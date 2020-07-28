OPTICAL MODULES
Young Optics posts loss
Optical module supplier Young Optics Inc (揚明光學) yesterday posted an operating loss of NT$37 million (US$1.25 million) and a net loss of NT$36 million for last quarter, or losses per share of NT$0.31. Gross margin rose to 19.1 percent last quarter from 15.9 percent in the first quarter, but down from 22.8 percent in the same period last year. It was the third consecutive quarterly loss, pushing its cumulative net loss to NT$121 million for the first half of the year, or losses per share of NT$1.06. The company predicted shipments of optical components this quarter would grow at the same pace as the second quarter, but that shipments of micro-projectors, TV walls and 3D printers would likely decline quarter-on-quarter.
STEELMAKERS
CSC’s pretax loss improves
China Steel Corp (CSC, 中鋼) yesterday posted a pretax loss of NT$225 million for last month, or losses per share of NT$0.01, 58 percent less than May’s pretax loss of NT$535 million, the company said in a statement. That brought the company’s cumulative pretax loss for last quarter to NT$1.253 billion, or losses per share of NT$0.08, down more than 50 percent from the first quarter. As steel prices in this quarter are likely to rise month-on-month while end-market demand warms up, the company’s operations are expected to improve and it could turn a profit, analysts said.
AUTOMAKERS
Yulon reshuffles personnel
Yulon Group (裕隆集團) yesterday said that its chief executive officer Lilian Chen (嚴陳莉蓮) would also head the company’s general administration division to fill the vacancy left by Chen Kuo-rong (陳國榮), who tendered his resignation due to personal reasons. The function of the general administration division is mainly to assist the group chief executive, executive committee and the board of directors of the group’s various subsidiaries. The personnel adjustment took effect immediately. The move came after the group began a corporate restructuring and adopted a value-chain transformation strategy, aiming to coordinate and integrate its research and development, procurement, manufacturing and marketing resources.
AIRLINES
Emirates adds Dubai flight
Emirates is to add an additional weekly round-trip flight between Dubai and Taipei starting on Thursday next week, increasing its service on the route to four flights per week. The Dubai, United Arab Emirates-based carrier originally offered daily flights between Dubai and Taipei, but suspended the route on March 16 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It subsequently resumed the service on June 17, but provided only three round-trip flights per week on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.
AUTOMAKERS
Li Auto planning US IPO
Li Auto Inc (理想汽車), a Chinese electric vehicle maker, is seeking as much as US$950 million in an initial public offering (IPO) in the US. The Beijing-based company, which develops, manufactures and sells smart sports utility vehicles, plans to sell 95 million shares at between US$8 and US$10, it said in a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday last week. Li Auto plans to launch a premium vehicle in 2022, it said in the filing. Li Auto has yet to turn a profit. The automaker, founded in 2015, posted a net loss of 77 million yuan (US$11 million) in the first three months of the year.
Intel Corp’s decision to consider outsourcing manufacturing heralds the end of an era in which the company, and the US, dominated the semiconductor industry. The move could reverberate well beyond Silicon Valley, influencing global trade and geopolitics. The Santa Clara, California-based company has been the largest chipmaker for most of the past 30 years by combining the best designs with cutting-edge factories, several of which are still based in the US. Most other US chip companies shut or sold domestic plants years ago, and had other firms make the components, mostly in Asia. Intel held out, arguing that doing both improved each
A ‘PAINFUL EPISODE’: The Taiwan office of the GPS and wearable device manufacturer Garmin Ltd yesterday declined to confirm if a service outage had been the result of a ransomware attack, saying that it is working to restore its systems as quickly as possible. Following reports that the company was the target of cyberattacks, the Olathe, Kansas-based multinational technology company said that it is working to resolve the issue and is unable to give an estimate of when its services would resume. Garmin’s product support call centers have been unable to receive any telephone calls, e-mails or online chats, as they are also affected by
CURRENCY MANIPULATION: Taiwan was removed from the US Treasury’s list in 2017, but could be added again if the US maintains its criteria regarding forex intervention Taiwan and Thailand might be added to the US watch list for currency manipulation after meeting all of the criteria set out by the US Department of the Treasury, UBS Group AG has said. A country is included in the monitoring list if it fulfills two of three benchmarks: a trade surplus with the US of at least US$20 billion; a current-account surplus of at least 2 percent of GDP; and persistent, one-sided intervention in the currency equivalent to 2 percent of GDP in six months of a year. Taiwan, which dropped off the US monitoring list in 2017, and Thailand now
For people stuck at home tending their stockpiles of masks and toilet paper, it is hard to think of a simpler pleasure than the prospect of heading on holiday to some sun-kissed beach. Travel bubbles — the limited openings of international borders as COVID-19 transmission weakens in some parts of the world — are starting to spring up. The EU last month lifted restrictions on movement within its passport-free Schengen Zone, causing cross-border flights to quadruple in frequency. Singapore has been allowing some business travel from six Chinese provinces since last month, and is looking to set up a similar arrangement