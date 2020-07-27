ECONOMY
M1B rises 9.9% annually
Last month’s M1B — a measure of the money in circulation — grew 9.9 percent year-on-year, compared with an annual increase of 7.81 percent in May, while M2 — which includes M1B, time deposits, foreign-currency deposits and mutual funds — grew 5.42 percent annually last month, up from an increase of 4.18 percent a month earlier, the central bank said on Friday, citing the effects of net capital inflows and faster growth in bank loans and investments. For the first six months of this year, the average annual growth rates of M1B and M2 were 7.81 percent and 4.53 percent respectively, the bank said.
SEMICONDUCTORS
Hon Hai building China plant
Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) has expanded its efforts to enter the semiconductor industry by setting up a high-end integrated circuit packaging and testing plant in Qingdao, China. Ground was broken for the Qingdao compound last week. It is expected to begin production next year and reach full capacity in 2025, Hon Hai said. The plant is to provide high-end packaging and testing services for chips used in 5G communications and artificial intelligence applications.
TRADE
Dutch official receives medal
Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) on Thursday awarded Dutch Representative to Taiwan Guy Wittich, the outgoing head of the Netherlands Office Taipei, the ministry’s economic professional medal for his promotion of bilateral trade and investment exchanges between Taiwan and the Netherlands. Wittich’s term as head of the office, which was called the Netherlands Trade and Investment Office until April, ends next month.
Intel Corp’s decision to consider outsourcing manufacturing heralds the end of an era in which the company, and the US, dominated the semiconductor industry. The move could reverberate well beyond Silicon Valley, influencing global trade and geopolitics. The Santa Clara, California-based company has been the largest chipmaker for most of the past 30 years by combining the best designs with cutting-edge factories, several of which are still based in the US. Most other US chip companies shut or sold domestic plants years ago, and had other firms make the components, mostly in Asia. Intel held out, arguing that doing both improved each
A ‘PAINFUL EPISODE’: The Taiwan office of the GPS and wearable device manufacturer Garmin Ltd yesterday declined to confirm if a service outage had been the result of a ransomware attack, saying that it is working to restore its systems as quickly as possible. Following reports that the company was the target of cyberattacks, the Olathe, Kansas-based multinational technology company said that it is working to resolve the issue and is unable to give an estimate of when its services would resume. Garmin’s product support call centers have been unable to receive any telephone calls, e-mails or online chats, as they are also affected by
CURRENCY MANIPULATION: Taiwan was removed from the US Treasury’s list in 2017, but could be added again if the US maintains its criteria regarding forex intervention Taiwan and Thailand might be added to the US watch list for currency manipulation after meeting all of the criteria set out by the US Department of the Treasury, UBS Group AG has said. A country is included in the monitoring list if it fulfills two of three benchmarks: a trade surplus with the US of at least US$20 billion; a current-account surplus of at least 2 percent of GDP; and persistent, one-sided intervention in the currency equivalent to 2 percent of GDP in six months of a year. Taiwan, which dropped off the US monitoring list in 2017, and Thailand now
For people stuck at home tending their stockpiles of masks and toilet paper, it is hard to think of a simpler pleasure than the prospect of heading on holiday to some sun-kissed beach. Travel bubbles — the limited openings of international borders as COVID-19 transmission weakens in some parts of the world — are starting to spring up. The EU last month lifted restrictions on movement within its passport-free Schengen Zone, causing cross-border flights to quadruple in frequency. Singapore has been allowing some business travel from six Chinese provinces since last month, and is looking to set up a similar arrangement