News from China that the US had told it to close its consulate in Houston, Texas, yesterday sent the Hang Seng plummeting and caused a bout of risk aversion in European trading, but stock markets had been consolidating anyway after their recent surges.
Hong Kong stocks fell the most in nearly six weeks, as signs of escalating Sino-US tensions weighed on the market sentiment.
The Hang Seng Index closed down 577.72 points, or 2.25 percent, at 25,057.94, its biggest fall since June 11.
The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index fell 1.93 percent to 10,243.51, ending a three-day rise.
The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares rose 2.1 percent, while the IT sector dipped 4.66 percent, the financial sector ended 2.09 percent lower and the property sector dipped 2.6 percent.
The latest tensions between Beijing and Washington have put investors on edge and caused concern that a possible worsening of ties will dampen enthusiasm for riskier assets, market watchers have said.
The yuan also fell, erasing an earlier gain, and government bonds advanced.
“People got scared about the US consulate closure. It’s normal to be scared, because there was very little information about this and it’s a very big downside surprise,” CEB International Investment Corp head of research Banny Lam (林樵基) told Reuters.
However, Nathan Chow (周洪禮), a senior economist at DBS Bank Ltd’s Hong Kong branch, said that he did not think the move would have a long-term impact.
China’s offshore yuan weakened to US$7.0028 on the news, while the US dollar index inched up 0.2 percent from March lows it had hit on Tuesday.
Europe’s morning dip added to the list of gyrations keeping traders occupied.
The pan-European STOXX 600 extended its early drop to stand down 1 percent by 9am in London. Commodity-linked stocks, along with travel and autos, provided the biggest drags, with falls of about 2 percent.
S&P 500 futures were also down 0.5 percent following Tuesday’s mixed session on Wall Street, amid concern about rising COVID-19 cases in the US and political disagreement over the next US fiscal aid package.
In early trading, Germany’s DAX fell 0.4 percent to 13,113 and the CAC 40 in Paris lost 1.2 percent to 5,044, while the UK’s FTSE 100 fell 0.9 percent to 6,216.
ON THE RIGHT TRACK: The world’s largest contract chipmaker said it should have no problem filling up the vacuum left by Huawei Technologies, its second-largest client Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday raised its planned capital expenditure for this year to top US$17 billion, from an original budget of US$15 billion to US$16 billion, as 5G infrastructure deployment and high-computing-performance applications (HPC) drive demand for advanced technologies. The world’s biggest contract chipmaker also revised up its revenue growth forecast for this year to 20 percent, outpacing the foundry industry’s forecast growth of mid-to-high-teens percent and the overall semiconductor industry’s expected “slight” growth. In April, TSMC forecast that its revenue would grow by 15 to 19 percent this year. Due to the US’ restrictions on exports containing US technologies
MARRIAGE OF CONVENIENCE: An Indian minister said India not only wants to be the ‘bridegroom,’ but ‘the wedding procession,’ and control the smartphone supply chain Apple Inc assembly partner Pegatron Corp (和碩) is making preparations for its first plant in India, adding to a large influx of foreign tech investments in the country this year. Last month, the Indian government set out a US$6.6 billion plan to woo the world’s top smartphone manufacturers, offering financial incentives and ready-to-use manufacturing clusters. Pegatron is now setting up a local subsidiary and joining fellow Taiwanese electronics assemblers Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) and Wistron Corp (緯創), who have already been making some iPhone handsets in southern India. With a number of factories in China, Pegatron is the second-largest iPhone assembler
EXPANDING HORIZONS: Luxshare’s US$471.95 million acquisition of two manufacturing facilities could help the Chinese company expand into iPhone assembly Wistron Corp (緯創) on Friday said that its board of directors had agreed to sell two of the firm’s wholly owned subsidiaries to China’s Luxshare Group (立訊集團) as part of its plans to better integrate group resources and improve its smartphone assembly profitability. The contract electronics manufacturer said that it would sell Wistron InfoComm Manufacturing (Kunshan) Co Ltd (緯新資通崑山) and Wistron Investment (Jiangsu) Co Ltd (緯創投資江蘇) as well as related businesses to Luxshare for 3.3 billion yuan (US$471.95 million). The final transaction value would be adjusted based on the actual book value on the business transfer day, Wistron said in a statement. It
As demand for gold surges, concerns about sourcing the precious metal responsibly have again been thrust into the spotlight. Gold for August delivery rose US$9.70 to US$1,810 an ounce, up 0.67 percent for the week. A report from Global Witness alleging one of the world’s biggest gold refiners has worked with a supplier that was at risk of having bought conflict metal originating in Sudan is the latest in a series of calls from advocacy groups urging the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) to scrutinize producers more closely. Gold is one of four conflict minerals that US-listed companies from Tiffany & Co to