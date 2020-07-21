EQUITIES
TAIEX edges lower
The TAIEX yesterday closed little changed after recovering from early losses amid bargain hunting in a market that remained awash in liquidity. However, shares of iPhone assembler Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) came under pressure amid fears that it would face escalating competition for orders from Apple Inc as China-based Luxshare Precision Industry Co (立訊精密) gears up to expand its capacity after reaching a deal to acquire Wistron Corp’s (緯創) iPhone assembly unit in China. Hon Hai shares fell 1.36 percent to close at NT$86.8. The TAIEX closed down 7.02 points, or 0.06 percent, at 12,174.54 on turnover of NT$174.329 billion (US$5.90 billion). Foreign institutional investors sold a net NT$4.40 billion of shares, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.
CHIPMAKERS
TSMC denies Japan report
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday said that it has no plans to build chip foundries in Japan, but would not rule out the possibility. “TSMC gives top priority to its clients’ demands,” the company said, when asked by the Central News Agency about a Japanese newspaper report on Sunday that Japan intends to invite TSMC and other global chipmakers to build an advanced chip foundry there in partnership with domestic companies. TSMC last week raised its planned capital expenditure for this year to more than US$17 billion, citing robust global demand.
CHIPMAKERS
Shares of PRC firms soar
Shares of Chinese chipmakers have surged in the past year, boosted by Beijing’s support for self-sufficiency in semiconductors, and as adoption of 5G and artificial intelligence proved resilient amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Shares of Cambricon Technologies Corp (寒武紀科技), a developer of artificial intelligence chips, yesterday surged as much as 358 percent to 295 yuan on its first day of trading on the Shanghai Stock Exchange’s STAR board, before closing up 230 percent. Shares of Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (中芯國際) jumped 202 percent on its Shanghai debut on Thursday last week.
CASTING COMPONENTS
Yeong Guan profit up 93%
Yeong Guan Energy Technology Group Co (永冠能源), which produces advanced casting components for specialized applications, yesterday posted net profit of NT$113 million for last month, or earnings per share of NT$1.07, an increase of 93 percent year-on-year. Revenue rose 13.02 percent to NT$722 million from NT$638 million a year earlier, as shipments increased 20.5 percent year-on-year to 15,600 tonnes, the company said. As wind power customers continue to maintain high orders, and demand for injection molding machines and industrial machinery remains stable, shipments this month would remain at a normal level, Yeong Guan said.
TELECOMS
Taiwan Mobile in 5G tie-up
Taiwan Mobile Co (台灣大哥大) yesterday said that it is providing 5G networks and vehicle-to-everything solutions to Formosa Plastics Transport Corp (台塑汽車貨運) for its testing of self-driving vehicles, a joint statement said. Formosa Plastics Transport, which operates more than 1,500 trucks, is the nation’s first commercial fleet operator investing in autonomous vehicles. It plans to use Chang Tung Health and Culture Village (長庚養生文化村) as a testing ground for its vehicles.
ON THE RIGHT TRACK: The world’s largest contract chipmaker said it should have no problem filling up the vacuum left by Huawei Technologies, its second-largest client Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday raised its planned capital expenditure for this year to top US$17 billion, from an original budget of US$15 billion to US$16 billion, as 5G infrastructure deployment and high-computing-performance applications (HPC) drive demand for advanced technologies. The world’s biggest contract chipmaker also revised up its revenue growth forecast for this year to 20 percent, outpacing the foundry industry’s forecast growth of mid-to-high-teens percent and the overall semiconductor industry’s expected “slight” growth. In April, TSMC forecast that its revenue would grow by 15 to 19 percent this year. Due to the US’ restrictions on exports containing US technologies
Vaccine maker Adimmune Corp (國光生技) plans to conduct phase I clinical trials of its COVID-19 candidate vaccine next month to assess its safety, the firm said yesterday. Adimmune expects to receive approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) later this month to start trials, as the review has been going smoothly so far, Adimmune spokesman Pan Fei (潘飛) told the Taipei Times by telephone. The vaccine provider would cooperate with National Taiwan University Hospital (NTUH) for the trials, Pan said. The company plans to enroll 60 to 80 healthy adult participants, who would be divided into several groups and receive vaccines
MARRIAGE OF CONVENIENCE: An Indian minister said India not only wants to be the ‘bridegroom,’ but ‘the wedding procession,’ and control the smartphone supply chain Apple Inc assembly partner Pegatron Corp (和碩) is making preparations for its first plant in India, adding to a large influx of foreign tech investments in the country this year. Last month, the Indian government set out a US$6.6 billion plan to woo the world’s top smartphone manufacturers, offering financial incentives and ready-to-use manufacturing clusters. Pegatron is now setting up a local subsidiary and joining fellow Taiwanese electronics assemblers Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) and Wistron Corp (緯創), who have already been making some iPhone handsets in southern India. With a number of factories in China, Pegatron is the second-largest iPhone assembler
Record heat is bringing record electricity use this month, after peak electricity consumption yesterday broke all historical records, Taiwan Power Co (Taipower, 台電) said. As the mercury spiked close to 39°C, Taiwan’s electricity consumption reached as high as 37.79 gigawatts (GW) at 1:59pm yesterday, higher than the previous record of 37.53GW, seen just a day prior, the state-run utility said. The top 10 peak consumption records have all occurred in the past three years, Taipower said. As the high temperatures are likely to continue this summer, more records might be set, it said. However, Taipower assured people that there is so far no