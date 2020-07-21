People are saving or setting up financial plans for retirement earlier than five years ago due to increased crisis awareness, Taiwan Life Insurance Co (台灣人壽保險) said at a news conference in Taipei yesterday.
The average age that respondents to a survey said they would start saving was 37.87, compared with 43.29 five years ago.
That could be because the government’s labor insurance program faces bankruptcy by 2026 if no reform is undertaken, according to Minister Without Portfolio Lin Wan-i (林萬億), said Huang Hong-chih (黃泓智), a professor at National Chengchi University’s (NCCU) Department of Risk Management and Insurance.
People have become more doubtful about how much money they would receive if the government program fails, so they are tending to prepare for retirement earlier, Huang said.
Thirty-nine percent of respondents said that they intend to begin setting up retirement plans, such as savings or investment, in their 30s, the survey showed.
The results show that people believe they would need 20 years to prepare for retirement, with most workers eligible for government pensions when they turn 65, Huang said.
Respondents to a similar Taiwan Life survey in 2016 said that 15 years of preparation would be enough, the company said.
“I am glad to see young people willing to prepare financially for retirement, as the earlier they begin, the more they can take advantage of compound interest,” said Sharon Yang (楊曉文), an NCCU banking professor who helped analyze the survey results.
People are willing to set aside NT$15,086 per month to save or invest for retirement, up 73 percent from NT$8,685 a year earlier, this year’s survey showed.
Respondents who are in their 30s planned to save or invest NT$12,445 per month, while those in their 40s and 50s planned to set aside NT$14,964 and NT$19,164 respectively per month, the survey showed.
Stocks or bonds were named by 59.1 percent of respondents as their favorite financial tool, followed by time deposits and insurance policies, a surprising result, as its survey last year found that time deposits were most favored, Taiwan Life said.
“People becoming more proactive in investment might be because banks have been reducing interest rates for deposits since March amid a low-interest environment, while global stock markets have rebounded after plunging in March,” Yang said.
Taiwan Life advises people to put 6 percent of their salary into special retirement accounts and urges the government to reform the labor insurance system by giving people investment options to increase yields, company president Tony Chuang (莊中慶) said.
The survey was conducted from May to last month among Taiwanese aged at least 25 and collected 1,208 valid responses.
ON THE RIGHT TRACK: The world’s largest contract chipmaker said it should have no problem filling up the vacuum left by Huawei Technologies, its second-largest client Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday raised its planned capital expenditure for this year to top US$17 billion, from an original budget of US$15 billion to US$16 billion, as 5G infrastructure deployment and high-computing-performance applications (HPC) drive demand for advanced technologies. The world’s biggest contract chipmaker also revised up its revenue growth forecast for this year to 20 percent, outpacing the foundry industry’s forecast growth of mid-to-high-teens percent and the overall semiconductor industry’s expected “slight” growth. In April, TSMC forecast that its revenue would grow by 15 to 19 percent this year. Due to the US’ restrictions on exports containing US technologies
Vaccine maker Adimmune Corp (國光生技) plans to conduct phase I clinical trials of its COVID-19 candidate vaccine next month to assess its safety, the firm said yesterday. Adimmune expects to receive approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) later this month to start trials, as the review has been going smoothly so far, Adimmune spokesman Pan Fei (潘飛) told the Taipei Times by telephone. The vaccine provider would cooperate with National Taiwan University Hospital (NTUH) for the trials, Pan said. The company plans to enroll 60 to 80 healthy adult participants, who would be divided into several groups and receive vaccines
MARRIAGE OF CONVENIENCE: An Indian minister said India not only wants to be the ‘bridegroom,’ but ‘the wedding procession,’ and control the smartphone supply chain Apple Inc assembly partner Pegatron Corp (和碩) is making preparations for its first plant in India, adding to a large influx of foreign tech investments in the country this year. Last month, the Indian government set out a US$6.6 billion plan to woo the world’s top smartphone manufacturers, offering financial incentives and ready-to-use manufacturing clusters. Pegatron is now setting up a local subsidiary and joining fellow Taiwanese electronics assemblers Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) and Wistron Corp (緯創), who have already been making some iPhone handsets in southern India. With a number of factories in China, Pegatron is the second-largest iPhone assembler
Record heat is bringing record electricity use this month, after peak electricity consumption yesterday broke all historical records, Taiwan Power Co (Taipower, 台電) said. As the mercury spiked close to 39°C, Taiwan’s electricity consumption reached as high as 37.79 gigawatts (GW) at 1:59pm yesterday, higher than the previous record of 37.53GW, seen just a day prior, the state-run utility said. The top 10 peak consumption records have all occurred in the past three years, Taipower said. As the high temperatures are likely to continue this summer, more records might be set, it said. However, Taipower assured people that there is so far no