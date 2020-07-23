TECHNOLOGY
TI projection beats estimates
Texas Instruments (TI) Inc on Tuesday projected third-quarter revenue that topped analysts’ estimates, indicating the company is seeing increased orders from customers trying to cushion themselves against any supply disruptions as the COVID-19 pandemic drags on. Earnings would be US$1.14 to US$1.34 a share, on revenue of US$3.26 billion to US$3.54 billion, in the period ending in September, the Dallas-based chipmaker said in a statement. On average, analysts predicted profit of US$0.98 and sales of US$3.07 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. In the second quarter, net income rose to US$1.38 billion, or US$1.48 per share, from US$1.31 billion, or US$1.36 per share, a year earlier, the company said. Revenue dropped 12 percent to US$3.24 billion.
BANKING
MUFG to digitize seals
Japan’s largest bank is installing giant robot scanners to digitize millions of documents as it seeks to break from the long tradition of using paper records to verify its customers’ identities. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) Inc is to use the machines of Ripcord Inc to scan 300 million pages of files that record clients’ personal seals known as hanko, the Tokyo-based lender said yesterday. Old hanko documents and other ID information are often available in hard copy only and branch workers need to call warehouses to retrieve the originals. Ripcord’s machines can extract staples through their artificial intelligence-controlled arms, removing an obstacle that foiled past efforts to copy the files, the bank said.
SOUTH KOREA
Tax hike plan scaled down
The government yesterday scaled back plans to impose capital gains taxes on stock investments in response to complaints by retail investors, but said that it would hike taxes for top earners as part of changes in its annual tax code revision. It came after retail investors took to social media and called the tax yet another policy that “kicks away ladder” for upward social mobility, after skyrocketing property prices have priced many out of home ownership in the past few years. The Ministry of Finance also proposed to hike income tax on earnings exceeding 1 billion won (US$838,040) a year from 42 percent to 45 percent, which would help offset the expected loss in revenue from changes in the capital gains tax. Taxes of up to 25 percent would be imposed from 2023 on annual capital gains exceeding 50 million won a year for retail investors who trade listed shares.
AUSTRALIA
Student sues government
A 23-year-old student has filed a lawsuit against the government alleging it has failed to disclose climate change-related risks to investors in the country’s sovereign bonds, in the first such action. According to the litigation filed on yesterday, Kathleen O’Donnell claims that investors who buy government bonds should be made aware of the risks due to climate change, which might make it difficult for the country to pay back its debt. The litigation comes amid a global call for a “green” recovery in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and as many large investment managers pledge their commitment for net zero carbon emissions by 2050 across their entire portfolio. “Australia is materially exposed and susceptible” to climate change risks, according to the statement filed with the Federal Court of Australia in Victoria state.
ON THE RIGHT TRACK: The world’s largest contract chipmaker said it should have no problem filling up the vacuum left by Huawei Technologies, its second-largest client Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday raised its planned capital expenditure for this year to top US$17 billion, from an original budget of US$15 billion to US$16 billion, as 5G infrastructure deployment and high-computing-performance applications (HPC) drive demand for advanced technologies. The world’s biggest contract chipmaker also revised up its revenue growth forecast for this year to 20 percent, outpacing the foundry industry’s forecast growth of mid-to-high-teens percent and the overall semiconductor industry’s expected “slight” growth. In April, TSMC forecast that its revenue would grow by 15 to 19 percent this year. Due to the US’ restrictions on exports containing US technologies
MARRIAGE OF CONVENIENCE: An Indian minister said India not only wants to be the ‘bridegroom,’ but ‘the wedding procession,’ and control the smartphone supply chain Apple Inc assembly partner Pegatron Corp (和碩) is making preparations for its first plant in India, adding to a large influx of foreign tech investments in the country this year. Last month, the Indian government set out a US$6.6 billion plan to woo the world’s top smartphone manufacturers, offering financial incentives and ready-to-use manufacturing clusters. Pegatron is now setting up a local subsidiary and joining fellow Taiwanese electronics assemblers Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) and Wistron Corp (緯創), who have already been making some iPhone handsets in southern India. With a number of factories in China, Pegatron is the second-largest iPhone assembler
EXPANDING HORIZONS: Luxshare’s US$471.95 million acquisition of two manufacturing facilities could help the Chinese company expand into iPhone assembly Wistron Corp (緯創) on Friday said that its board of directors had agreed to sell two of the firm’s wholly owned subsidiaries to China’s Luxshare Group (立訊集團) as part of its plans to better integrate group resources and improve its smartphone assembly profitability. The contract electronics manufacturer said that it would sell Wistron InfoComm Manufacturing (Kunshan) Co Ltd (緯新資通崑山) and Wistron Investment (Jiangsu) Co Ltd (緯創投資江蘇) as well as related businesses to Luxshare for 3.3 billion yuan (US$471.95 million). The final transaction value would be adjusted based on the actual book value on the business transfer day, Wistron said in a statement. It
As demand for gold surges, concerns about sourcing the precious metal responsibly have again been thrust into the spotlight. Gold for August delivery rose US$9.70 to US$1,810 an ounce, up 0.67 percent for the week. A report from Global Witness alleging one of the world’s biggest gold refiners has worked with a supplier that was at risk of having bought conflict metal originating in Sudan is the latest in a series of calls from advocacy groups urging the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) to scrutinize producers more closely. Gold is one of four conflict minerals that US-listed companies from Tiffany & Co to