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

AUTOMAKERS

Li Auto planning US IPO

Li Auto Inc (理想汽車), a Chinese electric vehicle maker, is seeking as much as US$950 million in an initial public offering (IPO) in the US. The Beijing-based company, which develops, manufactures and sells smart sports utility vehicles, plans to sell 95 million shares at between US$8 and US$10, it said in a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday last week. Li Auto plans to launch a premium vehicle in 2022, it said in the filing. Li Auto has yet to turn a profit. The automaker, founded in 2015, posted a net loss of 77 million yuan (US$11 million) in the first three months of the year.