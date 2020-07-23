United Airlines Holdings Inc is to cut its average daily cash burn to US$25 million in the third quarter from US$40 million in the previous three-month period, as the company braces for a choppy recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
More than 6,000 employees have accepted an offer to leave as part of an effort to cut costs, United said in an earnings statement on Tuesday.
Earlier this month, the company warned 36,000 workers that their jobs would be at risk when federal payroll aid expires at the end of September.
Underscoring the depth of the crisis, United recorded an adjusted loss of US$2.6 billion for the three months that ended on June 30, which the carrier described as “the most difficult financial quarter in its 94-year history.”
Travel demand collapsed in March and April because of COVID-19, and the US government stepped in with US$25 billion in assistance for the nation’s airlines.
United is bolstering its cash position and said it would have more than US$18 billion of liquidity by the end of the third quarter.
The Chicago-based company has raised US$16.1 billion since the start of the pandemic, and could borrow another US$4.5 billion from the federal government later this year if it requires additional funds.
“The liquidity commentary is generally positive and speaks to management’s success in navigating the current environment,” Cowen & Co analyst Helane Becker said in a note to clients. “We believe the stock action tomorrow hinges on overall commentary for demand and the underlying competitive landscape.”
United chief executive officer Scott Kirby and his colleagues were to hold a conference call with investors and analysts yesterday.
The company’s shares were little changed at US$33.15 after the close of regular trading in New York on Tuesday. United has tumbled 62 percent this year, the biggest drop on a Standard & Poor’s index of major US airlines.
Delta Air Lines Inc last week reported a record loss in the second quarter. American Airlines Group Inc and Southwest Airlines Co are to report earnings today.
