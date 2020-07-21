World Business Quick Take

Agencies





NEW ZEALAND

Minister touts economy

The economy is doing better than predicted, thanks to an early economic and health response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Minister of Finance Grant Robertson said yesterday. The government announced plans to tackle a potential second wave of infections by setting aside NZ$14 billion (US$9.16 billion) from a COVID Response and Recovery Fund included in this year’s budget in May, Robertson told a news conference. He also said that the government was no longer considering “helicopter” cash handouts, or the direct distribution of free cash to individuals as a form of policy stimulus for the economy.

RETAILERS

M&S to cut jobs: report

British retailer Marks and Spencer Group PLC (M&S) plans to announce hundreds of job cuts this week, Sky News reported on Sunday, citing sources. The cuts would be part of redundancy plans that the company would be announcing in the next few days, part of a restructuring that could affect several thousand employees in the next few months, Sky said. The report did not specify the number of jobs at risk. “We don’t comment on speculation and, if and when we have an announcement to make, our colleagues will be the first to know,” a Marks and Spencer spokeswoman said.

BANKING

HK banks close branches

HSBC Holdings PLC, Standard Chartered PLC and other banks in Hong Kong closed branches or curtailed their working hours yesterday after a spike in the number of new COVID-19 cases in the Asian financial hub. Bank of China (Hong Kong) Ltd (中國銀行香港) said in a statement that it would suspend services at nine branches due to the spread of the virus. HSBC said in a separate statement that it would temporarily close two business centers for commercial banking and three mobile branches operating from trucks, and shorten operating hours at all branches. Standard Chartered and Bank of East Asia said they would shorten branch opening hours.

BANKING

Emirates profit plunges

Emirates NBD, Dubai’s largest bank, yesterday said that its net profit plunged in the second quarter as it made huge provisions to counter the potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The United Arab Emirates’ second-largest lender saw its net profit in the second quarter this year dive by 58 percent to US$545 million from US$1.3 billion a year earlier. Its net profit in the six months ending last month slumped by 45.3 percent to US$1.1 billion from US$2 billion in the same period last year, it said in a statement. The bank said it has set aside US$1.14 billion in impairments for potential risks from the pandemic.

AUTOMAKERS

Xpeng raises US$500m

Electric-vehicle maker Xpeng Motors (小鵬汽車) raised about US$500 million from a group of venture investors, showing that Chinese start-ups with promising car models can attract funding even as the industry’s sales slump. Investors in the Series C+ financing round include Aspex Management, Sequoia Capital China, Hillhouse Capital and Coatue Management, Xpeng said in a statement yesterday. The fundraising follows a US$400 million round in November last year. Xpeng delivered 5,185 units of its first vehicle, the G3 SUV, in the first half. It started deliveries of its second model, the P7 sedan, last week.