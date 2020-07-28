Local chip designer Faraday Technology Corp (智原科技) gave a cautiously optimistic outlook for this quarter as more new projects focused on application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions are likely to offset weakness in its non-recurring engineering services (NRE) and silicon intellectual property (IP) business.
Revenue this quarter is forecast to increase 14 to 16 percent sequentially, compared with NT$1.31 billion (US$44.4 million) last quarter, with its ASIC business continuing to be the biggest contributor, the Hsinchu-based company said in a teleconference on Friday last week.
However, NRE revenue would likely remain weak due to the dynamics of the design cycle and clients’ conservative stance toward some projects caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Faraday said.
“In the second quarter, the company’s operations were impacted by macroeconomic uncertainties and the COVID-19 pandemic... There are more new projects expected to enter into production which will drive sales growth in the third quarter,” the company said in a statement.
“Facing considerable uncertainties, the company will continue to pay attention to [changes in the market], while capturing ... superior applications in order to build ... long-term competitiveness,” Faraday said.
In the second quarter of this year, the company’s net income surged 265 percent quarterly and 154 percent annually to NT$143 million, or earnings per share of NT$0.58.
Faraday attributed the increase to non-operating investment gains.
Second-quarter revenue rose 3.2 percent quarterly and 7.5 percent annually to NT$1.31 billion, with NRE contributing 22 percent to sales, down from 22.5 percent in the first quarter. IP accounted for 15.5 percent, down from 17 percent, while the contribution from ASIC rose from 60.5 percent to 62.5 percent.
Gross margin last quarter fell 2.1 percentage points sequentially to 46.8 percent, down from 54.7 percent a year earlier, which Faraday attributed to adjustments in its product mix.
Due to higher operating expenses, operating margin also dropped 2.9 percentage points to 0.5 percent from the previous quarter, down 4.1 percentage points from a year earlier, the company said.
During the first half of the year, demand for applications related to new infrastructure projects in China and niche products were relatively stable, and mass production of ASIC projects increased 17 percent compared with the same period last year, Faraday said.
Demand for smart meters was also robust throughout the first half of the year, while other applications still performed well, such as artificial intelligence, facial recognition, 5G and point-of-sales devices, the company said.
