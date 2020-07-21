Taiwan Business Quick Take

Staff writer, with agencies





EQUITIES

TAIEX edges lower

The TAIEX yesterday closed little changed after recovering from early losses amid bargain hunting in a market that remained awash in liquidity. However, shares of iPhone assembler Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) came under pressure amid fears that it would face escalating competition for orders from Apple Inc as China-based Luxshare Precision Industry Co (立訊精密) gears up to expand its capacity after reaching a deal to acquire Wistron Corp’s (緯創) iPhone assembly unit in China. Hon Hai shares fell 1.36 percent to close at NT$86.8. The TAIEX closed down 7.02 points, or 0.06 percent, at 12,174.54 on turnover of NT$174.329 billion (US$5.90 billion). Foreign institutional investors sold a net NT$4.40 billion of shares, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.

CHIPMAKERS

TSMC denies Japan report

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday said that it has no plans to build chip foundries in Japan, but would not rule out the possibility. “TSMC gives top priority to its clients’ demands,” the company said, when asked by the Central News Agency about a Japanese newspaper report on Sunday that Japan intends to invite TSMC and other global chipmakers to build an advanced chip foundry there in partnership with domestic companies. TSMC last week raised its planned capital expenditure for this year to more than US$17 billion, citing robust global demand.

CHIPMAKERS

Shares of PRC firms soar

Shares of Chinese chipmakers have surged in the past year, boosted by Beijing’s support for self-sufficiency in semiconductors, and as adoption of 5G and artificial intelligence proved resilient amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Shares of Cambricon Technologies Corp (寒武紀科技), a developer of artificial intelligence chips, yesterday surged as much as 358 percent to 295 yuan on its first day of trading on the Shanghai Stock Exchange’s STAR board, before closing up 230 percent. Shares of Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (中芯國際) jumped 202 percent on its Shanghai debut on Thursday last week.

CASTING COMPONENTS

Yeong Guan profit up 93%

Yeong Guan Energy Technology Group Co (永冠能源), which produces advanced casting components for specialized applications, yesterday posted net profit of NT$113 million for last month, or earnings per share of NT$1.07, an increase of 93 percent year-on-year. Revenue rose 13.02 percent to NT$722 million from NT$638 million a year earlier, as shipments increased 20.5 percent year-on-year to 15,600 tonnes, the company said. As wind power customers continue to maintain high orders, and demand for injection molding machines and industrial machinery remains stable, shipments this month would remain at a normal level, Yeong Guan said.

TELECOMS

Taiwan Mobile in 5G tie-up

Taiwan Mobile Co (台灣大哥大) yesterday said that it is providing 5G networks and vehicle-to-everything solutions to Formosa Plastics Transport Corp (台塑汽車貨運) for its testing of self-driving vehicles, a joint statement said. Formosa Plastics Transport, which operates more than 1,500 trucks, is the nation’s first commercial fleet operator investing in autonomous vehicles. It plans to use Chang Tung Health and Culture Village (長庚養生文化村) as a testing ground for its vehicles.