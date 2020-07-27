Local food and beverage vendors are benefiting as the COVID-19 pandemic eases, with the sector’s year-on-year decline in sales narrowing last month, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said on Thursday.
Sales generated by the food and beverage industry last month decreased 7 percent from a year earlier to NT$63.8 billion (US$2.16 billion), but the decline continued to shrink, as more consumers appeared willing to spend due to the nation’s successful efforts in containing the spread of the novel coronavirus.
After food and beverage sales in January rose 17.5 percent from a year earlier to NT$82.8 billion due to the Lunar New Year holiday, COVID-19 fears kept many from spending, and the industry saw revenues decline from February.
However, the latest drop was the smallest compared with February’s 17 percent, March’s 21 percent, April’s 22.8 percent and May’s 8.2 percent, ministry data showed.
Last month’s food and beverage sales were also the highest since January, the data showed.
On a month-on-month basis, food and beverage sales rose 2.6 percent, the ministry said.
In the first six months of this year, cumulative sales still fell 9.4 percent from a year earlier to NT$366.8 billion, it said.
Department of Statistics Deputy Director-General Wang Shu-chuan (王淑娟) said that the industry is expected to benefit from the NT$50 billion in Triple Stimulus Vouchers issued by the government from July 15.
Summer is the traditional peak spending season, as many people go on vacation, which should help the industry, said Wang, who predicted that the year-on-year decline in sales would not be more than 3 percent this month.
