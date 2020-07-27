Gasoline to increase by NT$0.1, diesel unchanged

By Chen Cheng-hui / Staff reporter





Domestic gasoline prices are to increase by NT$0.1 per liter today, after a reduction of NT$0.1 per liter last week, CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) and Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化) announced separately yesterday.

However, premium diesel prices are to remain unchanged for a third straight week at NT$19.6 per liter at CPC stations and NT$19.4 per liter at Formosa stations, the companies said.

Effective today, gasoline prices at CPC stations are to increase to NT$22.3, NT$23.8 and NT$25.8 per liter for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded gasoline respectively, the state-run refiner said in a statement.

Formosa said that its prices for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded gasoline would rise to NT$22.3, NT$23.7 and NT$25.8 per liter.

CPC said that global crude oil prices last week continued to rise from a week earlier, as market sentiment was buoyed by EU leaders’ agreement on an unprecedented stimulus package to combat the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the commitment by OPEC and its non-member partners, known as OPEC+, to maintain output cuts during the high season for crude oil demand in the northern hemisphere.

The refiner’s floating oil price formula showed that its crude oil cost increased by US$0.15 to US$43.64 per barrel from a week earlier, CPC said.

Coupled with the effects of an appreciating New Taiwan dollar, the refiner should have hiked gasoline prices by NT$0.6 per liter and diesel prices by NT$0.8 per liter, it said.

However, to comply with a government policy of maintaining domestic fuel prices at the lowest among Asian nations, CPC said that it had to raise gasoline prices by just NT$0.1 per liter and absorb the increases in diesel costs.