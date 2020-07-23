Silver jumped to the highest in almost seven years and gold continued its march toward a record on expectations there will be more stimulus to help the global economy recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Investors have flocked to the metals on surging demand for havens amid a resurgence in virus cases, slowing growth, a weaker US dollar and negative real interest rates in the US.
The vast amounts of stimulus unleashed by governments and central banks have also aided prices and, after the success of a European package this week, focus turns to negotiations on legislation to prop up the US economy.
Silver’s surge has been getting an added boost from supply concerns and optimism about a rebound in industrial demand.
Holdings in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) backed by the metal are at a record, while gold ETFs on Tuesday rose the most since the middle of last month and also sit at the highest ever.
“Like gold, silver has benefited this year from safe haven demand and falling long-term US real yields,” Commonwealth Bank of Australia analyst Vivek Dhar said in a note. “A sustained rally in silver can continue, particularly when demand hopes and supply concerns are added to the mix.”
Spot silver climbed 7.2 percent to US$22.8366 an ounce, the highest since 2013, before paring some of the gains to trade at US$21.81 by 10:43am in London yesterday.
Gold for immediate delivery rose as much as 1.3 percent to US$1,865.81 an ounce, the highest since September 2011, before paring some of its gains. A gauge of the US dollar is near the lowest since March.
Chinese silver and gold stocks rose, including a more than 30 percent jump for China Silver Group Ltd (中國白銀集團) in Hong Kong.
Silver should continue to gain due to its use in industrial applications, such as solar cells, in addition to a raft of factors that are spurring other precious metals higher, Citigroup Inc global head of commodity research Ed Morse said yesterday.
Citi has previously said that the metal tends to perform very strongly when the desire for wealth protection is high and economic activity is improving.
ON THE RIGHT TRACK: The world’s largest contract chipmaker said it should have no problem filling up the vacuum left by Huawei Technologies, its second-largest client Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday raised its planned capital expenditure for this year to top US$17 billion, from an original budget of US$15 billion to US$16 billion, as 5G infrastructure deployment and high-computing-performance applications (HPC) drive demand for advanced technologies. The world’s biggest contract chipmaker also revised up its revenue growth forecast for this year to 20 percent, outpacing the foundry industry’s forecast growth of mid-to-high-teens percent and the overall semiconductor industry’s expected “slight” growth. In April, TSMC forecast that its revenue would grow by 15 to 19 percent this year. Due to the US’ restrictions on exports containing US technologies
MARRIAGE OF CONVENIENCE: An Indian minister said India not only wants to be the ‘bridegroom,’ but ‘the wedding procession,’ and control the smartphone supply chain Apple Inc assembly partner Pegatron Corp (和碩) is making preparations for its first plant in India, adding to a large influx of foreign tech investments in the country this year. Last month, the Indian government set out a US$6.6 billion plan to woo the world’s top smartphone manufacturers, offering financial incentives and ready-to-use manufacturing clusters. Pegatron is now setting up a local subsidiary and joining fellow Taiwanese electronics assemblers Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) and Wistron Corp (緯創), who have already been making some iPhone handsets in southern India. With a number of factories in China, Pegatron is the second-largest iPhone assembler
EXPANDING HORIZONS: Luxshare’s US$471.95 million acquisition of two manufacturing facilities could help the Chinese company expand into iPhone assembly Wistron Corp (緯創) on Friday said that its board of directors had agreed to sell two of the firm’s wholly owned subsidiaries to China’s Luxshare Group (立訊集團) as part of its plans to better integrate group resources and improve its smartphone assembly profitability. The contract electronics manufacturer said that it would sell Wistron InfoComm Manufacturing (Kunshan) Co Ltd (緯新資通崑山) and Wistron Investment (Jiangsu) Co Ltd (緯創投資江蘇) as well as related businesses to Luxshare for 3.3 billion yuan (US$471.95 million). The final transaction value would be adjusted based on the actual book value on the business transfer day, Wistron said in a statement. It
As demand for gold surges, concerns about sourcing the precious metal responsibly have again been thrust into the spotlight. Gold for August delivery rose US$9.70 to US$1,810 an ounce, up 0.67 percent for the week. A report from Global Witness alleging one of the world’s biggest gold refiners has worked with a supplier that was at risk of having bought conflict metal originating in Sudan is the latest in a series of calls from advocacy groups urging the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) to scrutinize producers more closely. Gold is one of four conflict minerals that US-listed companies from Tiffany & Co to