Lending by five state-run banks hits a record high

By Chen Cheng-hui / Staff reporter





The nation’s five major state-run banks extended NT$1.009 trillion (US$34.2 billion) of new loans last month, the highest amount on record, despite the global COVID-19 pandemic, central bank data released on Thursday last week showed.

The lending included loans to corporations for capital expenditure and working capital, and mortgages and general purpose loans to consumers, the central bank said.

Total new loans extended by Bank of Taiwan (臺灣銀行), Land Bank of Taiwan (土地銀行), Taiwan Cooperative Bank (合作金庫銀行), Hua Nan Commercial Bank (華南銀行) and First Commercial Bank (第一銀行) last month increased by NT$363.78 billion month-on-month, central bank data showed.

Meanwhile, the average interest rate charged by the five banks fell to 1.217 percent last month, down 119 basis points from the previous month, due to lower rates on loans to corporations for working capital and capital expenditure, the data showed.

As the government has implemented policies to encourage Taiwanese businesses to return home to invest, there is a need for funds to build factories, and purchase machinery and equipment, which has increased demand for loans for capital expenditure and working capital, the Chinese-language Economic Daily News reported last week, citing central bank Economic Research Department Deputy Director Wu Yih-jiuan (吳懿娟).

The increase in loans last month was also buoyed by increased government borrowing, Wu said.

Loans for working capital increased by NT$344.26 billion month-on-month to NT$844.85 billion last month, the highest level on record, with the average interest rate falling to 1.15 percent, central bank data showed.

Loans for capital expenditure totaled NT$94.37 billion last month, the highest level since NT$99.77 billion in December last year, while the average interest rate declined to 1.607 percent, the data showed.

However, consumer loans decreased by NT$15.25 billion to NT$17.64 billion last month, with the average interest rate rising to 1.918 percent, the data showed.