World Business Quick Take

Agencies





TECHNOLOGY

TI projection beats estimates

Texas Instruments (TI) Inc on Tuesday projected third-quarter revenue that topped analysts’ estimates, indicating the company is seeing increased orders from customers trying to cushion themselves against any supply disruptions as the COVID-19 pandemic drags on. Earnings would be US$1.14 to US$1.34 a share, on revenue of US$3.26 billion to US$3.54 billion, in the period ending in September, the Dallas-based chipmaker said in a statement. On average, analysts predicted profit of US$0.98 and sales of US$3.07 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. In the second quarter, net income rose to US$1.38 billion, or US$1.48 per share, from US$1.31 billion, or US$1.36 per share, a year earlier, the company said. Revenue dropped 12 percent to US$3.24 billion.

BANKING

MUFG to digitize seals

Japan’s largest bank is installing giant robot scanners to digitize millions of documents as it seeks to break from the long tradition of using paper records to verify its customers’ identities. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) Inc is to use the machines of Ripcord Inc to scan 300 million pages of files that record clients’ personal seals known as hanko, the Tokyo-based lender said yesterday. Old hanko documents and other ID information are often available in hard copy only and branch workers need to call warehouses to retrieve the originals. Ripcord’s machines can extract staples through their artificial intelligence-controlled arms, removing an obstacle that foiled past efforts to copy the files, the bank said.

SOUTH KOREA

Tax hike plan scaled down

The government yesterday scaled back plans to impose capital gains taxes on stock investments in response to complaints by retail investors, but said that it would hike taxes for top earners as part of changes in its annual tax code revision. It came after retail investors took to social media and called the tax yet another policy that “kicks away ladder” for upward social mobility, after skyrocketing property prices have priced many out of home ownership in the past few years. The Ministry of Finance also proposed to hike income tax on earnings exceeding 1 billion won (US$838,040) a year from 42 percent to 45 percent, which would help offset the expected loss in revenue from changes in the capital gains tax. Taxes of up to 25 percent would be imposed from 2023 on annual capital gains exceeding 50 million won a year for retail investors who trade listed shares.

AUSTRALIA

Student sues government

A 23-year-old student has filed a lawsuit against the government alleging it has failed to disclose climate change-related risks to investors in the country’s sovereign bonds, in the first such action. According to the litigation filed on yesterday, Kathleen O’Donnell claims that investors who buy government bonds should be made aware of the risks due to climate change, which might make it difficult for the country to pay back its debt. The litigation comes amid a global call for a “green” recovery in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and as many large investment managers pledge their commitment for net zero carbon emissions by 2050 across their entire portfolio. “Australia is materially exposed and susceptible” to climate change risks, according to the statement filed with the Federal Court of Australia in Victoria state.