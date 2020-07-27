Domestic gasoline prices are to increase by NT$0.1 per liter today, after a reduction of NT$0.1 per liter last week, CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) and Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化) announced separately yesterday.
However, premium diesel prices are to remain unchanged for a third straight week at NT$19.6 per liter at CPC stations and NT$19.4 per liter at Formosa stations, the companies said.
Effective today, gasoline prices at CPC stations are to increase to NT$22.3, NT$23.8 and NT$25.8 per liter for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded gasoline respectively, the state-run refiner said in a statement.
Formosa said that its prices for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded gasoline would rise to NT$22.3, NT$23.7 and NT$25.8 per liter.
CPC said that global crude oil prices last week continued to rise from a week earlier, as market sentiment was buoyed by EU leaders’ agreement on an unprecedented stimulus package to combat the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the commitment by OPEC and its non-member partners, known as OPEC+, to maintain output cuts during the high season for crude oil demand in the northern hemisphere.
The refiner’s floating oil price formula showed that its crude oil cost increased by US$0.15 to US$43.64 per barrel from a week earlier, CPC said.
Coupled with the effects of an appreciating New Taiwan dollar, the refiner should have hiked gasoline prices by NT$0.6 per liter and diesel prices by NT$0.8 per liter, it said.
However, to comply with a government policy of maintaining domestic fuel prices at the lowest among Asian nations, CPC said that it had to raise gasoline prices by just NT$0.1 per liter and absorb the increases in diesel costs.
Intel Corp’s decision to consider outsourcing manufacturing heralds the end of an era in which the company, and the US, dominated the semiconductor industry. The move could reverberate well beyond Silicon Valley, influencing global trade and geopolitics. The Santa Clara, California-based company has been the largest chipmaker for most of the past 30 years by combining the best designs with cutting-edge factories, several of which are still based in the US. Most other US chip companies shut or sold domestic plants years ago, and had other firms make the components, mostly in Asia. Intel held out, arguing that doing both improved each
A ‘PAINFUL EPISODE’: The Taiwan office of the GPS and wearable device manufacturer Garmin Ltd yesterday declined to confirm if a service outage had been the result of a ransomware attack, saying that it is working to restore its systems as quickly as possible. Following reports that the company was the target of cyberattacks, the Olathe, Kansas-based multinational technology company said that it is working to resolve the issue and is unable to give an estimate of when its services would resume. Garmin’s product support call centers have been unable to receive any telephone calls, e-mails or online chats, as they are also affected by
CURRENCY MANIPULATION: Taiwan was removed from the US Treasury’s list in 2017, but could be added again if the US maintains its criteria regarding forex intervention Taiwan and Thailand might be added to the US watch list for currency manipulation after meeting all of the criteria set out by the US Department of the Treasury, UBS Group AG has said. A country is included in the monitoring list if it fulfills two of three benchmarks: a trade surplus with the US of at least US$20 billion; a current-account surplus of at least 2 percent of GDP; and persistent, one-sided intervention in the currency equivalent to 2 percent of GDP in six months of a year. Taiwan, which dropped off the US monitoring list in 2017, and Thailand now
For people stuck at home tending their stockpiles of masks and toilet paper, it is hard to think of a simpler pleasure than the prospect of heading on holiday to some sun-kissed beach. Travel bubbles — the limited openings of international borders as COVID-19 transmission weakens in some parts of the world — are starting to spring up. The EU last month lifted restrictions on movement within its passport-free Schengen Zone, causing cross-border flights to quadruple in frequency. Singapore has been allowing some business travel from six Chinese provinces since last month, and is looking to set up a similar arrangement