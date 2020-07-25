AVIATION
Job cuts may hit 400,000
About 400,000 airline workers have been fired, furloughed or told they might lose their jobs due to COVID-19, according to Bloomberg calculations. Airlines worldwide have drastically cut back on flights due to border restrictions and a lack of appetite for travel, particularly internationally, because people are worried about contracting the virus and spending lengthy periods in quarantine. British Airways, Deutsche Lufthansa AG, Emirates Airline and Qantas Airways Ltd are among the carriers announcing thousands of dismissals and unpaid leave programs. Many more are expected in the US after a ban on job cuts is lifted at the end of September. Delta Air Lines Inc, United Airlines Holdings Inc and American Airlines Group Inc have already warned about 35,000 employees that their jobs are at risk. The trio’s combined personnel losses could top 100,000 by year-end.
EUROZONE
Pent-up demand lifts PMI
Eurozone business activity has bounced back to growth this month as more parts of the economy that were locked down to curtail the spread of COVID-19 reopened, and consumers emerged from their homes to return to work and spend money, a survey showed. The unleashing of pent-up demand pushed IHS Markit’s flash composite purchasing managers’ index (PMI) to 54.8 this month from last month’s final reading of 48.5, its highest since mid-2018 and well ahead of the 51.1 median forecast in a Reuters poll. The headline index had been below the 50 mark, which separates growth from contraction, since March, so a return to positive territory would be welcomed by policymakers and governments, which have pumped trillions of euros into the economy.
WEALTH
Ambani cracks ‘magic 5’
For years, the world’s five richest people comprised a little-changed group dominated by Americans, a European or two and, occasionally, a Mexican. That changed on Thursday, when India’s Mukesh Ambani overtook Steve Ballmer to become the fifth-wealthiest person on the planet, with a net worth of US$77.4 billion. The jump in ranking is just the latest milestone for Ambani, 63, whose fortune has surged by US$18.8 billion since the beginning of the year. The Reliance Industries Ltd chairman has jumped nine places on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index since January as shares of his conglomerate have risen 135 percent from a low in March, buoyed by recent investments from firms, including Facebook Inc, Silver Lake and BP PLC. Ambani cracked the group of the 10 richest people just last month.
UNITED STATES
Jobless claims increase
The US got another dose of bad economic news on Thursday as the number of laid-off workers seeking jobless benefits rose last week for the first time since late March, intensifying concerns a resurgent COVID-19 is stalling or even reversing the economic recovery. Moreover, an extra US$600 in weekly unemployment benefits, provided by the federal government on top of whatever assistance states provide, is set to expire at the end of the week. More than 1.4 million people applied for jobless benefits last week, the Labor Department said on Thursday, up from 1.3 million the previous week. With the count of US infections passing 4.11 million and the aid ending, nearly 30 million unemployed people could struggle to pay bills and economists worry that overall consumer spending would drop, adding another economic blow.
