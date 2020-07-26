Oil edged higher on Friday, with a weaker US dollar overshadowing signs of a slowing global economic recovery.
US crude futures flipped between gains and losses during the day’s session, eventually closing higher and posting a 1.7 percent increase for the week.
The US dollar weakening to the lowest since January boosted the appeal of commodities priced in the greenback, while fears over a demand slowdown in the wake of growing inventories and a rising COVID-19 case count were put on the backburner.
“The market’s caught between two strong and opposing forces,” said Bill O’Grady, executive vice president at Confluence Investment Management LLC in St Louis. “On the one side, you’ve got a storage overhang that is persistent, on the other hand, you’ve got a weakening dollar, you’ve got negative real interest rates and these factors tend to be bullish for commodities in general and crude in particular.”
West Texas Intermediate crude for July delivery added 0.3 percent to US$41.21 a barrel, up 1.7 percent for the week.
Brent crude for August delivery on Friday edged up 0.07 percent to settle at 43.34 a barrel, up 0.5 percent for the week.
US crude’s recovery from negative territory in April has largely stalled, as futures trade range-bound this month amid signs the pandemic is flaring up again around the world.
In the US, virus cases surpassed 4 million, in South Africa, infections doubled over the past 17 days and the virus count in Brazil sits above 2 million.
Schlumberger Ltd said that new waves of COVID-19 could derail the nascent recovery in global energy demand.
Yet, crude markets have gathered steady support from the weaker US dollar, which is headed for its worst month since the start of 2018, as investors line up to short the greenback.
Reports of eurozone growth also boosted sentiment and helped push oil higher.
China ordered the US to close its consulate in Chengdu, following through on retaliation threats after the US administration’s decision to shut down the Chinese mission in Houston, Texas.
Additional reporting by staff writer
EXPANDING HORIZONS: Luxshare’s US$471.95 million acquisition of two manufacturing facilities could help the Chinese company expand into iPhone assembly Wistron Corp (緯創) on Friday said that its board of directors had agreed to sell two of the firm’s wholly owned subsidiaries to China’s Luxshare Group (立訊集團) as part of its plans to better integrate group resources and improve its smartphone assembly profitability. The contract electronics manufacturer said that it would sell Wistron InfoComm Manufacturing (Kunshan) Co Ltd (緯新資通崑山) and Wistron Investment (Jiangsu) Co Ltd (緯創投資江蘇) as well as related businesses to Luxshare for 3.3 billion yuan (US$471.95 million). The final transaction value would be adjusted based on the actual book value on the business transfer day, Wistron said in a statement. It
CURRENCY MANIPULATION: Taiwan was removed from the US Treasury’s list in 2017, but could be added again if the US maintains its criteria regarding forex intervention Taiwan and Thailand might be added to the US watch list for currency manipulation after meeting all of the criteria set out by the US Department of the Treasury, UBS Group AG has said. A country is included in the monitoring list if it fulfills two of three benchmarks: a trade surplus with the US of at least US$20 billion; a current-account surplus of at least 2 percent of GDP; and persistent, one-sided intervention in the currency equivalent to 2 percent of GDP in six months of a year. Taiwan, which dropped off the US monitoring list in 2017, and Thailand now
ECONOMIC IMPROVEMENT: The Kaohsiung-based steelmaker said that Beijing-funded infrastructure projects and China’s recovering automotive industry would boost demand China Steel Corp (CSC, 中鋼) is raising steel prices for September delivery by an average of 1.49 percent month-on-month as COVID-19 economic stimulus packages and reopening markets boost demand worldwide. The price hikes from the nation’s biggest steelmaker came on the heels of a US$20 per tonne increase from its Japanese peers for steel exports and a US$25 per tonne increase from South Korean makers for the local market, CSC said in a statement on Friday last week. In China, the recovering automotive market and new infrastructure construction projects have raised steel prices to high levels, CSC said. To accelerate economic recovery, Beijing
The demand for work-from-home and e-learning devices triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic has driven strong consumption of notebook computers, Yuanta Securities Investment Consulting Co (元大投顧) said in a note on Friday. Overall notebook shipments should see an upside in the second half of the year, mostly on Chromebook demand based on Yuanta’s channel checks, with global Chromebook shipments likely to increase by nearly 100 percent year-on-year, mainly because of demand from the US and Japan, it said. Given that Quanta Computer Inc (廣達電腦) has a more than 60 percent share of the Chromebook original design manufacturing (ODM) business, coupled with strong