The safe-haven yen rose on Friday to its highest in more than four months, while the US dollar slumped to near a two-year low, as risk appetite waned due to a host of concerns including a continued rise in COVID-19 cases, a delay in a US stimulus package bill and simmering US-China tensions.
The US dollar posted its biggest weekly decline in almost four months against a basket of currencies and also saw its largest weekly percentage loss against a surging euro since late March.
In Taipei, the New Taiwan dollar fell against the greenback, losing NT$0.020 to close at NT$29.556, up 0.13 percent for the week.
The US dollar fell about 0.8 percent against the yen to ￥105.99, having dropped to ￥105.68, the lowest since the middle of March. For the week, the greenback lost 1 percent against the yen.
The US dollar index, which compares the greenback with six major currencies, on Friday slid 0.4 percent to 94.35, down 1.7 percent for the week. Earlier in the session, it plunged to 94.358, a fresh 22-month low.
Analysts said US-China tensions also undermined the US dollar.
The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday told the US embassy to close its consulate in Chengdu, after Washington ordered the closure of the Chinese consulate in Houston, Texas, which US officials called on Friday “one of the worst offenders in terms of Chinese espionage in the United States.”
The euro hit a fresh 22-month high against the US dollar and rose about 0.4 percent to US$1.1656, up 1.8 percent weekly.
IHS Markit’s composite flash purchasing managers’ index readings for the eurozone came in above economists’ expectations and showed activity bouncing back to growth this month, as more businesses reopened after lockdowns to curtail the spread of the coronavirus.
The Chinese yuan, a barometer of China-US tensions, capped its worst week in nearly three months at 7.0177 per US dollar in the offshore market.
“The first key thing is the Fed has knocked real rates down into negative territory, you have economic growth differentials turning against the US, so essentially the second wave of coronavirus infections is lowering activity across the states and is weighing on the likelihood of a rebound,” Cambridge Global Payments chief market strategist Karl Schamotta said. “At the same time you have relatively positive signs elsewhere in the global economy.”
The US Federal Reserve is scheduled to hold a two-day policy meeting next week.
US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Thursday said that US Senate Republicans would unveil their proposal next week for a new round of coronavirus aid, including more direct payments to Americans and a partial extension of enhanced unemployment benefits.
Additional reporting by CNA, with staff writer
