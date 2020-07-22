IBM revenue beats forecasts on cloud-computing demand

NOT ALL GOOD NEWS: The pandemic has hit the firm’s services business hard, as many of its clients have delayed IT purchases or upgrades to software

Bloomberg





International Business Machines Corp (IBM) on Monday beat analysts’ estimates for second-quarter revenue, with cloud-computing sales helping offset declines in the consulting services business due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cloud-computing revenue increased 30 percent to US$6.3 billion in the period ended June 30, the Armonk, New York-based company said in a statement.

That helped offset revenue declines in the global business services and global technology services units, which account for about 56 percent of IBM’s total revenue.

Overall, sales fell 5.4 percent to US$18.1 billion, beating the US$17.62 billion analysts had expected, data compiled by Bloomberg showed.

The COVID-19 pandemic has hit IBM’s services business hard, as many of its clients have delayed purchases of information technology or software upgrades to focus on short-term stability and cash preservation to survive.

Other software makers have reported similar dips in sales, but IBM chief executive Arvind Krishna, who presented the earnings after his first full quarter in the role, said that clients are seeing value in the company’s cloud-computing offering “at a time of unprecedented business disruption.”

IBM shares on Monday rose about 4.5 percent in extended trading after closing at US$126.37. They had declined 5.7 percent so far this year.

Earnings excluding some costs fell 31 percent, to US$2.18 a share, coming in above the average analyst estimate of US$2.12.

IBM has cut thousands of jobs as it reshapes its business. The pandemic led Krishna to withdraw the company’s full-year earnings outlook in April and the company did not provide a new forecast on Monday.

“When we look at it by geography, by continent or by industry, there is just too much variability,” to be able to provide a guidance, Krishna said on a videoconference.

“In April when we said we would re-evaluate in 90 days, maybe we were a little bit optimistic that we would get more stability” on the trajectory of the pandemic and its impact on economic conditions, he added.

IBM is hanging its future on cloud computing, aiming to become the leader in hybrid-cloud software and services, which let clients store data in private servers and in multiple public clouds, including those run by rivals Amazon.com Inc and Microsoft Corp.

IBM in 2018 spent US$34 billion to buy open-source software provider Red Hat to aid that transition.

Red Hat contributed US$867 million in the second quarter, adjusted for deferred revenue accounting rules.