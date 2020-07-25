The Ministry of Economic Affairs on Thursday approved automotive lighting maker Depo Auto Parts Industry Co’s (帝寶工業) plans to invest more than NT$2.1 billion on capacity expansion, as part of a program to encourage Taiwanese companies to invest back home.
Depo was one of the earliest Taiwanese automotive lighting makers to set up production capacity in China, a ministry statement said.
However, amid rising Chinese wages and US-China trade tensions, Depo decided to expand its Taiwanese production capacity and broaden its high-end product range at home, while keeping its Chinese production focused on low to mid-end products, the ministry said.
Depo is following in the footsteps of its local peers, including TYC Brother Industrial Co (堤維西) and Laster Tech Co (麗清科技) — in expanding Taiwanese production in reaction to the US-China trade dispute, said Ho Kun-sung (何坤松), chief operating officer and spokesman for the ministry’s InvesTaiwan Service Center.
“It is a way to reduce the negative impact of the trade war and maintain its competitive advantage,” Ho said.
Depo is planning to add 13 production lines mostly dedicated to US-bound products, as well as “smart warehouses” to improve supply-chain management at its Changhua Coastal Industrial Park (彰濱工業區) site.
It is also building a new molding research and development plant in Tainan’s Sinying Industrial Park (新營工業區) to expand its high-end product range and production automation. The plan is expected to create 69 new jobs.
The InvesTaiwan Service Center was founded to administer the Invest in Taiwan incentive programs, which offer loan assistance and other assistance for qualified projects.
The goal of the programs is to encourage high-quality investment in Taiwan, Ho said.
In a separate statement, the ministry yesterday said it has approved applications by 10 smaller companies to invest a total of NT$3.1 billion.
The Invest in Taiwan projects include frozen food company Guan Nan Biotechnology Co’s (冠南生物科技) plan to invest in rapid freezing technology to export quality Taiwanese fruit worldwide; Cheng Hong Glass Co’s (城宏玻璃) plan to expand its ecofriendly glass range; and Freudenberg Far Eastern Spunweb Co (科德寶遠東), a company that makes nonwoven fabric from recycled plastic bottles.
The ministry said it has approved an aggregate of NT$1.063 trillion from 577 companies through its three investment incentive programs.
Those projects are estimated to create about 88,466 jobs.
Another 57 firms are waiting to have their plans reviewed, it said.
