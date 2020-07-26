London-listed shares fell on Friday as a batch of mixed quarterly earnings updates and souring US-China relations dulled optimism about a post-COVID-19 pandemic economic recovery, with education firm Pearson PLC sliding after posting a first-half loss.
Pearson tumbled 4.2 percent to the bottom of the FTSE 100 even as it said it had seen a rebound in demand since last month.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 fell 1.4 percent on Friday, sliding 2.7 percent for the week. Fewer than 10 stocks on the index traded higher.
The mid-cap FTSE 250 shed 1.3 percent, despite a 16.8 percent jump for British Gas owner Centrica PLC after a deal to sell its North American business to NRG Energy Inc for US$3.63 billion.
The pan-European STOXX 600 lost 1.7 percent, ending the week 1.5 percent lower.
Germany’s DAX fell 2 percent on Friday, down 0.6 percent for the week.
France’s CAC 40 on Friday lost 1.54 percent to close at 4,956.43, down 2.2 percent for the week.
“The big question remains: for how long can the bulls hold on to the driver’s seat,” JFD Group market analyst Charalambos Pissouros said. “Further escalation in US-China tensions and a second round of lockdown measures may force more market participants to abandon equities and other risky assets.”
The FTSE 100 has struggled this month to build on a three-month rally, as hopes for a stimulus-led economic rebound were dented by surging global COVID-19 cases and relatively bleak corporate forecasts.
In the UK, retail sales jumped back almost to pre-coronavirus lockdown levels last month, when non-essential stores in England reopened, but analysts warned that a greater shift toward online shopping might prevent a V-shaped recovery.
“Whether this translates into a sustained pickup in sales will depend on how bad the rise in unemployment is over the coming months,” ING Groep NV analysts wrote in a note.
Tech-related stocks were among the biggest drags on the FTSE 250, tracking declines on Wall Street.
Additional reporting by staff writer
