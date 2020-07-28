The nation’s five major state-run banks extended NT$1.009 trillion (US$34.2 billion) of new loans last month, the highest amount on record, despite the global COVID-19 pandemic, central bank data released on Thursday last week showed.
The lending included loans to corporations for capital expenditure and working capital, and mortgages and general purpose loans to consumers, the central bank said.
Total new loans extended by Bank of Taiwan (臺灣銀行), Land Bank of Taiwan (土地銀行), Taiwan Cooperative Bank (合作金庫銀行), Hua Nan Commercial Bank (華南銀行) and First Commercial Bank (第一銀行) last month increased by NT$363.78 billion month-on-month, central bank data showed.
Meanwhile, the average interest rate charged by the five banks fell to 1.217 percent last month, down 119 basis points from the previous month, due to lower rates on loans to corporations for working capital and capital expenditure, the data showed.
As the government has implemented policies to encourage Taiwanese businesses to return home to invest, there is a need for funds to build factories, and purchase machinery and equipment, which has increased demand for loans for capital expenditure and working capital, the Chinese-language Economic Daily News reported last week, citing central bank Economic Research Department Deputy Director Wu Yih-jiuan (吳懿娟).
The increase in loans last month was also buoyed by increased government borrowing, Wu said.
Loans for working capital increased by NT$344.26 billion month-on-month to NT$844.85 billion last month, the highest level on record, with the average interest rate falling to 1.15 percent, central bank data showed.
Loans for capital expenditure totaled NT$94.37 billion last month, the highest level since NT$99.77 billion in December last year, while the average interest rate declined to 1.607 percent, the data showed.
However, consumer loans decreased by NT$15.25 billion to NT$17.64 billion last month, with the average interest rate rising to 1.918 percent, the data showed.
Intel Corp’s decision to consider outsourcing manufacturing heralds the end of an era in which the company, and the US, dominated the semiconductor industry. The move could reverberate well beyond Silicon Valley, influencing global trade and geopolitics. The Santa Clara, California-based company has been the largest chipmaker for most of the past 30 years by combining the best designs with cutting-edge factories, several of which are still based in the US. Most other US chip companies shut or sold domestic plants years ago, and had other firms make the components, mostly in Asia. Intel held out, arguing that doing both improved each
A ‘PAINFUL EPISODE’: The Taiwan office of the GPS and wearable device manufacturer Garmin Ltd yesterday declined to confirm if a service outage had been the result of a ransomware attack, saying that it is working to restore its systems as quickly as possible. Following reports that the company was the target of cyberattacks, the Olathe, Kansas-based multinational technology company said that it is working to resolve the issue and is unable to give an estimate of when its services would resume. Garmin’s product support call centers have been unable to receive any telephone calls, e-mails or online chats, as they are also affected by
CURRENCY MANIPULATION: Taiwan was removed from the US Treasury’s list in 2017, but could be added again if the US maintains its criteria regarding forex intervention Taiwan and Thailand might be added to the US watch list for currency manipulation after meeting all of the criteria set out by the US Department of the Treasury, UBS Group AG has said. A country is included in the monitoring list if it fulfills two of three benchmarks: a trade surplus with the US of at least US$20 billion; a current-account surplus of at least 2 percent of GDP; and persistent, one-sided intervention in the currency equivalent to 2 percent of GDP in six months of a year. Taiwan, which dropped off the US monitoring list in 2017, and Thailand now
For people stuck at home tending their stockpiles of masks and toilet paper, it is hard to think of a simpler pleasure than the prospect of heading on holiday to some sun-kissed beach. Travel bubbles — the limited openings of international borders as COVID-19 transmission weakens in some parts of the world — are starting to spring up. The EU last month lifted restrictions on movement within its passport-free Schengen Zone, causing cross-border flights to quadruple in frequency. Singapore has been allowing some business travel from six Chinese provinces since last month, and is looking to set up a similar arrangement