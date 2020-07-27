Taiwan Business Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA





ECONOMY

M1B rises 9.9% annually

Last month’s M1B — a measure of the money in circulation — grew 9.9 percent year-on-year, compared with an annual increase of 7.81 percent in May, while M2 — which includes M1B, time deposits, foreign-currency deposits and mutual funds — grew 5.42 percent annually last month, up from an increase of 4.18 percent a month earlier, the central bank said on Friday, citing the effects of net capital inflows and faster growth in bank loans and investments. For the first six months of this year, the average annual growth rates of M1B and M2 were 7.81 percent and 4.53 percent respectively, the bank said.

SEMICONDUCTORS

Hon Hai building China plant

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) has expanded its efforts to enter the semiconductor industry by setting up a high-end integrated circuit packaging and testing plant in Qingdao, China. Ground was broken for the Qingdao compound last week. It is expected to begin production next year and reach full capacity in 2025, Hon Hai said. The plant is to provide high-end packaging and testing services for chips used in 5G communications and artificial intelligence applications.

TRADE

Dutch official receives medal

Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) on Thursday awarded Dutch Representative to Taiwan Guy Wittich, the outgoing head of the Netherlands Office Taipei, the ministry’s economic professional medal for his promotion of bilateral trade and investment exchanges between Taiwan and the Netherlands. Wittich’s term as head of the office, which was called the Netherlands Trade and Investment Office until April, ends next month.