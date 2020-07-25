Virus Outbreak: TIER raises economic growth forecast

VOUCHER BOUNCE: The institute expects private consumption to increase at least 3 percent in the second half of the year after shrinking 1.74 percent in the first six months

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter





The Taiwan Institute for Economic Research (TIER, 台灣經濟研究院) yesterday raised its forecast for the nation’s GDP growth this year from 1.58 percent to 1.83 percent on improving private consumption and investment as countries begin reopening their economies amid the global COVID-19 pandemic.

TIER was the second domestic institute after the Chung-Hua Institution for Economic Research (中華經濟研究院) to revise up its GDP growth forecast after consumer spending recovered more quickly than expected and electronics companies posted higher revenue.

“Many nations have reopened their economies while still fighting the pandemic, allowing economic activity to partially regain momentum and benefiting local manufacturers,” TIER economic forecasting center director Gordon Sun (孫明德) said.

Traditional manufacturers have seen their orders stabilize, while technology companies, especially suppliers of electronic components, continue to thrive on 5G deployments, as well as remote working and learning, Sun said.

Aggressive relief packages and quantitative easing across the world have also helped mitigate the downside of the pandemic, he said.

TIER expects private consumption to increase at least 3 percent in the second half of the year after shrinking 1.74 percent in the first six months, its report showed.

“The government’s Triple Stimulus Vouchers could contribute 0.15 to 0.2 percentage points to GDP growth,” TIER president Chang Chien-yi (張建一) said.

Demand for domestic trips to the east coast and the outlying islands has been so strong that the government has decided to suspend the travel subsidies for those locations.

The Tourism Bureau has urged people to visit Taipei and New Taipei City, where hotels continue to struggle due to a dearth of foreign tourists and business travelers.

TIER expects private investment to increase 0.27 percentage points and register 1.87 percent growth this year, it said.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電) last week raised its planned capital expenditure for this year by US$1 billion to a high of US$17 billion, suggesting a brighter business outlook, Chang said.

Business sentiment in the manufacturing sector gained 3.95 points to 89.98 last month, the second consecutive monthly increase, TIER said.

Business sentiment in the service sector also reported an improvement of 3.14 points to 91.7, the third consecutive monthly increase, it said.

Business sentiment in the construction sector increased 4.18 points to 98.78, the highest level this year, on the back of new housing and infrastructure projects, it added.