NEW ZEALAND
Minister touts economy
The economy is doing better than predicted, thanks to an early economic and health response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Minister of Finance Grant Robertson said yesterday. The government announced plans to tackle a potential second wave of infections by setting aside NZ$14 billion (US$9.16 billion) from a COVID Response and Recovery Fund included in this year’s budget in May, Robertson told a news conference. He also said that the government was no longer considering “helicopter” cash handouts, or the direct distribution of free cash to individuals as a form of policy stimulus for the economy.
RETAILERS
M&S to cut jobs: report
British retailer Marks and Spencer Group PLC (M&S) plans to announce hundreds of job cuts this week, Sky News reported on Sunday, citing sources. The cuts would be part of redundancy plans that the company would be announcing in the next few days, part of a restructuring that could affect several thousand employees in the next few months, Sky said. The report did not specify the number of jobs at risk. “We don’t comment on speculation and, if and when we have an announcement to make, our colleagues will be the first to know,” a Marks and Spencer spokeswoman said.
BANKING
HK banks close branches
HSBC Holdings PLC, Standard Chartered PLC and other banks in Hong Kong closed branches or curtailed their working hours yesterday after a spike in the number of new COVID-19 cases in the Asian financial hub. Bank of China (Hong Kong) Ltd (中國銀行香港) said in a statement that it would suspend services at nine branches due to the spread of the virus. HSBC said in a separate statement that it would temporarily close two business centers for commercial banking and three mobile branches operating from trucks, and shorten operating hours at all branches. Standard Chartered and Bank of East Asia said they would shorten branch opening hours.
BANKING
Emirates profit plunges
Emirates NBD, Dubai’s largest bank, yesterday said that its net profit plunged in the second quarter as it made huge provisions to counter the potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The United Arab Emirates’ second-largest lender saw its net profit in the second quarter this year dive by 58 percent to US$545 million from US$1.3 billion a year earlier. Its net profit in the six months ending last month slumped by 45.3 percent to US$1.1 billion from US$2 billion in the same period last year, it said in a statement. The bank said it has set aside US$1.14 billion in impairments for potential risks from the pandemic.
AUTOMAKERS
Xpeng raises US$500m
Electric-vehicle maker Xpeng Motors (小鵬汽車) raised about US$500 million from a group of venture investors, showing that Chinese start-ups with promising car models can attract funding even as the industry’s sales slump. Investors in the Series C+ financing round include Aspex Management, Sequoia Capital China, Hillhouse Capital and Coatue Management, Xpeng said in a statement yesterday. The fundraising follows a US$400 million round in November last year. Xpeng delivered 5,185 units of its first vehicle, the G3 SUV, in the first half. It started deliveries of its second model, the P7 sedan, last week.
ON THE RIGHT TRACK: The world’s largest contract chipmaker said it should have no problem filling up the vacuum left by Huawei Technologies, its second-largest client Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday raised its planned capital expenditure for this year to top US$17 billion, from an original budget of US$15 billion to US$16 billion, as 5G infrastructure deployment and high-computing-performance applications (HPC) drive demand for advanced technologies. The world’s biggest contract chipmaker also revised up its revenue growth forecast for this year to 20 percent, outpacing the foundry industry’s forecast growth of mid-to-high-teens percent and the overall semiconductor industry’s expected “slight” growth. In April, TSMC forecast that its revenue would grow by 15 to 19 percent this year. Due to the US’ restrictions on exports containing US technologies
Vaccine maker Adimmune Corp (國光生技) plans to conduct phase I clinical trials of its COVID-19 candidate vaccine next month to assess its safety, the firm said yesterday. Adimmune expects to receive approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) later this month to start trials, as the review has been going smoothly so far, Adimmune spokesman Pan Fei (潘飛) told the Taipei Times by telephone. The vaccine provider would cooperate with National Taiwan University Hospital (NTUH) for the trials, Pan said. The company plans to enroll 60 to 80 healthy adult participants, who would be divided into several groups and receive vaccines
MARRIAGE OF CONVENIENCE: An Indian minister said India not only wants to be the ‘bridegroom,’ but ‘the wedding procession,’ and control the smartphone supply chain Apple Inc assembly partner Pegatron Corp (和碩) is making preparations for its first plant in India, adding to a large influx of foreign tech investments in the country this year. Last month, the Indian government set out a US$6.6 billion plan to woo the world’s top smartphone manufacturers, offering financial incentives and ready-to-use manufacturing clusters. Pegatron is now setting up a local subsidiary and joining fellow Taiwanese electronics assemblers Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) and Wistron Corp (緯創), who have already been making some iPhone handsets in southern India. With a number of factories in China, Pegatron is the second-largest iPhone assembler
Record heat is bringing record electricity use this month, after peak electricity consumption yesterday broke all historical records, Taiwan Power Co (Taipower, 台電) said. As the mercury spiked close to 39°C, Taiwan’s electricity consumption reached as high as 37.79 gigawatts (GW) at 1:59pm yesterday, higher than the previous record of 37.53GW, seen just a day prior, the state-run utility said. The top 10 peak consumption records have all occurred in the past three years, Taipower said. As the high temperatures are likely to continue this summer, more records might be set, it said. However, Taipower assured people that there is so far no