Wall St falls as Intel, pandemic weigh

‘UNBELIEVABLE RIDE’: The NASDAQ Composite has gained 15 percent so far this year and a correction ‘makes a lot of sense,’ LPL Financial strategist Ryan Detrick said

Reuters, NEW YORK





Wall Street retreated on Friday, heading into the weekend with a broad sell-off due to weak earnings, surging COVID-19 cases and geopolitical uncertainties.

For the second day in a row, the tech sector weighed heaviest on all three major US stock averages. Intel Corp led the decline, its shares plunging 16.2 percent after the chipmaker reported a delay in production of a smaller, faster 7-nanometer chip.

“There’s a skittishness ahead of the weekend after yesterday’s tech and growth sell-off,” said Ryan Detrick, senior market strategist at LPL Financial Holdings Inc in Charlotte, North Carolina.

“It’s been an unbelievable ride for the NASDAQ and tech over the last two moths,” Detrick added. “A well-deserved correction makes a lot of sense in our view.”

Each index posted a weekly loss, with the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average snapping three-week winning streaks. The NASDAQ Composite had its weakest week of the past four.

The retreat followed a rally that brought the S&P 500 to nearly 5 percent below its record high reached in February. The bellwether index is now near break-even for the year, while the NASDAQ has gained more than 15 percent year-to-date.

“With the rally we’ve seen so far in July, it makes sense to see anxiety ahead of a huge earnings week, the Fed decision and what’s likely to be the worst GDP in our lifetimes,” Detrick added.

Momentum stocks Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc and Amazon.com Inc are scheduled to post results on Thursday, the day the US Department of Commerce is due to give its first take on second-quarter GDP. Analysts project that the US economy dropped by a bruising 35 percent during the three-month period.

Beijing fired back at Washington shuttering China’s Houston consulate by closing the US consulate in Chengdu.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average on Friday fell 182.44 points, or 0.68 percent, to 26,469.89, the S&P 500 lost 20.03 points, or 0.62 percent, to 3,215.63 and the NASDAQ Composite dropped 98.24 points, or 0.94 percent, to 10,363.18.

For the week, the Dow fell 0.8 percent, the S&P 500 fell 0.3 percent and the NASDAQ retreated 1.3 percent.

Of the 11 major sectors in the S&P 500 on Friday, all but consumer discretionary closed in the red. Tech was the biggest percentage loser.

Healthcare lost ground, dropping 1.1 percent ahead of executive orders by US President Donald Trump aimed at lowering drug prices.

Second-quarter earnings season charges ahead, with 128 constituents of the S&P 500 having reported. Of those, 80.5 percent have cleared a very low bar of analyst expectations.

American Express Co fell 1.4 percent after reporting an 85 percent slump in quarterly profit after setting aside nearly US$628 million to cover potential defaults.

Verizon Communications Inc’s beat analyst profit and revenue estimates, as the telecom saw strong demand due to stay-at-home mandates, boosting its shares by 1.8 percent.

Honeywell International Inc’s cost-cutting efforts resulted in better-than-expected second-quarter profit, but it cautioned of many unknowns going forward. Its shares dropped 2.8 percent.

Intel rival Advanced Micro Devices Inc jumped 16.5 percent.

Tesla Inc extended Thursday’s losses, falling 6.3 percent.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the New York Stock Exchange by a 1.92-to-1 ratio; on NASDAQ, a 2.77-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted eight new 52-week highs and no new lows; the NASDAQ Composite recorded 24 new highs and 24 new lows.

Volume on US exchanges was 9.57 billion shares, compared with the 11.04 billion average over the past 20 trading days.

Additional reporting by staff writer