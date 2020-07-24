Pompeo urges India to bolster supply chains

Reuters, NEW DELHI





US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday urged India to focus on domestic supply chains and reduce its dependence on China for telecommunications and medical supplies, as Washington’s ties with Beijing deteriorate dramatically.

India had a chance to move “supply chains away from China and reduce its reliance on Chinese companies in areas like telecommunications, medical supplies and others,” Pompeo said at the US-India Business Council’s India Ideas Summit, which is being conducted online.

“India is in this position because it has earned the trust of many nations around the world, including the United States,” Pompeo said.

The US administration has squarely blamed China for the COVID-19 pandemic and accused Chinese firms like Huawei Technologies Co Ltd (華為) of cyberspying and facilitating breaches of human rights in China, charges Huawei and Beijing deny.

The US has also been critical of Beijing’s new national security legislation for Hong Kong.

India’s relations with China have been strained following a border clash in the Himalayas last month in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed.

Pompeo accused the Chinese of initiating the conflict, also denied by Beijing.

“The recent clashes initiated by the PLA [the Chinese People’s Liberation Army] are just the latest examples of the CCP’s [Chinese Communist Party’s] unacceptable behavior,” Pompeo said.

India, which banned dozens of Chinese apps in the country, including the popular TikTok video app, has not yet taken a call on Huawei after allowing the Chinese telecom to participate in trials for 5G networks.

India is the world’s main generic drug supplier and its dependence on Chinese raw materials for its medicines is almost 70 percent.

Separately, Indian Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu said that New Delhi was open to US firms building manufacturing plants in the country.

India’s military confrontation with China prompted calls for closer security ties with the US and its allies, including Japan.

India is modernizing its military to narrow a gap with China and has increasingly turned toward the US over its traditional supplier, Russia.

“The United States has never been more supportive of India’s security. India too, is an important partner and a key pillar of President [Donald] Trump’s foreign policy,” Pompeo said.