Business climate gauge still ‘yellow-blue’

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter





The government’s business climate monitor last month remained “yellow-blue” for a fourth month, indicating economic softness, as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to weigh on major economic barometers, except imports of capital equipment and cash supply, the National Development Council said yesterday.

“Although the slowdown persists, some gauges such as the purchasing managers’ index and consumer confidence started to pick up, suggesting stabilization,” council research director Wu Ming-huei (吳明蕙) told a media briefing.

The council uses a five-color spectrum to capture the nation’s economic state, with “green” indicating steady growth, “red” suggesting overheating and “blue” signaling a recession. Dual colors indicate a transition.

People browse at a store with signage promoting the government’s Triple Stimulus Vouchers in Taipei yesterday. Photo: CNA

The total score from the monitor’s nine constituent indices was last month unchanged at 19.

The measure on imports of electrical and machinery equipment increased, while M1B — a narrow measure of the amount of money in circulation — gained further traction, thanks to the large turnover on the local bourse, Wu said.

The rest of the sub-indices were stagnant.

Despite continued sluggishness, the retreat seen in non-farm payrolls and exports, as well as wholesale, retail and restaurant sales either tapered off or rebounded slightly, Wu said.

Business confidence among local manufacturers increased, but stayed in the “blue” zone, the council report said.

Government agencies have said that the negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic might have bottomed out in Taiwan last quarter, and the situation should improve quarter-on-quarter in the second half.

The leading indicator series, which aims to project the economic scenes in the coming six months, edged up 0.5 percent to 100.01, increasing for the second month in a row, the council said.

Export orders, labor accession rates and money supply reported positive cyclical movements, while semiconductor equipment imports and new construction floor space retreated from a month earlier, it said.

Wu refused to depict the slight upturn in the leading indicator series as a sign of a recovery, saying that more evidence is needed to judge a shift in direction.

The index of coincident indicators, which reflect the current economic situation, shed another 0.8 percent to 97.59, the council said.

After seasonal adjustments, only actual exports increased month-on-month, while electricity usage, employment, industrial output and others all pointed downward, it said.

Wu said that the government-issued Triple Stimulus Vouchers would boost domestic demand from this month and take some pressure off the unemployment rate.